Open Hearts United Methodist Church will offer Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University beginning Sunday, Feb. 5.
The nine-week class will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave. in Bolivar.
“This proven program that has changed 6,000,000 lives will teach you how to beat debt and build wealth,” the church said via a news release.
Cost per household is $80, and a limited number of partial scholarships is available on request.
For details or to register, call the church office at 326-4885.
