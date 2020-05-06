featured

Out of the clear blue sky

Storms cause damage across Polk County

1A-tornado-DOM OPTION--0502.JPG

Jace Polodna holds a piece of crumpled metal and looks down a fence row he’d recently built along Rt. PP. The fence was destroyed by severe weather Monday afternoon.

For Brandon Fabris, Monday, May 4, started as what seemed a typical rainy spring day in the Ozarks. 

The Ohio native — who is chair of Stark Bancshares, the company that purchased Farmers State Bank last June — was waiting out the wind and rain with four adults and two children in a fifth wheel camper parked next to a barn on his newly purchased ranch on South 110th Road, north of Rt. PP and east of Mo. 83.

1A-tornado-0550.JPG

A piece of metal lays on top of a fifth wheel camper after a storm system demolished a barn on South 110th Road Monday. 

They had put their work on hold as a line of severe weather moved through the area. 

“It was just blowing like it has for the past couple of weeks when it storms,” he said Monday afternoon. “It was raining and blowing a bit. The campers just rock back and forth. The next thing you know, it’s all gone.”

Fabris said “it wasn’t even bad.” 

“The only reason we knew, we were all in there watching a movie and a 300-gallon diesel tank came through the side of the camper,” he said. “And it didn’t land on anybody. I grabbed the two kids, and we just ran to the shelter.”

When they jumped out of what was left of the camper, they found only a concrete foundation and debris where a barn, sitting directly north of the camper, once stood.  

“It was gone,” Fabris said. “It started raining so hard.” 

He said the storm twisted and scattered metal sunshades for cattle across fields lining Rt. PP and took down half of another outbuilding. 

“Two-by-fours went through another building,” he said.

1A-tornado-0546.JPG

Two splintered two-by-fours stick out of the side of a metal building after severe weather hit the area of Mo. 83 and Rt. PP Monday. 

While his family’s primary residence remains in Ohio, he said they’ve worked hard to create a place to stay when they’re in Polk County.  

“We just bought this land,” he said. “We just redid all this. We’ve spent eight weeks during the coronavirus just building.” 

Fabris said the hard work was paying off. 

“It was looking really pretty,” he said. “We put in 25,000 tons of gravel in the past eight weeks to make it look perfect.” 

Picking up giant sheets of crumpled metal scattered across a field, Jace Polodna, who’s been working on Fabris’ ranch, seemed to take the situation with a grain of salt. 

“We built this fence just last week,” Polodna said, pointing to a long fence row tangled with scraps of metal. “Now, we’ll do it again.”

1A-tornado -553.JPG

Two people walk through the damage left behind by severe weather Monday, May 4. 

Widespread damage   

The Fabris ranch wasn’t the only place to see destruction as severe weather moved through Polk County Monday. 

The National Weather Service in Springfield said thunderstorm winds reportedly destroyed a barn on the west side of Mo. 83 along Rt. PP at around noon.  

At 11:52 a.m., thunderstorm winds brought down numerous trees in Humansville, NWS said. Power poles were also snapped between Humansville and Flemington.  

There was damage, including destroyed outbuildings and uprooted trees, from thunderstorm winds west of Rt. O and south of East 363rd Road.

The report said 8- to 10-inch limbs were snapped in the storm that hit around 1:25 p.m.

As of press time Tuesday, NWS had not yet released an official report on the storm damage. 

Robert Dickson, Polk County’s emergency management director, said the storms that passed through "did considerable damage in areas of Polk County."

"We are still in the process of determining wind speeds and path, a reminder that severe thunderstorms are capable of severe damage with the possibility of injury or death," Dickson said.  

On Monday, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said damage was scattered throughout the area of Mo. 83 and Mo. 64 north of Bolivar. 

Several homes and buildings were hit, and multiple power lines were down, he said.

One home on Mo. 83, just south of Rondo, had its roof ripped off. 

Lavonna Beach, who lives across Rt. PP from the Fabris property, said she was home when Monday’s storm rolled through. She said thankfully her home is surrounded by trees, which helped block the heavy winds. 

“But the trees were bent in half, nearly touching the ground, as it blew through,” she said. 

Like Fabris, she said the storm seemed like it came out of nowhere. 

“It was solid rain,” she said. “We didn’t see a tornado, but suddenly there was this crazy wind.”

She said metal was twisted high in the trees surrounding her home, but no residences on her property were damaged.  

On Monday afternoon, Morrison asked people to avoid the area.

Several county roads were shut down "due to debris and fallen power lines," he said, and a bridge on Mo. 64 east of Rt. D was closed due to road construction. 

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Polk County road and bridge department, local power companies and first responders worked in the vicinity. 

The sheriff, along with several deputies, were “in the area checking residences and damage," Morrison said.

Bolivar was also hit with damage as storms moved through at around 2 p.m. Monday. 

Trees were ripped up from the ground and limbs broken on North Water and North Market avenues. 

According to reporters on the scene, most of the storm damage was concentrated between North Albany and North Water avenues and East Locust and East Summit streets. 

Bolivar Emergency Management Director Brent Watkins described the damage in Bolivar city limits as minor. 

Dickson encouraged caution as the county moves through the spring season. 

"Residents are urged to stay weather aware and have a weather radio for important weather alerts," he said. 

*Editor's note: This article was updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, with information from Robert Dickson, Polk County emergency management director.  

