Art Sync to host art show Feb. 13
Art Sync Gallery and Gift will host the "Love Thy Neighbor " art show from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
The show is free and open to the public.
Artists may bring two pieces of 3D or 2D art to the gallery from Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 10-12. The show is open to all media. Hangable art must be ready to hang. Art tags are available at the gallery. Ribbons will be awarded.
Art will be on display for one week and must be picked up by Saturday, Feb. 20.
The gallery is on the east side of the Bolivar square at 120 S. Springfield Ave. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Library shares annual report
The 2020 Polk County Library annual report is now available to the community.
Patrons may pick up a copy at the library or find the document at polkcolibrary.org.
According to a library news release, the report highlights financial statistics, successful grants, building upgrades, new library services and more.
“In 2020, over 55,000 patrons visited the library and around 76,000 physical items were checked out to patrons,” the release states. “E-resources and databases saw a rise in usage last year with online materials showing a 30% increase in checkouts.”
During the library’s March through May closure last year, the Bolivar location’s lobby,
bathrooms and meeting room were treated with new tile and carpet. The library also increased its Wi-fi bandwidth, offered hotspots and curbside delivery, eliminated the overdue fine policy, hosted virtual programs, increased the budget on online databases and upgraded bathrooms with touchless equipment, the report stated.
“All of these changes were designed to allow the library to continue to meet the needs of patrons while working within CDC guidelines and adapting to the ever-changing environment,” the release stated.
DAR to meet Feb. 20
The Matilda Polk Campbell chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
The meeting will include the group’s yearly tea, and the program will feature Nancy McMillan, who will bring several of her quilts and share the stories behind the quilts. Ladies are encouraged to bring a quilt and share its story, as well.
According to the group, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic service organization for women who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot — someone who provided material benefit to the Revolutionary cause.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
Mercy announces vaccine phone service
Mercy Hospital recently announced an automated phone service open to those signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The number is 1-833-364-6777.
Filling out an online form still remains the preferred way for patients to get into the virtual line for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Mercy news release.
“The automated, interactive voice response system will record things like a patient’s name and date of birth,” the release states. “When vaccines become available in the patient’s area, a Mercy co-worker will call back to schedule an appointment.”
The easiest way to request a vaccine from Mercy is to go to mercy.net/MOVaccine. Patients who fill out the online form will receive a text or email when the vaccine is available in their area and will be able to schedule an appointment.
Share a Heart Campaign to help local families
Starting this month, Bolivar’s McDonald’s restaurant will join 61 other McDonald's restaurants in the Ozarks encouraging customers to support Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart.
Each heart adopted gives the contributor an opportunity to enter a social media contest for a chance to win one of four $250 Great Southern MasterCard gift cards.
According to a Share a Heart news release, on any given night, up to 24 families of seriously ill children are staying at Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses.
Thanks to the donations, families receive home-cooked meals, laundry facilities, transportation to hospitals and support from volunteers and staff.
Over 14,300 families have benefited from Springfield's Ronald McDonald Houses since opening, including 468 Polk County families and 241 Bolivar residents, the release stated.
For a video tour of both houses, family testimonials and more information, visit rmhcozarks.org.
Transitions Hospice expands
Transitions Hospice, a Lifecare Collective Company, recently announced the expansion of its service area into Webster, Taney, Stone, Lawrence and portions of Laclede and Douglas counties
Transitions Hospice now serves 14 counties in Southwest Missouri, including Polk County.
“We’re excited about our ability to increase our service area,” chief clinical officer and administrator Rachel Choate said in a Transitions Hospice news release. “Our goal is to increase access to life enhancing, patient-focused care to individuals living with serious illness.”
According to the release, Transitions Hospice is a leading provider of quality hospice care in southwestern Missouri. Transitions Hospice focuses on improving the quality of life for patients and their families by providing whole-person care, including physical, spiritual and emotional support.
To learn more about Transitions Hospice, visit transitionshospice.net or call 777-2703.
