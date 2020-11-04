Open for business

One of Shawn Strutton’s favorite creations at the Bolivar Extension School’s Abilities Boutique and Gifts are the scented soaps he and his brother, Noah, work together to package.
Carefully using a hairdryer, the duo, with help from teachers and staff, melt the packaging around the soap bar and prepare it for sale.
With a grin, he passes the hairdryer to his brother, who smiles and takes it.
The siblings attend BES, which serves special education students kindergarten through age 21, and recently opened the boutique as a way of adding job skills to the curriculum.
BES director Kali Fisher said the business is part of the campus’ required transitional program, which helps students transfer to the possibility of jobs and life outside the classroom.
“We want to be able to give them some skills where they may not be able to do everything independently, but they could go into a place like Creator Designs and put a shirt in a package and close it down,” Fisher said. “They may never live by themselves, but these kids want to have a purpose in life just like everyone does.”
Fisher said the campus started working on the business venture before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Polk County and had initially reached out to several organizations and sheltered workshops that run transitional programs.
“They told us that they really aren’t able to offer work for those with more severe handicaps, so when we weren’t able to find anything, we decided to make it ourselves,” she said.
Fisher said the business got off the ground around mid-October, just in time to start working on a fall and Christmas holiday lineup.
So far, it offers different holiday decorations and stocking stuffers, small kids games, bath bombs and other toiletries, sugar scrubs, air fresheners, dog toys and bird feeders.
An order form is available at facebook.com/ABILITIESatBES. The products are also scheduled to be sold at the Cheese Hollow Market, a new business in town.
“We wanted to produce items the kids could make for themselves,” she said. “Some kids in the building we have to do the work with our hand over their hand. We put our hand over theirs and direct them. About half are able to do the process themselves. For them, about 95% of the process is on them, and we’re just telling them the steps.”
That process does more than just prepare students to graduate, Fisher said. It also enhances the coursework they do every day.
“Everything we’re doing, it meets a lot of different needs for them, besides just their transitional needs,” she said. “Tying little knots and tying the ties are part of the fine motor skills our kids need. The counting they’re doing is math. We cover a broad spectrum of things we would otherwise be doing in the classroom, except we’re able to offer it to the community.”
Fisher said earning a profit from the business isn’t the goal — enrichment is. But, any earning they do receive will go back into the program.
“Will we at some point mount up a chunk of money? Probably,” she said. “It’s obviously going to go back to the kids. We’d probably let them choose what to do with it, like a pizza party or a sensory item. We just want to sustain the program, because they’re having a lot of fun with it, and we know it’s doing everyone a lot of good.”
