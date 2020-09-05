Thane Kifer has a photograph of his great-grandfather hanging in his office at Farmers State Bank. The man in the photo is working to ship cattle out on a train.
And, like those cattle, the future of Kifer’s prospective business interests go through Fair Play.
“My family has been in the beef production business for generations,” he said. “And we’ve always had a connection to Fair Play.”
Fair Play mayor David Vincent said the city was recently approached by the Bolivar developer and bank president with plans to renovate an existing meat processing facility in town.
Kifer told the BH-FP he purchased the property in the 300 block of 3rd Street several years ago, but other projects took priority.
“We bought it because we’ve always thought it would be good to expand the process from farm to table,” he said. “That's the trend today, but when I started seeing the empty shelves of meat on the news from COVID-19 disrupting the meat supply, I felt like now was the time.”
Kifer said Fair Play Fine Meats would employ two to five full-time workers and process 21 heads of cattle weekly. In addition to shipping wholesale, it would also feature a small retail facility onsite.
Kifer said he wasn’t the only one to realize the need for new sources of meat amid the pandemic.
“Gov. Mike Parson actually extended a grant to help expand the meat supply, so clearly he sees a need for the public as a whole,” Kifer said.
Plans are in place to apply for funding through the grant program, which stipulates a deadline near the end of August, he said. Kifer said he’ll be notified if he receives the grant Tuesday, Sept. 15, and any funding he’s awarded will have to be spent by Sunday, Nov. 15.
“It’s an aggressive project,” he said.
Not receiving the grant would mean reassessing the project, he said.
Vincent said the project potential presents benefits for the town.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” he said, pointing out requirements for the grant stipulate the plant must be state inspected and licensed and would generate jobs and tax revenue for the city.
Fair Play resident and former alderman Tony Milosovich said when he first heard about the plans, he had reservations, including recollections of a city ordinance that prevents farm animals from being pinned or kept in city limits.
Vincent told the BH-FP the city’s board of aldermen planned to address the ordinance, which deals with the potential nuisances and odors from keeping livestock.
Vincent said, as a fourth class city, Fair Play also can’t legally stop the plant from opening, according to Missouri Statute 73.370, which would allow the city to regulate the plant if it becomes a nuisance.
“We’re not going to let this opportunity get away from this little town,” he said.
Some in Fair Play, though, said they’re not interested in being neighbors with a meat processing plant. One resident, who didn’t want to share her name, said she had concerns about the potential sounds and smells of livestock.
“I know cows,” she said. “There’s no cow that doesn’t smell.”
Kifer said that’s actually not the case with all plants.
“York’s Meat Processing in Humansville has a super clean facility with no odor and no noise,” he said. “They’re to be commended with how they administer their facility.”
Kifer said he’s even reached out to Fair Play Schools to invite its FFA meat judging team to practice at the plant.
“People have concerns,” he said. “I think it's driven out of fear. But, if they’ll give me a chance, I want to be an asset to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.