The BH-FP is excited to announce the winner of our August photo contest, Mollie Taylor. Congratulations, Mollie!
In this photo, Taylor’s daughter enjoys the last days of summer at Dunnegan Memorial Park in Bolivar.
The BH-FP looks forward to seeing even more of the community’s photos — which can feature the people, places and events that define Polk County — for the September contest.
Don’t forget — each month’s winners will be entered in a photo of the year contest in December 2019.
To enter, photos may be sent to news@bolivarmonews.com or via a private message to the BH-FP Facebook page.
All entries for September’s contest are due by Wednesday, Sept. 25.
