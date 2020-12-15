LimeBank donates to historical society
Brandon Fabris, Board Chairman of LimeBank, recently presented a $3,000 check in Margaret Vest, president of the Historical Society of Polk Co. Missouri Inc.
“The Historical Society and North Ward Museum really appreciate this donation by LimeBank,” Vest said in a news release.
The release said the funds will be used to allow the society “to move the museum into the 21st century by providing for the purchase of equipment necessary to digitize and store historical documents, create educational videos and create online local history lessons.”
All will eventually be available on the museum’s new website, bolivarmomuseum.org. Once the process is complete, the release added, all online content will be available for Polk County schools to incorporate into their history curriculum.
Three former Bolivar R-1 teachers are volunteers in “The 21st Century Project” the release said. Jean Pufahl Vincent, a history educator, Sheila Hacker, a library media specialist and Randy Jones, a mass media instructor, “bring their knowledge and experience to the project while curator Vest leads the team in the discovery of information, stories and documents,” the release said.
Two CMH Clinic nurses receive awards
Two Citizens Memorial Hospital clinic nurses were named DAISY Award winners.
According to a CMH news release, Stephanie White is the June 2020 recipient and is a licensed practical nurse at CMH Pulmonology Clinic. Jamiee Rhodes is the July 2020 recipient and is a registered nurse manager for CMH Surgical Services Clinic and CMH Gastroenterology Clinic.
The DAISY Award is an international recognition program for extraordinary nurses.
The release said White earned her LPN from Bolivar Technical College, Bolivar. She started her nursing career at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility, where she worked for three years. The last two years, White has worked in the pulmonology clinic.
According to the release, White says she felt overwhelmed by being nominated for the DAISY Award, and gave credit to her coworkers.
"It's pretty fantastic, but I was just doing my job," says White. "We all work together. It's a team effort."
A coworker nominated White for the DAISY and said, "She is the perfect example of CMH PRIDE! Stephanie multitasks and constantly has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. All of her patients speak very highly of her, with everyone always wanting to know where Stephanie is."
White says the whole reason she went into nursing was to make a difference, and she always strives to make a difference.
Rhodes earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from St. John's School of Nursing and Southwest Baptist University, Springfield. She also has a Bachelor of Science in animal science from Missouri State University, Springfield.
Rhodes has worked at CMH for 14 years, and the last 10 years for CMH Surgical Services Clinic, the release said.
One of Rhodes's patients nominated her for the DAISY. The patient was in extreme pain, and called the surgical services clinic.
"From Jaimee's first intake call with me to my most recent encounter with her, she's demonstrated the utmost professionalism, treated me with dignity, respect, compassion, and made me not feel embarrassed about why I needed to be seen," wrote the patient in the nomination.
The patient explained that Rhodes anticipated her every need.
"Jamiee was an 'always' nurse to me. ... She was everything I want in anyone who takes care of me or any of my family members."
Rhodes was honored to receive the award.
"It's even more meaningful for this to come from a patient," says Rhodes, according to the release. "That's what you become a nurse for — the patients."
The release said CMH implemented the DAISY Awards in January 2019 to recognize their own extraordinary nurses. Each month, a CMH or CMH Foundation nurse is presented with this recognition.
To submit a CMH DAISY Award nomination, go to bit.ly/2vwPyGw.
Farmer’s tax guides available
Farmer’s tax guides are available at the MU Extension Center, 110 E Jefferson St.
The free publication explains tax-related issues as they pertain to farmers. Both those who file their own taxes or hire a professional tax preparer should still understand the basic farm income tax principals, according to an extension news release.
