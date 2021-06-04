Hudson O’Neal took his celebration to victory lane after making history Saturday night, May 29, at Lucas Oil Speedway, winning the first crown-jewel race of his young dirt late model career.
O’Neal, a 20-year-old from Martinsville, Indiana, led the final 32 laps to capture the 29th annual Show-Me 100. He finished 1.451 seconds in front of Brandon Sheppard, with Josh Richards in third, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
The Indiana native has been around racing his entire life, the release added. His father, Don O’Neal, won the Show-Me 100 in 2014.
They are the first father-son duo to win the Show-Me 100.
"My dad called me last night and gave me some good words of encouragement that we could do this, that I just had to be smart and drive my own race," Hudson O’Neal said in the release. "I was able to do that.”
Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, won the Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge, a 20-lap last-chance opportunity to get into the feature.
Simpson traded the $2,500 check to start the 100-lapper at the rear of the field, the release stated. He finished 30th.
Defending Show-Me 100 champion Payton Looney of Republic started 32nd in the feature on a past champion's provisional.
Looney had mechanical issues in the first program on Friday and had to borrow a motor from Brennon Willard to continue. He pulled off early in the feature for a 31st-place finish, according to the release.
Lucas Oil MLRA points leader Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon finished second in one of the three B-main events, earning his way into the main event without having to use an MLRA points-leader provisional.
Jackson ran the entire race and wound up 17th, the release stated.
During B-main 3 for the late models, Daniel Hilsabeck of Earlham, Iowa, walked away without injury after taking a wild flip on the front straightaway as three cars tangled on the opening lap.
Timms completes USRA modified sweep
Randy Timms of Wheatland, Oklahoma, completed a weekend sweep of the USRA modified action, winning Saturday night's feature by leading all 30 laps, according to the release.
Timms picked up $1,500 to go along with twin $750 checks he earned by capturing the Friday preliminary features.
"You don't get to live out deals like this very often," Timms said in the release. "You have to have everything go your way, have a great race car and great crew. It was just a great weekend.
