Polk County Christian School will hold its 21st annual benefit auction 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Complex in Bolivar.
Advance tickets are $15 and include a buffet dinner catered by Golden Classic Catering.
Call 777–2330 to reserve tickets. Cost is $20 at the door.
The event features a silent auction from 5 to 6:15 p.m., followed by dinner and a live auction at 7 p.m.
Items up for auction include Silver Dollar City tickets, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals tickets, restaurant gift certificates and Branson show tickets. Visit polkcountychristianschool.org for more information.
