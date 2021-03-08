CMH to host vaccination event
Citizens Memorial Hospital is holding vaccination events this weekend for qualifying individuals wanting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release, CMH received 1,000 doses of the vaccine Tuesday, March 2, for distribution in Polk and surrounding counties in southwest Missouri. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third COVID-19 vaccine now available in the U.S. and is approved for use in adults 18 years of age and older.
The Saturday, March 6, events will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, and four other locations in Ash Grove, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton.
The vaccination events are free and on a first come, first served basis. Pre-registration is not required.
The release shared the following details about the events:
Citizens Memorial Hospital, Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar — walk-in event (400 doses).
Ash Grove Health Care Facility, 401 N. Medical Dr., Ash Grove — drive-thru event (150 doses).
Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, 750 W. Cooper St., Buffalo — drive-thru event (150 doses).
Community Springs Healthcare Facility, 400 E. Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs — drive-thru event (150 doses).
Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, 1523 S. Third St., Stockton — drive-thru event (150 doses).
“This is the first public opportunity for people in our region to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Mariah Hollabaugh, system pharmacy director at CMH, said in the release. “Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible to protect them from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Adding this new vaccine to our toolbox means more people can get vaccinated. This is a great opportunity for the public to receive one shot and be vaccinated.”
CMH is following the Missouri vaccination plan, which uses a priority-phased approach to vaccinating individuals. Currently, vaccinations are open to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tiers 1 and 2, including individuals 65 years of age and older, healthcare workers, those considered essential workers and adults 18-64 with underlying health conditions.
The state will allow vaccination of individuals in Phase 1B-Tier 3 starting Monday, March 15. Go to covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/ for additional information about eligibility.
Individuals who do not qualify for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine include those who have received either Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations, individuals who have received within the last 90 days (since Dec. 6, 2020) a monoclonal antibody (Bamlanivimab) or convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, and those who have received within the last 14 days another vaccine for influenza, pneumonia and shingles.
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, the vaccine division of Johnson & Johnson, developed its vaccine to be administered in a single dose and be kept at normal refrigerator temperatures, the release stated. The vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, and is the third vaccine to receive emergency use authorization.
According to FDA.gov, the vaccine was around 77% effective at preventing severe/critical COVID-19 at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective at preventing severe/critical COVID-19 at least 28 days after vaccination. The most commonly reported side effects are pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of these side effects are mild to moderate in severity and lasted one to two days.
More information about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is available at janssencovid19vaccine.com/.
According to the release, Stephens Pharmacy also has COVID-19 vaccines available to the general public for those who qualify, including those 65 years of age and older and adults 18-64 with the following health conditions: cancer, diabetes, pregnancy, sickle cell, CKD, COPD, heart conditions, immunocompromised and severe obesity.
The release said to call 326-6003 to schedule a same or next day appointment. COVID-19 vaccinations are administered Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CMH patients can sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and be notified when it is available through the CMH MyChart patient portal. Additional information about COVID-19, including vaccinations, is available at citizensmemorial.com/covid-19 or by calling the CMH COVID-19 Hotline, 328-4300.
As of Wednesday, March 3, CMH had administered 8,040 doses of the Moderna vaccine, including those administered with healthcare partners, to CMH employees, patients, long-term care residents and community members in CMH’s eight-county service area, the release stated.
EDA to host small business virtual meeting
Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance is presenting a virtual meeting for small business owners seeking new grant funding.
Gail Noggle, the alliance’s executive director, will host the “Additional Funding Available for Small Businesses” meeting from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, via Zoom.
The guest speaker will be Ram Basnet, branch manager of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Springfield branch office.
According to a news release, the U.S. Small Business Administration is preparing to open up the application period for the newly approved Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, signed into law on Sunday, Dec. 27.
The Zoom meeting will help business owners prepare for the opening of the grant period and will cover how to navigate the application process’ first steps, how to apply, how to meet eligibility requirements and how to use funds.
To RSVP and request a Zoom link, email rbaker@bolivar.mo.us.
Public voting machine testing is March 18
Public pre-testing of the Op-Tech voting machines for the Tuesday, April 6, general
municipal election is set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 18, at the Polk County Road and Bridge Complex conference room at 724 S. Killingsworth Ave.
Public post-testing of the machines is 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 8, at the complex.
All candidates and the public are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.