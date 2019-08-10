MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY recently announced the names of students earning slots on the spring 2019 honor list. Several Polk County students were included.
• From Aldrich — Eric Richards, mechanical engineering, senior.
• From Bolivar — Guillermo Arciniegas, civil engineering, senior; Shelby Hayes, information science and technology, senior;Seth Listhartke, electrical engineering, senior;Katlyn Maas, business and management systems, senior;Andrew McClard, mechanical engineering, senior; Sarah Skinner, physics, senior;Aaron Weaver, civil engineering, senior; and Tanner Wendland, computer science, senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.