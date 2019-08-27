Off the grid

Over the past several weeks, Polk County E-911 Central Dispatch Center Mapping Coordinator Billy Marshall’s job has taken him on a criss-crossed path across the county in search of lost homes.
The dispatch center’s 911 grid system plots out the location of homes on a uniformed, county-wide grid, made up of one-mile squares.
Homes can be placed on the grid when they enter the tax rolls, Marshall told the center’s board Tuesday, Aug. 20. However, he added, some seem to have slipped through the cracks years ago.
“So far, we’re up to 314 houses that were not in the system,” he said. “Most of those weren’t in the assessor’s office, either, and I actually think a lot of that is people hiding houses for tax reasons.”
The problem was previously covered in the Saturday, July 27, issue of the BH-FP. At the time, Marshall had recorded 226 homes, he previously told the board.
In one case, Marshall said he found a lot where the property owner had constructed a new home down the road from his previous home but was using the same address.
“I was like, ‘No, that doesn’t work,’” Marshall said. “They just assumed the address went with the property.”
The problem gets even more complicated as homes get closer together.
“I have a laptop, and it has our map on it,” he said. “So I drive around, and when we see a house where the numbers don’t match up, we stop and make a mark. Yesterday, I found at least three properties where the houses are sharing addresses.”
Marshall said he’s also stumbled on an unknown road with five homes on it.
“Neither the road nor the five houses on it were in our system,” he said.
Board member Dan Melilli asked Marshall if he’d reported the issues back to the assessor’s office.
Marshall said he had, but added he’s not always getting the answers he needs.
Polk County Assessor Rita Lemmon said her office doesn’t always have the answer. Some property owners purposefully avoid the assessor’s office when building homes and may also place mobile homes on their lots without notifying anyone, she said.
“It’s not showing up on 911 maps because it’s not on our maps,” she said.
Dispatch Center Director Sarah Newell put the issue in context for the board.
The issue precludes Lemmon’s term in office, Newell said.
“These are older houses, so they’re not going to be able to attest to why they’re not in the system. They were originally assigned by the assessor’s office and should have been put in the system and are not.”
While the issue remains ongoing, Marshall told the board he has been able to make significant progress on resolving other addressing problems.
Mo. 215 runs east and west through Pleasant Hope, but the city never named the roadway like a normal city street, which has led to address confusion, he said.
“The problem is they have addresses like 103 and 105, and so on and so forth,” he said. “You take 103 Highway 215, and that address comes back to the other side of Morrisville. There’s a lot of conflict.”
Marshall said he’s attended several Pleasant Hope city council meetings, and officials there are amicable to the idea of giving the road a name.
Pleasant Hope City Clerk Lynn Esser confirmed Thursday, Aug. 22, that Marshall had attended the meetings and the council was considering naming the road after longtime former city official Horace Miller.
The problem extends through several small towns, Marshall said, and the dispatch center has a great deal of work to do to resolve the addressing inconsistencies. He asked Melilli, the mayor of Morrisville, for his home address.
The mayor gave a four-digit number.
“Your’s is actually a county number inside the city,” Marshall said.
In other business during the Tuesday meeting, the board heard a financial update from Newell. The center’s sales tax income for July was about $94,200, which is up nearly $400 from July 2018.
The center has about $202,000 in its checking account, and $812,619 in contingency, though about $82,000 will still be expensed for radio upgrades to the center’s mobile communication unit. Newell said upgrades to the unit would cost a total of $112,000, down from an initially expected $150,000.
“We came out a lot better than we thought,” Newell said.
Several board members, including Melilli, discussed investing some of the center’s funds in order to reap interest. Newell said she had plans to look into it.
The center has also hired a production company to make a promotional video, which will feature dispatch personnel.
The E-911 board meets at 9 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the conference room of the Central Dispatch Center, located at 1705 S. Lillian Ave., Bolivar.
Board members include Chairman Steve Bruce, Denzil Roberts, Melilli, Clay Meyer, Ken Witt, Brent Watkins and Jeff Miller.
