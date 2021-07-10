A Pleasant Hope man is one of only five Missourians who will have the chance to hunt for elk during the state’s 2021 elk hunting season this fall and winter.
According to a Missouri Department of Conservation news release, Chris Irick of Pleasant Hope was drawn for an antlered-elk hunting permit.
The release said MDC will issue one permit each to the five Missouri residents randomly drawn from 9,714 permit applications, including one drawn from 84 resident-landowners who applied and 9,630 from other Missourians.
The other four applicants drawn for a permit to harvest one antlered elk in Missouri this season are Michael Duncan of Lesterville, who was drawn from among the resident-landowner applications for an antlered-elk hunting permit, and Michael Ellison of Gainesville, Tyson Wall of Iberia and Robert Rothermich of Pomona, who were drawn for an antlered-elk hunting permit like Irick, per the release.
Each of the five hunters can purchase their elk-hunting permit for a cost of $50, the release stated. They can then each harvest one bull elk that has at least one antler a minimum of 6 inches long.
The release stated the five hunters may hunt using archery methods from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24 and firearms methods from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19. Each permit is valid for both the archery and firearms portions of the elk-hunting season.
The permits may be used within Carter, Reynolds or Shannon counties, excluding the refuge portion of Peck Ranch, the release stated.
Missouri’s second elk season comes after years of restoration efforts of the native species by MDC, numerous partners, including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many supporters like local communities and landowners, the release stated. Learn more about elk restoration in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/2020-07/ElkInMissouri.pdf.
During last year’s inaugural elk season for Missouri, all five hunters who were drawn harvested an elk, the release stated. Learn more about their hunts, including tips for a successful hunt, from the April issue of the Missouri Conservationist article, “Talking and Stalking: Inaugural class of elk hunters share lessons learned,” found online at mdc.mo.gov/magazines/conmag/2021-04/talking-stalking.
For more information on elk hunting in Missouri, including MDC’s online Elk Hunting Digest, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk.
