Before August, Bolivar Primary School’s courtyard — an outdoor, rectangular space that stands in the middle of the school building — was neglected and virtually unused by students.
All of that changed, however, when Bolivar’s Parent Teacher Association and Kiwanis Club took the courtyard into their own hands and renovated the bushy space during the hottest days of the year.
To name a few aspects of the renovation, volunteers cut down trees and converted the stumps into colorful chairs, painted picnic tables and windows, and added new features to the area, such as a hopscotch spot.
The project began when Bobbie Hawk, a member of Bolivar’s Parent Teacher Association, published a Facebook post in April asking for help with BPS’ courtyard, according to Kiwanis member Jenni Williams.
Williams said she reached out to Hawk and proposed Kiwanis help out with the project.
Kiwanis started working on the courtyard near the beginning of August, Williams said, around two weeks before the 2019-20 school year began.
Before renovation, the courtyard was “very overgrown, the shrubs were overgrown, there was a pond over there that flooded,” she said, describing the scene.
“(The courtyard) had some plants in it, but none of it was maintained,” added Bobbi McKnight, Kiwanis president.
Williams pointed to the courtyard’s bright-color picnic tables and said they were “completely covered over with dirt. It was very nasty.”
She then gestured to a birdbath and said it hadn’t been visible before the courtyard’s renovations because of how overgrown the area was beforehand.
And in the years before the renovation, Williams noted, the space wasn’t used by BPS students. But now, the school wants the space to be used.
“We are committed to quarterly — I think that the club would agree to this, too — to coming in and maintaining it, so it doesn’t get to that point again,” Williams said. “We spent a lot of money and a lot of time on it, so we want to make sure it stays.”
McKnight noted there was still more work to do, such as painting more windows and putting edges on the hopscotch spot.
While most Kiwanis members helped work on the space, Williams said other notable people who helped the courtyard’s renovation were Hawk and her husband, Michelle Morris and her family, plus high school kids and others.
“We had about $2,500 in it,” Williams said. “Lots of man-hours, lots of money and we just hope the children love it and use it. Lots of sweat, because it was the hottest days of the year. …”
Neal DeShazo said Kiwanis appreciated the opportunity “to serve the community and the school district.”
“That’s what we’re about — serving the youth,” he said. “So if there’s other groups of organizations that involve youth, that have something they need done, contact us. It might be something we might be interested in doing.”
