A Pleasant Hope man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car involved in a wreck early Monday, Aug. 12.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 1993 Ford F250 pickup driven by Terry A. Nelson, 60, was headed southbound on Farm Road 49 in Greene County.
The incident occured when the F250 struck a 1997 Ford F350 pickup that was partially disabled in the roadway at 2:50 a.m., 7 miles north of Springfield.
The F250 pushed the F350 into a pedestrian, Spencer G. Bird, 23, who was standing in the roadway, the report said.
The report said Bird was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with “serious injuries.”
Trooper C. Beck investigated the crash.
