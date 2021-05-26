Outpouring

A driving rain at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium couldn’t stop Bolivar High School girls soccer from achieving record excellence.
The Lady Liberators washed away any doubt they’re the top area Class 2 team, pouring out five unanswered goals to claim their fifth consecutive district title.
The Lady Liberators beat Logan-Rogersville 5-0 in the championship game.
Bolivar’s five title run is the longest standing streak in southwest Missouri, according to coach Steve Fast.
The Lady Liberators will face Oak Grove in state quarterfinals at noon on Saturday, May 29. Oak Grove will host the game.
In the district semifinal against Clinton, Lady Liberator goalkeeper Allison Butler had the game locked down, recording six saves.
Bolivar won 3-0 to advance to the title game.
Bolivar’s London Wilson scored twice, once with an assist by Claire Giglio and once with an assist by Lexi Berry. Berry also scored with an assist from Sahara Adams.
Against Logan-Rogersville, Bolivar had to play in rainy conditions.
Due to wet fields, Bolivar played both of its district games at SBU’s turf fields, rather than its home grass pitch.
“The conditions were not ideal with all the rain and we had to move the games to turf, which can be hit or miss for our team because it is such a different feel than grass,” Fast said.
Wilson scored with an assist from Adams. Berry scored four goals, counting assists from Giglio, Ese Jones, Sahara Adams and Megan Roberts. Butler recorded three saves.
“Our girls came in determined and highly motivated and it showed on the field, especially in the final,” Fast said. “I am really proud of this group and their willingness to compete at a high level and do whatever it takes to benefit the team.”
Entering the state tournament, Bolivar’s record stands at 19-6. The Lady Liberators are ranked No. 5 in the state. Fast said he’s proud of the way the team supports each other and believes his team is ready to take the next step.
“They are true champions and play for each other and celebrate each other's successes,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.