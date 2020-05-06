Out of the clear blue sky

For Brandon Fabris, Monday, May 4, started as what seemed a typical rainy spring day in the Ozarks.
The Ohio native — who is chair of Stark Bancshares, the company that purchased Farmers State Bank last June — was waiting out the wind and rain with four adults and two children in a fifth wheel camper parked next to a barn on his newly purchased ranch on South 110th Road, north of Rt. PP and east of Mo. 83.
They had put their work on hold as a line of severe weather moved through the area.
“It was just blowing like it has for the past couple of weeks when it storms,” he said Monday afternoon. “It was raining and blowing a bit. The campers just rock back and forth. The next thing you know, it’s all gone.”
Fabris said “it wasn’t even bad.”
“The only reason we knew, we were all in there watching a movie and a 300-gallon diesel tank came through the side of the camper,” he said. “And it didn’t land on anybody. I grabbed the two kids, and we just ran to the shelter.”
When they jumped out of what was left of the camper, they found only a concrete foundation and debris where a barn, sitting directly north of the camper, once stood.
Twisted metal lines a fence row along Rt. PP, east of Mo. 83, Monday afternoon.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
Severe weather uproots trees along Rt. PP.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
Downed trees fill the yard of a home along Rt. PP.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
One goat investigates some debris in its pen along South 110th Road.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
Two splintered two-by-fours stick out of the side of a metal building after severe weather hit the area of Mo. 83 and Rt. PP Monday.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
A door to an outbuilding hangs by a thread after severe weather hit a ranch on South 110th Road Monday.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
Three people observe what remains of a barn near Rt. PP and Mo. 83 after severe weather moved through the area Monday afternoon.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
Two people walk through the damage left behind by severe weather Monday, May 4.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
A piece of metal lays on top of a fifth wheel camper after a storm system demolished a barn on South 110th Road Monday.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
A windmill in a field off South 110th Road in northern Polk County falls victim to severe weather Monday afternoon, May 4.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
A tractor picks up a piece of twisted metal in a field along Rt. PP after a storm system destroyed a barn in the area Monday.
STAFF PHOTO/JILL WAY
“It was gone,” Fabris said. “It started raining so hard.”
He said the storm twisted and scattered metal sunshades for cattle across fields lining Rt. PP and took down half of another outbuilding.
“Two-by-fours went through another building,” he said.
While his family’s primary residence remains in Ohio, he said they’ve worked hard to create a place to stay when they’re in Polk County.
“We just bought this land,” he said. “We just redid all this. We’ve spent eight weeks during the coronavirus just building.”
Fabris said the hard work was paying off.
“It was looking really pretty,” he said. “We put in 25,000 tons of gravel in the past eight weeks to make it look perfect.”
Picking up giant sheets of crumpled metal scattered across a field, Jace Polodna, who’s been working on Fabris’ ranch, seemed to take the situation with a grain of salt.
“We built this fence just last week,” Polodna said, pointing to a long fence row tangled with scraps of metal. “Now, we’ll do it again.”
Widespread damage
The Fabris ranch wasn’t the only place to see destruction as severe weather moved through Polk County Monday.
The National Weather Service in Springfield said thunderstorm winds reportedly destroyed a barn on the west side of Mo. 83 along Rt. PP at around noon.
At 11:52 a.m., thunderstorm winds brought down numerous trees in Humansville, NWS said. Power poles were also snapped between Humansville and Flemington.
There was damage, including destroyed outbuildings and uprooted trees, from thunderstorm winds west of Rt. O and south of East 363rd Road.
The report said 8- to 10-inch limbs were snapped in the storm that hit around 1:25 p.m.
As of press time Tuesday, NWS had not yet released an official report on the storm damage.
Robert Dickson, Polk County’s emergency management director, said the storms that passed through "did considerable damage in areas of Polk County."
"We are still in the process of determining wind speeds and path, a reminder that severe thunderstorms are capable of severe damage with the possibility of injury or death," Dickson said.
On Monday, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said damage was scattered throughout the area of Mo. 83 and Mo. 64 north of Bolivar.
Several homes and buildings were hit, and multiple power lines were down, he said.
One home on Mo. 83, just south of Rondo, had its roof ripped off.
Lavonna Beach, who lives across Rt. PP from the Fabris property, said she was home when Monday’s storm rolled through. She said thankfully her home is surrounded by trees, which helped block the heavy winds.
“But the trees were bent in half, nearly touching the ground, as it blew through,” she said.
Like Fabris, she said the storm seemed like it came out of nowhere.
“It was solid rain,” she said. “We didn’t see a tornado, but suddenly there was this crazy wind.”
She said metal was twisted high in the trees surrounding her home, but no residences on her property were damaged.
On Monday afternoon, Morrison asked people to avoid the area.
Several county roads were shut down "due to debris and fallen power lines," he said, and a bridge on Mo. 64 east of Rt. D was closed due to road construction.
Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Polk County road and bridge department, local power companies and first responders worked in the vicinity.
The sheriff, along with several deputies, were “in the area checking residences and damage," Morrison said.
A limb rests upon a roof in the 500 block of East Summit Street in Bolivar on Monday following the storm.
Within an hour after a storm brought a tree down on a house in the 500 block of North Water Avenue in Bolivar, residents kick start cleanup by hauling the tree off the home and down the street with a pickup.
Ruth Neal and her grandson Jeff Neal — who recently moved to the area from Oregon and said Monday’s storm was an unfamiliar experience — watch from the window of their home in the 500 block of North Water Avenue as neighbors begin cleanup. The pair said they witnessed a tree fall onto the home across the street.
A limb rests upon a roof in the 500 block of East Summit Street in Bolivar on Monday following the storm.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
Overhead lines bow under the weight of a fallen limb in the 500 block of Bolivar’s North Water Avenue on Monday afternoon.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
At the corner of North Water Avenue and East Division Street, Jeannie Sanders makes her way through her yard to survey damage in her neighborhood following Monday’s storm.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
An uprooted tree partially blocks the road in the 800 block of North Water Avenue.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
Utility and fire crews survey damage, including downed power lines, near the corner of North Water Avenue and East Lindon Street in Bolivar.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
A tree lies split from its trunk in the 1200 block of North Market Avenue in Bolivar.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
Utility crews respond to the scene near Bolivar’s East Division Street and North Water Avenue following Monday afternoon's destructive storm.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
A utility worker makes his way up to power lines via a bucket truck near East Division Street and North Water Avenue in the aftermath of a damaging storm Monday.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
Helping hands in the 500 block of North Water Avenue tackle cleanup.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
Ruth Neal and her grandson Jeff Neal — who recently moved to the area from Oregon and said Monday’s storm was an unfamiliar experience — watch from the window of their home in the 500 block of North Water Avenue as neighbors begin cleanup. The pair said they witnessed a tree fall onto the home across the street.
STAFF PHOTO/JESSICA FRANKLIN MAULL
Bolivar was also hit with damage as storms moved through at around 2 p.m. Monday.
Trees were ripped up from the ground and limbs broken on North Water and North Market avenues.
According to reporters on the scene, most of the storm damage was concentrated between North Albany and North Water avenues and East Locust and East Summit streets.
Bolivar Emergency Management Director Brent Watkins described the damage in Bolivar city limits as minor.
Dickson encouraged caution as the county moves through the spring season.
"Residents are urged to stay weather aware and have a weather radio for important weather alerts," he said.
*Editor's note: This article was updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, with information from Robert Dickson, Polk County emergency management director.
