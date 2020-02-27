Planning for princesses

On Saturday, March 7, Bolivar High School will welcome royalty.
A princess breakfast, a student-planned, Disney princess-themed event will take over the campus’ commons area from 8 to 11 a.m.
The community is invited, and the event, the culmination of months of student-led planning and leadership, is focused on providing a family friendly activity for kids who love all things princess, while also raising funds and raising the profile of the school program behind the plan.
BHS student Avery Wilson helped organize the event as part of the school’s JAG program.
Wilson said JAG, which stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates, helps students prepare for “life after high school.”
“That’s whether we’re going into college, the military or straight into the workforce,” she said.
So, when BHS principal David Geurin came to the class in December with the idea of hosting a princess-themed event, JAG students looked at it as an opportunity to build their skills and help fund the program, which competes at the regional, state and national level and needs money to travel.
Geurin’s idea came from a similar event at Parkview High School, Wilson said.
“We wanted this to be a fundraiser for JAG but also a family friendly community event,” Tucker said. “It’s something that dads can bring their little girls to.”
And, the teacher said, her job has been to sit back and watch.
“People need to know how much work these students have put into this,” she said. “Literally, I’ve just been their go-to for permissions and help getting the resources they need. They are each finding new skill sets they have and using them to put this together.”
After Geurin approached the class, Wilson said Tucker charged her with recruiting classmates to execute the project.
“She said, ‘Let’s talk about who would be the best fit to plan each part,’ We made a business proposal, and said, ‘Hey would you want to be part of this team?’” Wilson said. “They accepted.”
The JAG team running the show includes project manager Wilson, AnnMarie Heffernan on wardrobes, Jocelyn Lane, who is in charge of partnerships, food lead Whitney Ehbrecht, Rylie Hardin, who is handling logistics and decorations lead Ashtyn Trotter. Planning started after Christmas break.
“I thought it was a really good idea,” Ehbrecht said, “but I also got stressed out, because there’s a lot of planning on short notice.”
Students got to work, Wilson said.
They contacted local businesses to coordinate partnerships. Wilson said teams of students have approached business leaders. They then followed up with phone calls and written letters.
Decorations and costuming was done by hand, she said.
Earlier this month, Lane and a group of JAG students donned princess costumes and went to Bolivar Intermediate School to market the event to students there.
“I got to interact with the younger kids,” Lane said. “They were having me do spins because I had this big ball gown on. It was funny seeing their faces. Our main marketing strategy has been to get children interested and hype them up for this event, so this was really fun.”
The breakfast will see a number of Disney princesses make appearances, she said. All members of the class helped with the wardrobe and decorations.
“One of the boys has glitter all in his hair, and they’ve all gotten really into it,” she said.
Student staff won’t be the only ones dressing up for breakfast, though.
Costumes are welcome as part of the goal to make every attendee feel like a princess, Wilson said
“We want them to dress up and have their day and feel special and get to hang out with other princesses,” she said.
The royal feast will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, according to a flyer.
The menu, too, was planned by students.
The whole event represents a lot of student work, Lane said, and organizers are aware that, despite the intensive planning, not everything will be perfect. It’s just another lesson in the real world.
“If we have setbacks, those setbacks just make us stronger as a family and community and they’re just going to prepare us for the workforce,” she said. “There is going to be a lot of stress, because not everything is going to turn out like we planned, but we know it will get smoother as we go on and do this again. We want to do this year after year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.