Job fair set for March 5
Area job hunters will have a chance to work out their future career plans during a special event next month.
Employees and employers will have the opportunity to connect from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the third annual free Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair at the Roy Blunt YMCA of Bolivar, 1710 W. Broadway St.
The event is sponsored by the chamber, the YMCA and the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
In addition to local employers seeking employees and prospective job hunters connecting with potential employers, the Missouri Mobile Career Center will be on site throughout the event, as well as representatives from Southwest Baptist University, to review resumes and provide tips with interview skills.
Last year’s job fair resulted in several connections and hires according to attending businesses, a chamber news release said.
The release said a limited number of booths are available for employers with a $250 booth fee, and registration is required. However, the fee is waived for members of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event is free for job seekers.
For more information or to register for a booth, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or bolivarchamber.com.
Kifer appointed to state board
Gov. Mike Parson recently appointed Thane Kifer of Bolivar to the State Banking Board and Savings and Loan Board, according to a news release from Parson’s office.
The release said Kifer is the president, CEO and director of Farmers State Bank in Bolivar and previously served as vice president and general counsel for Mid-Missouri Bancshares in Springfield.
He is a member of the Missouri Bar and the Missouri Bankers Association’s Regulatory Affairs Committee. He is also a real estate developer and an alderman for the City of Bolivar, the release added.
Kifer holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar and a juris doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, the release said.
Shrimpton appointed to council
The Missouri Hospital Association recently announced the appointment of Myleah Shrimpton, director of claims for Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors, to the MHA Patient and Family Advisory Council, according to an agency news release.
Formed in 2017, and one of only a handful of state-level councils in the nation, the Missouri Patient and Family Advisory Council is based in Jefferson City and “focuses on increasing the role of patients and family members to improve health care delivery, health outcomes and reignite joy in work through improved patient-provider relationships,” the release said.
“I am excited to be at the forefront of the guidance process in patient and healthcare initiatives which could ultimately impact the local level,” Shrimpton said in the release.
Shrimpton has been an employee-owner of Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors since 2010 and is the lead claims manager for the agency, the release said. She is a graduate of Drury University and holds licenses in property and casualty, life and health insurance.
“As a former underwriter, she is dedicated to working with clients to help. ensure proper mitigation, management, and resolution of claims,” the release added.
“We are very excited to have Myleah added to the council, her diverse background and dedication to the community will be an essential asset to our work,” Toi Wilde, Missouri Hospital Association PFAC liaison, said in the release.
Since 1885, Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors has provided insurance services to businesses and communities in southwest Missouri, the release added. Offices are in Springfield, Branson, Bolivar and El Dorado Springs.
Networking meeting, after hours social set
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce will host its March Networking@Noon luncheon at noon Thursday, March 12, at Boone’s BBQ Barn for a one-time-only special location. The following month’s Networking@Noon luncheon will return to the CMH Community Rooms.
Building a Better Bolivar is the March luncheon topic.An optional lunch will be offered for $8 per person.
A spring After Hours Social will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Basil & Bourbon.
“Some more of the chamber’s construction-related members are generously sponsoring this After Hours,” committee chair Josh Baker said in a chamber release. “Both members and non-members should come network at the end of their workday. Food and door prizes are covered by the sponsors.”
A cash bar will also be available.
Golf tourney planned for April 17
One month later, the chamber’s annual Networking Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, April 17.
Registration for teams is now open to the public. Chamber members have the exclusive opportunity for multiple event sponsorships.
“The golf tournament is a chamber tradition to start off the year’s events,” committee chair Jennifer Fields said in a chamber release. “Considering the great growth and support, we’re excited to offer two tee times this year.”
Morning and afternoon tee times are available, with lunch provided at noon. Both tee times will begin with a shotgun start.
Entry fee is $350 per team which includes golf, cart, lunch, snacks, team mulligans (two per player), entry into longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and hole-in-one contests. The top three winners of each flight will earn cash prizes and gift certificates. Prizes will also be given for closest-to-the-pin and longest drive.
For more information on events, contact the chamber at 326-4118 or info@bolivarchamber.com.
