SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY recently hosted 40 teams from 25 schools at the university’s annual history bowl on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release, Kickapoo High School’s first team won the Large School Division with a final total of 76 points. Second and third place were contested, with Kickapoo’s second team holding off Bolivar High School, 68-67, and Parkview High School finishing with 66 points.
The Small School Division saw Bolivar Homeschool Association’s No. 1 team edge Lamar, a first-time participant, 78-77. Stockton finished in third place with 71 points.
Students answered 10 questions each from 10 categories, including medieval Europe, the Carter administration and African history, the release said.
The release said first-, second- and third-place teams in each division received a trophy, while first-place teams also received a $50 check from sponsor Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century, Captain Robert Napier Chapter in Springfield. The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution also is a History Bowl sponsor, and both organizations provide judges, scorekeepers and other helpers for the event.
• • •
ASHLEY BALLINGER, AMBERLEE COLEMAN AND JACOB TOOMBS, all Bolivar High School graduates, recently earned MFA Foundation scholarships.
According to MFA news releases, Ballinger, daughter of Peggy and Jerry Ballinger, and Coleman, daughter of Angela and Robert Coleman, each received a $2,000 scholarship from MFA Farmers Exchange, Bolivar.
Toombs, son of Franka and Gene Toombs, also received a $2,000 scholarship from MFA Oil and Propane, Bolivar.
The release said Ballinger and Coleman both plan on using the funds to pursue degrees at Ozarks Technical Community College.
Toombs plans to attend Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The release said these awards are three of 330 scholarships presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Co. and their affiliates.
• • •
COOPER HITCHCOCK, KASSIDY DALTON AND ELLA DOUGHERTY were recently recognized by the Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as local winners of DAR essay contests.
Dalton, a Stockton High School senior, and Hitchcock, a Bolivar High School senior, received the DAR Good Citizen Award for an outstanding senior. According to a DAR news release, they were selected for dependability, service, leadership and patriotism and also submitted an essay, entitled "Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It."
The release said Dougherty, a Skyline High School junior, participated in the Christopher Columbus essay contest. As the Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter winner, her essay — entitled "A Sailor's Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus' First Expedition to the Americas" — was then submitted to the MSSDAR State contest. As the MSSDAR winner, her work advanced to the national level.
