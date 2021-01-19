PCHS to hold fundraiser
The Polk County Humane Society will hold a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the shelter.
The fundraiser is through Jordan's Way Charities, which plans to livestream the event through the shelter's Facebook page and ask for donations from viewers.
Find the information at facebook.com/PolkCountyHumaneSocietyBolivarMo.
Shelter manager Tina Pou said in an email any donations the shelter receives through the Facebook link, Paypal and also checks will be tallied up, and Jordan's Way will keep 25% of the total, with the remaining 75% going to the shelter.
“I think this is a great opportunity to raise funds for the shelter and hopefully get some adoptions, too,” she said.
For more information about Jordan’s Way, visit facebook.com/jordanswaycampaign.
DRFD membership payments due
Dunnegan Rural Fire Department annual memberships are due, the department recently announced in a press release. Those who live within the district’s geographical area or
wish to be a member, may send payment to P.O. Box 3, Fair Play MO 65649, or bring it to the department’s annual meeting Friday, Feb. 12. Find more information at the department’s Facebook page.
Visit the page also to view a district map and find more information on memberships.
