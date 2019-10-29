Polk County Christian School has named its first-quarter honor roll. Students earning spots, according to the school, are as follows:
A honor roll
- Third grade — Alia Presley
- Fourth grade — Lynneah Caldwell, Anna Everson, Charles Fagan, Noah Kaufmann, Samuel Kilpatrick, John vanHoornbeek and Andrew Wright.
- Fifth grade — Jillian Horner, John Douglas Horner and Marah Thiessen.
- Sixth grade — Ashlyn Collins, Abygail Kaufmann, Ella Roberts and Ellie Samek.
- Seventh grade — Malena Presley.
A/B honor roll
- Third grade — Lexi Clemons, Landon Gray, Collin Montgomery, Katelyn Sandidge and Serenity Wade.
- Fourth grade — Maysen Ross and Gideon Walker.
- Fifth grade — Kayler Ballard and Natalie Presley.
- Sixth grade — Lucas Burton and Benjamin Walker.
- Seventh grade — Jaydon Cleveland, Myla Everson, Jack Roberts and Jackson Schuber.
- Eighth grade — Evan Everson, Kody Noot and Grant Price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.