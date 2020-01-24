Parsons commend R-1 students

Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson appeared at Bolivar R-1’s regular board session Thursday, Jan. 16, to praise Bolivar High School JAG students who made top results in the organization’s national competition last month.
Those students — junior Whitney Ehbrecht, senior Jayden Lippincott, senior Avery Wilson and senior John Sanders — flew to Washington, D.C., for the organization’s National Student Leadership Academy competition Dec. 5-7.
Sanders came out in first place for the event’s math skills competition.
JAG sponsor Shantra Tucker said Wilson was not able to attend the R-1 regular session due to an illness, but Ehbrecht, Lippincott and Sanders told the Parsons and the R-1 board about their most memorable experiences from the trip.
“Listening to these kids up here talk about their experiences, one of the things that caught my attention as I was sitting there was the patriotism,” the governor said. “The memorials you talked about — I think that’s really how our county was built.”
Everybody can enjoy the American dream “no matter where you started from,” he added.
The JAG program — a national school-to-work transition program focused on helping at-risk youth graduate from high school — started from that notion, he said.
“It’s the only program that the first lady has signed onto since I was lieutenant governor and since I was governor to promote this,” he said. “And yesterday in the state of the state address, I actually addressed the JAG students in the state of Missouri.”
That’s how important they are to him and to the workforce, he said.
“You don’t get that done without good teachers, without good people willing to take on a little extra time for students and really give everybody another shot,” he said.
Regarding Sanders’ first place result in the national competition, the governor said, “What an accomplishment that is.”
“Against every JAG student out there, and you end up being first-place recipient,” he said. “When you think of math, science, all of those things in STEM — that’s the future, and you should have a great jump on that.”
The first lady said she was proud of all Missouri JAG students.
“But it was a very happy day when I found out Bolivar had signed onto the JAG program,” she said.
She credited Tucker as an influential part in R-1’s JAG success.
“I can see when you’re together and she’s with you how much she is dedicated to this program, as well,” Teresa Parson said, referring to Tucker.
She then congratulated the R-1 students who went to nationals and then read aloud a letter of proclamation for Sanders.
To blue or not to blue
Per usual this school year, R-1 Superintendent Tony Berry provided updates over R-1’s construction projects.
“I know that track is the one thing that is lagging,” Berry said, referring to the proposed practice track included in the district’s list of potential bond projects, before then holding up a bundle of engineering plans.
He said the City of Bolivar has the track’s engineering plans for review, and “hopefully within the very near future, we’re going to be able to put the work out to bid for at least the dirt work.”
R-1 has already secured a track installer that will construct the track, he said.
“When you lay asphalt down, you have to be a certain degree above freezing, and it needs to be rising as you go also,” he said. “So that is coming very soon.”
R-1 board president Paula Hubbert asked if the track will be the color blue.
“I will tell you that is the intention,” Berry replied. “We have a team that is going to two different sites where they constructed the tracks that are blue.”
He explained some people will “never go blue” when constructing tracks because the color can fade, but others support them.
“We’re going to look at a track that has been down five years that is blue,” Berry said. “And in a 20-mile span, there’s another track that has been down for two years, so we feel like we’re going to be able to get a good look and see what that fading will occur to the surface.”
Berry noted he and R-1’s coaches would like to see the track be blue.
“I just want to make sure we’re being physically sound with our money, and if we’re going to get a blue track that looks good for a month, I’m not so down with that,” he said.
Regarding the Early Learning Childhood Center, Berry said all of the concrete slabs have been poured.
Construction crews are working on the center’s west wing roofs — which will be covered soon — and then will work on the center’s middle section, he said.
“When they get those roofs covered, we’re going to be able to complete a lot of work on the interior,” he said.
The structure and elevated slabs of the multi-purpose building are completed, he said, and roof installation was set to begin Jan. 20.
Regarding Bolivar Middle School’s expansions, Berry said there’s “a lot going on there.”
Footings are being filled by construction crews, he said.
The plumbing under the slabs have been “the biggest deal,” he said, because there will be a science lab in the building, but that has been completed now.
More surplus property
In association with the BMS greenhouse that was declared as surplus property at last month’s regular session, a 1,000-gallon propane tank was poised to be declared as surplus property, as well.
Berry said the propane tank should be declared separately from the greenhouse, and “we might make it a bonus — if you buy it, you get a greenhouse,” he said.
During last month’s regular session, Berry said if nobody bids on the greenhouse, R-1 will have the legal ability to give the greenhouse away to somebody.
Berry and Wall contracts renewed
The board voted unanimously to approve the extension of Berry’s contract as superintendent for one year, ending in 2021.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the extension of T.C. Wall’s contract as assistant superintendent for one year, ending in 2022.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session Jan. 16 to discuss legal actions; leasing, purchasing and sale of real estate; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records, performance rating or records pertaining to employees; and other items protected by law.
According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Hubbert, J. R. Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Jeralen Shive, Bill vanHoornbeek, and Brandon Van Deren were present for both open and closed sessions. Jesse Sheppeck was absent.
The board’s next regular monthly meeting is set for Thursday, Feb. 20.
