FAIR PLAY kindergarten screening will be Monday, March 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with appointments available in one-hour increments. Parents need to call the elementary office at 654-2233 to schedule an appointment with the elementary secretary. Parents should bring to the screening the child’s immunization record, birth certificate, proof of residency and the child’s social security number. The screening will be in the elementary building at 301 N. Walnut St. and will take about one hour. Parents of students at the Little Stingers Preschool do not need to call as those students will be screened the week of March 15.
• • •
4-H COUNCIL OFFICERS were sworn into office by Polk County Clerk Bobbi Lear on Thursday evening, Feb. 4, during the February meeting. The new officers are Jackson Schuber, president; Bailey Richardson, vice-president; Ellie Samek, treasurer; and Emily Rains, secretary.
• • •
BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE STUDENTS recently helped as vaccinations for COVID-19 began dispersing across the state of Missouri and local health departments sought help from nursing students with hopes to vaccinate their communities as quickly as possible.
According to a BTC news release, Professional Nursing (RN) students at Bolivar Technical College recently heard the call for help and stepped up to volunteer.
In order to participate in administering vaccines at the Polk County Health Center, volunteers had to be vaccinated already to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, the release said. Four RN students at BTC met the requirements and immediately volunteered.
“These students are anxious to help in any way they can. This is a unique opportunity and we are honored to actively assist in the vaccination process of our community,” nursing director Erin Mock said in the release.
The four students split into pairs once they arrived at the immunization site. One pair was responsible for assisting the nurse on site with the vaccination by acting as the carrier or the scribe. The carrier supplied the nurse with injection supplies and the vaccine. The scribe verified documentation and provided the patient with a vaccination record. The second pair was stationed in the command center processing paperwork and helping keep the carriers stocked with supplies and vaccines.
“I am excited to be a part of nursing history,” one student said in the release.
“The students spent half the day in each rotation, which was a great learning experience for them in the mass vaccination process,” the release added.
For more information about BTC’s programs, call 777-5062, email info@bolivarcollege.edu or text 771-3543.
• • •
HUMANSVILLE R-4 preschool and kindergarten screening will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Humansville Elementary School. Screening is by appointment only. To set up an appointment, call 754-2221. Immunization records and proof of residency should be brought to the screening.
• • •
BENJAMIN ROBINSON of Bolivar graduated in December from Rockhurst University in Kansas City with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• • •
TIFFANY LIVEZEY was named a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars through Strayer University. The organization recognizes high-achieving first- and second-year college students with at least 3.0 GPAs.
• • •
EILEEN HOWELL of Bolivar completed her eight-month Bolivar Technical College medical assistant program in December 2020.
• • •
HANNAH BURCHETT of Bolivar was recently named a National Merit Scholarship program finalist. According to the organization, the distinction places her among less than 1% of the nation’s top graduating seniors and makes her potentially eligible for a scholarship award.
• • •
GLORY REICHARD, a graduate of Southwest Baptist University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, took the oath of office as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and will be stationed in Okinawa, Japan, with the Medical Service Corps. SBU DPT alum CDR Chuck Rainey ’09, a regional chief therapist with the U.S. Public Health Service, administered Lt. Reichard’s oath of office.
“I’ve been working toward military service since my undergraduate days,” Reichard said in an SBU news release. “I got this far, and I credit it to you. I fell back on everything I learned here from everyone.”
After graduation, Reichard worked as a traveling physical therapist in Alabama as a temporary job while she navigated the process of joining the military. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, she returned home to Nevada, where she worked at the local hospital. She also has been giving back to SBU and the Bolivar community by volunteering in the SBU DPT Faculty Practice Clinic. All of these experiences have helped her prepare for her military career.
“She’ll have the great honor to be treating sailors and Marines as a physical therapist and then also have the great honor to mentor and lead enlisted sailors,” CDR Rainey said in the release. “I’ve gotten to know Glory over the last year, and she definitely is going to go very far in her career and make us all proud.”
• • •
JOSEPH PLUNKETT of Halfway received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology at the close of the fall semester.
• • •
BROOKLYN LAUTT of Humansville graduated from Kansas State University in fall 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
