SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY plans to hold five commencement ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 20, alternating between the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness Center and Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus.
“We want to honor our 2020 graduates with in-person ceremonies, while also keeping our graduates, their families and the SBU community safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” SBU Provost Lee Skinkle said in a news release. “Holding multiple ceremonies will allow us to accomplish both of these goals.”
The schedule of ceremonies is as follows:
1 p.m. — May 2020 Graduates — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
2 p.m. — College of Arts & Sciences — Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel
3 p.m. — College of Professional Programs — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
4 p.m. — College of Health Professions — Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel
5 p.m. — College of Health Professions — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
The first ceremony is being held for those May 2020 graduates who completed the participation survey and have reserved their spots to walk, the release said. This allows them to attend an in-person commencement ceremony, which was not possible in May because of COVID-19 guidelines.
The remaining ceremonies are for those scheduled to graduate during the fall semester.
Should circumstances cause the university to pivot, SBU is prepared to hold virtual ceremonies, the release added.
“We are hopeful that in-person ceremonies will be possible in November,” Skinkle said. “Based upon the success of our virtual ceremonies in May, we are confident that we will be able to recognize and honor our 2020 graduates.”
For more information on the commencement ceremonies, contact SBU’s Office of the Provost at provostoffice@SBUniv.edu.
• • •
POLK COUNTY 4-H MEMBERS GARRET AND ELLIE SAMEK were recently selected to present building demonstrations at the Missouri State Fair.
The Sameks were two of nearly 160 youth selected to have a recording of their demonstration on display in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair.
Polk County 4-H youth development specialist Velynda Cameron said in a news release that 4-H members were required to have previously competed at their county event in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H building demonstrations.
“Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what the youth has learned in 4-H projects focused on STEM and agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement,” Cameron said. “Preparing for demonstrations helps 4-H youth develop research, organizational and communication skills. Presenting a demonstration helps 4-H youth build poise, confidence and public speaking skills.”
The new 4-H year began in October. For more information, contact Cameron at 326-4916 or at cameronv@missouri.edu.
• • •
TWENTY-FOUR 4-H MEMBERS and four Clover Kids, all from Polk County, recently participated in an annual project exhibit day.
According to a 4-H news release, the handmade projects demonstrate the knowledge and skills learned during club and project specific meetings held throughout the 4-H year.
Clover Kids are ages 5 through 7 and receive Clover Kid ribbons, while 4-H members are youth ages 8 to 18 years old.
Projects that received a blue ribbon and advanced to the Ozark Empire Fair in
Springfield and to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia include:
Clover Kids
Avery Martin — leaves painting, 4-H folder, apple painting
Ernest Taylor — 4-H folder, butterfly journal, QuaranTIME journal, turkey
Mara Crosswhite — 4-H folder, snowman ornament, pine cone bird feeder, cinnamon ornaments, turkey
Roxey Bailey – Crocheted cat scarf, bird drawing
4-H
Asher — (Arts & Crafts) – dream catcher – blue, reserve grand champion Jr., OEF - blue; dream catcher – blue, OEF – blue; (woodworking) – helicopter – blue, OEF – blue; birdhouse – blue, OEF – blue
Aubrey Bailey — (Arts & Crafts) – octopus pencil drawing – blue, grand champion, OEF – blue, reserve grand champion, MSF; (Child Development) – Poster – blue, grand champion, OEF – blue, reserve grand champion, MSF
Boone Stewart — (Sport Fishing) – poster – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, reserve grand champion, MSF; (tractors) – poster – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, reserve grand champion, MSF
Brett — (Woodworking) – Birdhouse – blue, reserve grand champion Sr., OEF – blue
Clayton Dinsmore — (Meat Goats) – poster – blue, OEF – blue, MSF
Coal Bailey — (Electricity) – Electric Wall – blue, grand champion, OEF – blue, grand champion, MSF; (Entrepreneurship) – poster – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, reserve grand champion, MSF
Curtis Dickerson — (Cured Meats – Ham) – poster – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, grand champion, MSF
Daltyn — (Arts & Crafts) – Dream catcher – blue, reserve grand champion Sr., OEF – blue; (Woodworking) – Pig-n-Black – blue, OEF – blue
Dylan — (Arts & Crafts) – Dream catcher – blue, OEF – blue, (Woodworking) – Blue boat – blue, grand champion Sr., OEF - blue
Easton Bailey — (Entrepreneurship) – Poster – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, reserve grand champion, MSF; (Woodworking) – Angled frame – blue grand champion Jr., OEF – blue, MSF
Ellie Samek — (Arts & Crafts) – Crayola art – blue; (Cake Decorating) – Raccoon cake – blue, grand champion, OEF – blue, MSF; (Clothing) – 4-H tie pillow – red: (Crochet) – ice cream crochet – blue; (Entomology) – Praying mantis display – blue, grand champion, OEF – blue, reserve grand champion, MSF; (Foods) – Educational display – blue; (Gardening) – Potatoes – blue; Popcorn – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue; (Photography) – Sunset photo – blue, OEF – blue; Lily pad photo – blue, grand champion Jr., OEF – blue, MSF; Old Barn photo – blue, OEF – blue; (Sport Fishing) – Fishing lure – red
Emily Rains — (Photography) – Pokey photo – blue, grand champion Sr., OEF – blue, MSF; Bubba photo – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, MSF; Golden Hour photo – blue; Sunset Boy photo – blue; Peek-a-boo photo – blue; Happy girls photo – blue; Munchies photo - blue; Hello June photo – blue; Creation photo – blue; Watch Crew photo – blue, OEF – blue, MSF
Emma Hancock — (Beef) – Paper mâché cow – blue, OEF – blue, MSF
Garrett Samek — (Arts & Crafts) – Crayola Art – blue; (Entomology) – Bug collection – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, MSF; (Foods) Bread – blue; (Gardening) – Sweet corn – blue, grand champion, Sue Entlicher Iron Skillet award, OEF – blue, MSF; (Sport Fishing) – Fishing lure – blue, grand champion, OEF – blue; Fishing knots – blue; (Woodworking) – Kestrel birdhouse – blue, reserve grand champion Jr., OEF – blue, MSF
Hayden Artz — (Clothing – Sewing) – 4-H pillow – blue, grand champion, Wilma Jean Lower Clothing & Textiles award, OEF – red, MSF
Hadley Artz — (Clothing – Sewing) – 4-H pillow – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – red, MSF
James Dinsmore — (Meat Goat) – poster – blue, OEF – blue, MSF
Joey — (Arts & Crafts) – Dream catcher – blue, OEF – blue; (Woodworking) – Green tank – blue, OEF – blue
Josie Toombs — (Beef) – Beef notebook – blue, grand champion, Wilma Jean Lower Beef award, OEF – blue, MSF
Judah — (Woodworking) – Birdhouse – blue, OEF – blue
Lucas — (Arts & Crafts) – Dream catcher – blue, OEF – blue; (Woodworking) – Pink/blue tank – blue, OEF – blue
Madison Anderson — (Arts & Crafts) – Bracelets – blue; (Crochet) – hotpad – blue; (Forestry) – Notebook – red; (Horse) – notebook – blue, OEF – blue, MSF
Tristan — (Arts & Crafts) – blue, OEF – blue; Dream catcher – blue, OEF – blue; (Woodworking) – Pink pig – blue, OEF – blue
Viney Stewart — (Vet. Science) – Poster – blue, reserve grand champion, OEF – blue, MSF; (Wildlife) – Poster – blue, grand champion, OEF – blue, MSF
