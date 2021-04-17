Parting ways

The Bolivar Plaza Apartments will no longer require its tenants to vacate their units in less than a year after questions were raised about the complex’s plans by residents, the BH-FP and the Bolivar community.
Last month, residents at the senior/low income apartment complex at 465 Maple Street received an announcement stating they had until Feb. 15, 2022, to vacate their units so the complex could be renovated and charge full-market rent.
The complex offered a $400 moving expense, plus the full security deposit refunded, to each renter who moved before the end of the year.
Renovations could take a year, and upon completion, rent, which residents told the BH-FP is now around $340 monthly, would range from $595 to $650, according to the announcement.
“Bolivar Plaza is now over 20 years old and is in need of an extensive rehab,” the printout reads. “To do this, we must vacate the property. We will not be doing annual recertifications as it is no longer affiliated with the state/government and will be a regular market apartment complex after the rehab.”
That’s no longer the case, Brian Vollenweider, public information administrator for the Missouri Housing Development Commission, told the BH-FP on Tuesday, April 13.
“Any resident choosing to stay beyond Feb. 15, 2022, will continue to have affordable housing protections through Nov. 30, 2023,” Vollenweider said via email. “The owner of the development intends to communicate this information with tenants immediately.”
Owner D. Kim Lingle with MBL Development Co. sent a written statement to the BH-FP confirming the complex’s timeline has changed.
Bolivar Plaza will still undergo renovations and transition away from low-income/senior housing, according to the statement, but residents will still have protection until 2023. All current residents out by Feb. 15, 2022, will receive a move out incentive of $500 plus their full security deposits to help cover relocation expenses.
“Our management company will work with any resident as we transition to full market rate community by December of 2023,” the statement reads.
A representative for Community Housing Ministry, which manages the complex, directed questions to the owner.
According to an agreement between the owner and the MHDC, the commission offered in 2000 to provide a low income housing tax credit to the complex for 20 years in exchange for keeping at least 40% of the residential rental units rent restricted and occupied by individuals or families whose income is 60% or less of the median gross income.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, the median household income in Bolivar from 2015 to 2019 was $38,396.
The agreement expired in 2020, according to documents from the Polk County Recorder of Deeds’ Office, freeing up the apartment to make some changes.
But, according to the agreement, it didn’t free the apartment to “evict or terminate the tenancy of the current tenant of a low-income unit unless it has ‘good cause’ to evict or terminate,” for a period of three years after the agreement has ended.
The release also prevents a significant increase of the rent for low-income tenants for that same period.
Find the full document at BolivarMoNews.com.
Building a life
Ten years ago, Ken Fredrick and his father were in their Joplin home when the deadly May 2011 tornado struck.
“A black cloud came over the house,” Fredrick recalled of the storm that killed 158 people and caused $2.8 billion in damage. “I said to myself, ‘Wow, this is it.’”
His father died in September 2011, several months after the tornado, and Fredrick moved to Polk County in 2013.
An aerial view of the storm’s path hanging in a bedroom of his Bolivar apartment shows the wide trail of wreckage it left.
“It just missed me,” he said. “I tell people it missed my house by 3.5 blocks.”
In March, the black cloud seemingly returned when Fredrick and the other residents at the Bolivar Plaza Apartments were told by management they had until February 2022 to vacate the senior/low income complex where he’s lived for eight years.
“Right now, I’ve got nowhere to go,” he said Wednesday, April 7. “Nothing is available. If you were to ask people here how many want to move, the answer is nobody.”
Fredrick said the three-year notice, as guaranteed within the agreement, would mean he and his neighbors would at least have until 2023 to move out.
After receiving the initial notice, Fredrick tracked down the legal documents to hold the complex accountable to the law, prompting the BH-FP to cover the issue.
Reached Tuesday, April 13, hours after the complex’s plans were reversed, he said the news was welcome.
He said management circulated a new notice, informing residents of the decision.
“This is good news, because there's nothing available,” he said. “It’s unfortunate though, because some people have already left. Some went to the nursing home.”
The notice also informs residents they may stay past November 2023 but will then be charged full market rate for their unit. The complex will also begin charging tenants a 7% annual increase, according to the notice.
“This way, I’ve got 2.5 years, even if the rent goes up a little bit,” he said. “This gives me time to save some money so I can find a new place.”
Nancy Masner, the housing assistance program director at the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, told the BH-FP affordable senior housing in Polk County is limited, and most properties have a waiting list. Those who move into full-priced housing face difficult decisions about what to go without, she said.
“Lack of affordable housing leaves individuals and families spending more than 30% of their household income for rent and utilities,” Masner said. “That makes it more difficult to be able to afford other needs, such as food, medication, transportation expenses, clothing and cleaning supplies.”
Like many others, Fredrick said he’s built a life in the eight years he’s lived at Bolivar Plaza.
He said he’s an avid cyclist, taking one of his two bicycles to the nearby Frisco Highline Trail, where motorized vehicles aren’t permitted.
He’s also improved his computer skills and enjoys playing games on a desktop in the back room, he said.
His walls are filled with art, maps and high-definition photos of constellations. An oversized pair of binoculars on a bookshelf provides a great view of the pristine pasture just outside his south windows.
Tenants even go shopping for each other, he said. He and his neighbor have an arrangement.
“He’s got some cash for me, so I’m going to go get him groceries,” Fredrick said. “We’re also going to get a couple of lottery tickets. If we hit it big, we’re going to buy the place out so everybody can stay.”
