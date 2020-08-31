CMH Foundation facilities receive 2020 award
Three Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation facilities received quality awards by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, according to a CMH news release.
The release said Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility were awarded 2020 Bronze Commitment to Quality awards.
“It is truly a team effort here at CMH, and we have a great team,” Tim Francka, CMH Foundation administrative director of long-term care, said in the release. “We are excited for the news of winning this award for Butterfield, CMHCF and Parkview during this unique year.”
Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is centered on core values and criteria of the Baldridge Performance Excellence Program, according to the Missouri Health Care Association, the release said. The program assists providers of long-term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals.
CMH Foundation owns and operates six long-term care facilities and one residential care center in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton. Visit citizensmemorial.com for more information.
Byer earns honors at fair
Art Sync Gallery and Gift Shop pottery artist Bob Byer of Bolivar won three first-place, two second-place and one-third place ribbons at the Ozarks Empire Fair in Springfield, according to a gallery news release.
Byer’s pottery art is on display at the gallery during regular business hours. He is a member of Art Sync Gallery and Polk County Artist Association.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Gaynor named among top women in benefit advisors
Employee Benefit Adviser recently named Erica Gaynor, group benefits adviser with Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors, to the 2020 Top Women in Benefit Advising list, according to a news release.
Gaynor was selected based on her professional track record and impact and service to the industry, the release said. She is one of 20 women selected for the honor.
“When you get recognized on a national level, it is very emotional and very touching,” Gaynor said in the release. “There are CEOs and CFOs and business owners on the list. I was very honored.”
The release said Employee Benefit Adviser serves 146,000 brokers, advisers, agents, financial planners, investment advisers and consultants.
Gaynor has been in the insurance industry for 18 years and an employee-owner of Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors since 2005, the release added. She is a graduate of Ozarks Technical Community College and attended Missouri State University. She holds licenses in property and casualty insurance and life and health insurance in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Gaynor is also a past Springfield Business Journal Trusted Advisers and 40 Under 40 honoree.
The release said she specializes in working with employers to manage their employee benefit programs, serving clients mostly in southwest Missouri.
Since 1885, Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors has provided insurance services to businesses and communities in southwest Missouri, the release added.
Lynch named Bolivar market president
Doug Neff, Commerce Bank chairman and southwest Missouri region CEO, recently announced Sherry Lynch has been named Bolivar market president and has succeeded Bob Moreland upon his retirement, effective Friday, Aug. 7.
According to a news release, Lynch will be responsible for the overall administration of Commerce Bank’s Bolivar market, overseeing overall banking operations while continuing business development and relationship management related to Commerce’s full line of banking, borrowing and treasury management solutions for commercial clients.
“Sherry has shown she is an outstanding banker and leader. With nearly 30 years of banking experience, she has deep expertise and knowledge of the Bolivar community,” Neff said in the release. “Sherry will provide strategic direction as we continue to serve our Bolivar customers. With her strong relationships and proven leadership skills, we will continue to deliver exceptional banking services to our customers and community.”
Moreland announced his retirement after 22 years with the company, including the last 20 years as Bolivar market president for Commerce Bank.
“Bob has served Commerce Bank well over his career, and we appreciate his dedication to Commerce Bank,” Neff added. “We applaud him for a very successful career and wish him well in retirement. We have been very intentional in our approach to succession planning and look forward to Sherry’s leadership in this very important role. We are also pleased to have Bob continue to be a part of Commerce, by joining our Advisory Board for the Southwest Region.”
The release said Lynch is a graduate of Evangel University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in management, and a graduate of Greater Missouri Leadership Challenge and Commerce Bank’s Leadership Development Program. She serves as a member of Minorities in Business.
The release said Lynch is also engaged in Commerce’s employee resource groups serving as co-chair of Commerce Bank’s Southwest Missouri Region Inclusion and Diversity Council and is a member of the young professional group, Emerge.
Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest, including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver, the release added. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids.
Steinshouer wins International Book Award
Betty Jean Steinshouer, a Pleasant Hope and Southwest Baptist University graduate and native of the Missouri Ozarks, has received the International Book Award in Biography for her ground-breaking treatise, “Long Road from Red Cloud: Life Lessons from Willa Cather.”
According to a news release, it is a book that took the former BH-FP columnist 40 years of research to write.
“Willa Cather is herself an international figure, a cultural icon not only in Nebraska, but in the many countries where her books are translated,” Steinshouer, who currently resides in Florida, said in the release. “It gives me heartfelt joy to see ‘Long Road from Red Cloud’ recognized in this way.”
The release said “the story the book tells is one of confusion and suffering throughout Cather’s early life, as she struggled to understand what made her different from others.”
“Born in 1873, before the age of sophisticated understanding about the 30 different manifestations of what is now understood as intersex, Willa Cather was bullied by her classmates and widely misinterpreted by her biographers,” the release added. “After many years of following various tendrils, Steinshouer came to believe that Cather was altered at birth, to fit the delivering doctor’s idea of what would make her ‘normal.’”
The release said Steinshouer “slowly came to realize that if she ever wanted to truly understand the author to whom she had devoted her scholarly life, she had to research 19th century models of ‘hermaphroditism,’ speak with medical professionals, and learn the life stories of those who are considered to be ‘born with the wrong parts.’”
“It is a phenomenon that occurs far more often than most people realize,” Steinshouer writes in Long Road. “I hope that the small town of Red Cloud will come to understand that it is nothing to be ashamed of. Red Cloud, Nebraska, was actually the perfect place for a girl called Willie to grow up. The town nurtured and protected her, so that she could not only survive, but become the world-class author now beloved by millions of readers.”
The release said Steinshouer gained a following with “Willa Cather Speaks,” her one-woman show, in 1988-89, beginning with tours of Nebraska, Missouri and Virginia under the auspices of state affiliates of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The release said she added more authors over the years and was named in 2012 a Fellow in Florida Studies at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg. Over her 30-year career on the Chautauqua circuit, she performed in 43 states and Canada, the release added. In 2018, she was sidelined by Stage IV cancer, with a 2-5 year prognosis. Her goal since then has been to get as many books finished as possible.
The release said “Long Road from Red Cloud” is the first to be available in paperback, electronic and audio formats. A hardcover library edition is in the works, from her old poetry imprint, Coquina Books.
News of this international recognition “came as a wonderful surprise,” the release added.
“I was gob-smacked,” Steinshouer said in the release, “when news of the award arrived. The first email said that it was a finalist in the LTBTQ nonfiction category, and I thought well, that’s nice. But the second notification, that it had won for Biography, a much larger category, made me realize that two different sets of judges had read it and deemed it worthy.”
The release said the International Book Awards are sponsored by the American Book Fest, honoring excellence in both mainstream and independent publishing.
Mauck raises funds for COM
After researching recipes for cupcakes, making them from scratch and selling them to friends and family (some people even donating without getting to taste the cupcakes), Bolivar’s Asher Mauck, 10, raised funds for Community Outreach Ministries.
Mauck recently presented COM’s Harvey Nelson and Kristina Bryant with a check for $135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.