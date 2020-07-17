CMH welcomes Dryden to staff
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the appointment of Jeffery L. Dryden, D.O., to the CMH medical staff. Dryden joined the hospitalist staff Wednesday, July 1.
According to a CMH news release, Dryden specializes in internal medicine and has been in practice for more than 38 years. He attended medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville and completed an internship and residency in general internal medicine from Kirksville Osteopathic Medical Center. He was previously on medical staff at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
For more information about Dryden or the CMH Hospitalist program, call 326-6000.
SBU Wellness Center expands hours, offers memberships
Southwest Baptist University’s Meyer Wellness and Sports Center is expanding hours and offering memberships to the general public.
According to an SBU news release, new hours are 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pool hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Both the center and the pool are closed on Sundays.
The center features an indoor running/walking track, three courts for playing basketball, volleyball or other games, indoor swimming pool, fitness classes, fitness room with cardio and weight equipment, climbing wall for rock climbing and bouldering and four racquetball courts.
Membership rates are $42 monthly for an individual, $60 monthly for an adult couple and $69 monthly for a family with discounted rates for SBU alumni and those over 65. Members who pay annually receive two months free.
For more information about a membership, call 328-1419 or visit SBUniv.info/fitness.
Noggle named MEDC district director
Gail Noggle, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance for Bolivar/Polk County, was recently selected by regional peers to serve as a district director for the Missouri Economic Development Council.
According to an MEDC news release, the association, a nonprofit group of economic development professionals and community leaders, is “the authoritative voice on economic development and related issues in Missouri.”
Each year, seven MEDC districts elect district directors to leadership roles to help unite members within their respective boundaries, the release stated. Noggle was one of two professionals picked to serve District 6, which covers 26 counties in southwest Missouri.
She has served as the executive director of the Economic Development Alliance for Bolivar/Polk County since 2016 and has 20 years of experience in community and economic development, the release stated.
For more information on the MEDC, visit showme.org. Additional information on the Economic Development Alliance can be found at bolivar.mo.us/economic-development-2-0-2/.
Miller named facility administrator
According to a CMH news release, Miller has worked at CMH for more than 23 years. He started his career there in 1996 and has held numerous roles over the years in human resources, home care services, hospital administration and most recently as the Colonial Springs Healthcare Facility administrator.
Miller earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Master of Science in health services administration from Southwest Baptist University. He is licensed as a nursing home administrator.
For more information about the facility, visit citizensmemorial.com or call 326-7648.
Edward Jones ranks No. 1 among full-service firms
Financial services firm Edward Jones recently ranked No. 1 among investment firms for customer experience in the 2020 U.S. Customer Experience Index, according to a release from the firm.
This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has received the highest spot on the CX Index among investment firms from Forrester Research, an independent research firm, the release stated.
Bolivar-based Edward Jones financial advisers are Timothy B. Erickson, Nancy J. Erickson and Paul Folbre.
Legan hired as OakStar VP of lending
Drew Legan, a lifelong resident of Polk County and a Bolivar High School and Southwest Baptist University graduate, was recently hired as a vice president of lending at Bolivar’s OakStar Bank.
Legan has six years of prior banking experience at Bank of Bolivar.
Legan will assist with various types of loans for individuals and businesses.
He can be reached at his office in Bolivar at 327-4493 or via email at dlegan@oakstarbank.com.
BOB donates to FBC
Bank of Bolivar honored the memory of Wanda Sheldon, one of the bank’s original employees from its founding in 1997 until her retirement in 2013, with a $10,000 donation to First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
According to a bank news release, the church was another organization where Sheldon served faithfully before her death in 2019.
The bank’s unrestricted donation will go toward the kitchen project in the "Rose Building," the remodeled Roweton Warehouse, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.