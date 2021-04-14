Plugged in

Two years ago, Bolivar internet service provider Windstream offered customers an average speed of 25 megabytes per second.
“That wasn’t cutting it,” said Mason Skaggs, business sales consultant for Kinetic by Windstream.
Skaggs, along with representatives from WON Communications, Southwest Electric Cooperative and Liberty Connect, spoke Thursday, April 8, at the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Networking@Noon monthly luncheon.
Thursday’s panel discussion ranged from the past and present of internet service in Bolivar to the future, and what it takes to reach it.
Skaggs said the company presently offers its customers an average of 500 megabytes per second, and has a goal of reaching an additional 4,000 customers with 1 gigabyte per second service on shared connections. It also offers ethernet speeds up to 10 gigabytes, he said.
“We knew we needed to do something quick to meet demand,” he said.
Matthew Thomas, a cofounder and network engineer at WON, told those gathered his company has also increased its capacity since it was founded four or five years ago.
WON initially offered five megabytes per second. It’s now averaging about 20 across three tier options — 10, 20 and 50 megabytes.
“We’re working to get into the triple digits,” he said.
That growth of offerings from both WON and Windstream is timely, he said, because the COVID-19 pandemic has put a unique strain on internet service.
“We’ve got residential customers who have as many as 40 devices on their home network,” Thomas said. “We’re seeing a lot of that recently.”
Starting last year, Thomas said the service provider has seen many more of its customers operating their businesses primarily out of their homes.
“We’ve had customers who were normally working fine with the connection they had at home, but now they’ve moved their business home, they need more bandwidth or have noticed issues with the connection,” he said. “We’ve had to help them maintain or operate out of their home.”
The drive for bandwidth corresponds with the number of devices people have added to their home network, he said.
“Next thing you know, your 10 megabyte service you had seems slow,” he said. “Why is that?”
Asked if fiber internet is on the horizon for Bolivar, Skaggs said Windstream’s approach is balanced.
“(Fiber is) a big part of it,” he said. “Towers and fixed wireless is another part. For those in rural areas, we’d look at fixed wireless solutions, but here in Bolivar, we’re building fiber out to residents.”
As of the end of April, about 450 Bolivar residents will have capability of Windstream fiber to their homes, Skaggs said, adding the company is in phase four out of a 10-phase process to expand offerings.
Expansions are also coming from outside companies, Skaggs said, with devices from Starlink — a satellite internet constellation being constructed by Tesla founder Elon Musk’s SpaceX — already visible on some Bolivar rooftops.
Questions were also put to city officials about what they’re doing to help expand internet access in Bolivar. WON recently put wifi devices at several public parks, Thomas said.
Mayor Chris Warwick said the City of Bolivar is focused on moving regulations out of the way.
“The state does have regulations on these guys, but we’ve said, ‘Let’s try to keep regulations as low as possible, so they can build to our residents,’” Warwick said.
City administrator Tracy Slagle said leaders have had expansive discussions about how to make sure the city’s growth doesn’t outpace its internet service offerings, including considering offering incentives to neighborhood developers to run fiber lines during construction.
“What we’ve seen is technology moves so fast, we’re not always sure what the most appropriate way to invest is,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.