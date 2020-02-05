News briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 5

SBU’s major maps initiative receives national attention
Southwest Baptist University’s new experiential major maps were featured in the EAB Daily Briefing email on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
According to an SBU news release, the article, titled “5 insights from an experiential major maps expert,” includes information presented by Allison Langford, vice president for strategic planning and initiatives, in a web conference for EAB in December.
Throughout the conversation, Langford presented five main takeaways and lessons learned, the release said.
“Experiential major maps go beyond a four-year degree plan to align course requirements with co-curricular and experiential learning opportunities,” the release said. “They help to address some barriers students face in pursuit of a degree and to convey the unique value of a degree from SBU.”
The release said SBU’s major maps “provide direction for students to grow academically, pursue servant leadership, embrace our global society and plan for their future during each year of their SBU experience.”
Major maps for all undergraduate degrees offered on SBU’s Bolivar campus can be viewed at sbuniv.edu/academics/academic-resources/major-maps.php.
Hale attends convention
Mark Hale, DVM, attended the 128th Missouri Veterinary Medical Association Convention on Jan. 23-26, at Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia. The MVMA is the society for veterinarians in the state “dedicated to the highest standards for professionalism and ethics in animal health care in Missouri,” according to a news release.
At the meeting, Hale attended a continuing education program with over 60 speakers on specialized topics, “developed to enhance the veterinarian’s knowledge and skill to better serve clients,” the release said.
In addition to membership in the MVMA, Hale is also a member of The Missouri Academy of Veterinary Practice. The MAVP is the professional education arm of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association. MAVP member requirements include at least 30-40 hours of continuing education annually to ensure members are equipped with “the cutting-edge knowledge and skills necessary to provide the finest healthcare for the community’s animals,” the release added.
Hale owns and practices at All Creatures Animal Clinic Ltd. in Bolivar. The clinic phone number is 777-2765, and the website is allcreaturesbolivar.com.
Noe pens new book
An author with Bolivar ties is bringing a fresh perspective to an old television show.
In her new book, “Teletubbies: On the Screen and Behind the Scenes,” Georgia resident Denise Noe, daughter of Bolivar’s Bill Dickerson and the late Betty Dickerson, shows readers “how the dilemma of bringing the real world into the fantasized Teletubby world led to a solution of genuinely inspired creativity,” according to the book’s description.
“Noe tells how performers took tiny bits of themselves into these wonderfully wacky characters as well as how cast and crew coped with difficulties imposed by oversized, bulky costumes and the occasional bout of turbulent weather,” the description states.
The book is available on Amazon.com.
Stevens named to state commission
Keith Dewayne Stevens of Polk County was recently confirmed by the Missouri Senate as a member of the state Soil and Water Districts Commission, according to Sen. Sandy Crawford’s office.
The commission establishes policy relating to soil and water conservation issues that impact the owners of privately held agricultural land, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The commission also hears appeals from soil and water conservation districts and landowners concerning these policies.
Malone leads global initiative at SBU
Kelly Malone is leading a new SBU Global initiative as director of global education at Southwest Baptist University, according to a school news release.
“We want to make our university setting an accepting environment for students of different cultures, ethnicities and languages,” Malone said in the release.
Malone also is continuing his role as a professor and study abroad coordinator in SBU’s intercultural studies program.
One significant piece of his research is plans for Malone and Diana Gallamore, director of SBU’s Center for Global Connections and Travel Stewardship, to attend culture intelligence training this spring, the release said. They will receive training to become cultural intelligence facilitators for the SBU community.
Malone and Langford are developing a multi-year plan with a strategic approach for increasing cultural diversity at SBU.
The release added SBU already has a global presence with students representing 32 states, 16 countries and five continents during the 2018-19 academic year. Additionally, the CGC sends out about 30 teams totaling 300 students each year and the Intercultural Studies program sends students abroad for six months of cultural immersion, as well as having other recent global initiatives.
For more information, find a video highlighting the new initiative at SBUniv.edu/news-events/.
COM receives grant
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks recently awarded a $20,000 grant to Community Outreach Ministries of Bolivar to purchase food for community members in need throughout Polk County.
According to a CFO news release, the grant was presented as part of the CFO’s new Rural Vitality Grants on Jan. 27 at the CFO office in Springfield.
“This grant will greatly support our food pantry, which serves about 500 households in Polk County every single month,” Micah Titterington, COM executive director, said in the release. “That also includes our mobile distribution in Humansville, which is a food desert, having recently lost their only grocery store. This grant comes with perfect timing for us.”
The release said total of $209,631 was awarded to 13 agencies in this grant round, funded by an anonymous donor who has specific interest in supporting young people in communities with median incomes of 200% or less of the poverty rate. The grants are aimed at supporting programs to improve health, education and economic self-sufficiency in rural communities across the CFO’s service area.
“We are very fortunate to have partners and donors who understand the dual challenges of limited grant opportunities targeted for rural America and the disparities rural residents face in areas such as access to health care and educational opportunities — important factors that contribute to economic self-sufficiency,” CFO President Brian Fogle said in the release.
The release said CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and some 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
