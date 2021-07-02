With Independence Day just around the corner, I thought it appropriate to do a little digging into my ancestry for patriots who helped secure our freedom more than 200 years ago.
I didn’t have to dig too deep. Following are a handful of my grandfathers who fought for our independence during the Revolutionary War. I probably could have found more, and the common surnames of these might be clues to ancestry shared with readers.
Captain John Cox, a ninth great-grandfather born in Pennsylvania in 1720, was perhaps the most illustrious. When just 17 he was captured by Delaware Indians that burned the family home, a remained captive with other settlers for seven months before escaping. Following that ordeal the family moved to Virginia, where at the onset of the Revolutionary War he became a captain and commanded a fort on the New River. Settling later in Ashe County, N.C., where was one the county’s first commissioners and by the time of his death in 1819 owned 8,000 acres.
Benjamin Franklin Sexton, 8th ggf, born in Virginia in 1752, served as a private in the Montgomery County militia. He later settled in today’s Wolfe County, Ky., where died in 1831.
Colonel John Haddon, 5th ggf, was born in Virginia in 1760, where he served as a private in the Cumberland County militia. He later rose to prominence as a founder of present-day Sullivan County, Ind. He died and was buried in Carlisle in 1819.
Abraham Hanks, 8th ggf, and a grandfather of Abraham Lincoln, was born in Virginia in 1745, where he served in the Virginia militia and died in 1790.
Private James Russell, 6th ggf, was born in Wake County, N.C., in 1762, where served in the Colonial cause before moving to Nashville, Tenn., before his death in 1819.
Thomas Piety, 5th ggf, was reputedly the first, white American child born in the Northwest Territory at American Bottoms near Ft. Kaskaskia, Ill. He served as a private in the Revolutionary War, and also fought and was wounded in the Battle of the Wabash in November 1791, an Indian war following the American Revolution. He died in 1835 in Indiana.
Solomon Grace, 5th ggf, was born in Maryland in 1745 and died in Tennessee in 1829, where he served in the state militia during the War of 1812. I found no mention of service during the Revolution, but his service still seemed worthy of note.
John Harper, 8th ggf, was born in 1745 in Virginia and died in 1838 in Kentucky. Various records indicate he was a Revolutionary War veteran, but he attained greater notoriety as one of the founders of Boonesborough, Ky.
I’ve no doubt I have more patriots of 1776 hanging on the family tree, just the same as you. Though I have in the past written often of my Redcoat great grandfather, the preponderance of my ancestry still puts me where I belong — shoulder to shoulder with ancestors who swore to defend the same nation I served as a member of the U.S. Air Force nearly 200 years later.
It’s worth remembering as we slice our watermelons and shoot off fireworks this Sunday, that the patriots of 1776 are not storybook figures, but all our kin — our grandfathers, mine and yours.
May the honor be all theirs.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
