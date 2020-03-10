News briefs for Wednesday, March 11

CMH reaccredited as Level II STEMI center
Citizens Memorial Hospital and the CMH Heart Team have been reaccredited by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as a Level II STEMI Center, according to a news release.
The release said CMH is the only STEMI Center, between Springfield and Kansas City, to receive the distinguished designation.
STEMI — which stands for ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction — is a heart attack in which a blocked coronary artery prevents blood from getting to the heart muscle, the release said. A STEMI heart attack typically requires angioplasty for treatment, a procedure calling for insertion of a balloon in a blocked coronary artery followed by placement of a stent to keep the artery open and restore blood flow to the heart muscle.
“Minimizing our patients’ time to treatment is a crucial factor in improving survival rates and having a STEMI program is a key factor,” John Best, M.D., board certified interventional cardiologist at CMH, said in the release. “This emergency care requires quick assessment, diagnosis and treatment that minimizes risk for preventable complications and even death.”
According to Best, the national recommendation is that angioplasty is performed within 90 minutes or less from the time the patient presents to the Emergency Department with symptoms of a STEMI.
“CMH takes cardiac care excellence very seriously, so our average door-to-balloon time last year was less than half that recommendation,” Joseph Moore, M.D., board certified interventional cardiologist at CMH, added in the release. “We performed well above the 99th percentile nationally per the American College of Cardiology’s Chest Pain-MI registry. Our team is extremely proud that our average door to balloon time is around 41 minutes. It’s something we really try to focus on.”
Cardiovascular services are “available 24/7 and around-the-clock,” he said.
“It’s a financial investment that the hospital believes is best for our patients and a tremendous amount of dedication on the part of hospital staff,” Moore added.
Jenna Hicks, STEMI program manager at CMH, said in the release the designation is an important accomplishment because “it empowers us to save lives and provide better access to rapid angioplasty treatment to residents.”
“CMH is proud to offer these state-of-the-art medical services with a technically advanced staff, which includes two board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiologists,” Hicks added.
Cardiac care “has expanded dramatically at Citizens Memorial since the Cardiovascular Center and Cath Lab opened in 2004,” the release said. Achievement of the STEMI Center accreditation was an intensive collaboration by hospital leaders, physicians, nurses and staff from CMH Pre-Hospital Services, Emergency Department, Cath Lab and Intensive Care Unit. CMH received accreditation in 2018 and must resubmit an application and undergo an on-site review every three years.
“Lives will be saved, outcomes improved and hundreds of patients will have more comfortable treatment with less time in the hospital thanks to our STEMI program,” Hicks added. “We’re offering the highest level of cardiac care, close to home.”
For more information about cardiovascular services at CMH, call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or citizensmemorial.com.
Lincoln Days set for March 26
Polk County Lincoln Days will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Southwest Baptist University’s Meller's Dining Hall.
Scott Faughn, owner of Faughn Media, publisher of Missouri Times and host of This Week in Missouri Politics, will be the guest speaker. Several candidates for the 2020 primary election are expected to attend.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from Polk County Central Committee members or in the county clerk’s office Monday.
Drake attends Farm Bureau Legislative Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.