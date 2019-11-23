Polk County’s boys basketball players will hit the court for the 2019-20 season starting next week.
Several programs are looking to recreate last year’s success, while others hope to build a basis for future victories.
Fair Play
Coach Deric Link’s Hornets finished their 2018-19 season 19-9, tying for third place in the Polk County League and exiting the playoffs after a 95-90 triple overtime loss to Halfway.
This year, though, Fair Play is without graduating playmakers Noah Rutledge, Logan Underwood and Scott Schwartz. Both Underwood and Rutledge garnered all-conference and all-district honors after the season ended.
“These guys were terrific leaders for us on the court and off the court and have (left) big roles to fill,” Link said.
To rebuild, the coach said his team has worked hard in the offseason, spending the summer getting stronger and smarter.
He said multisport athletes, like senior Codey Shuler, who earlier this month took fourth individually at the Class 1 state championship cross country meet, should play a big part. Shuler and others have worked in the weightroom to get ready, he said.
“We are going to have to fill roles that were lost to graduation, but I believe we have the guys who can do so,” he said. “I'm extremely excited to watch this group compete and be able to help them develop as men this year.”
Looking ahead, Link said he likes Fair Play’s chances in the conference and district title races. This year’s Hornets feature five athletes with significant varsity experience, and if those returners can learn to step into their roles as the team’s leaders, Link said good things are ahead.
He added the team’s strengths include an ability to shoot, as well as attack opponents inside, and “overall our kids’ willingness to compete.”
“My hope for this year is that we become a connected unit that competes at all times in everything we do,” he said.
The Hornets open their season at the 86th Annual Humansville Boys Invitational on Monday through Saturday, Dec. 2-7.
Halfway
Halfway basketball will look to emphasize its burgeoning defense after losing two big names that helped lead the Cardinals to the Class 1 District 4 title game last season — senior Hayden McCarthy and coach Ryan Toombs.
Halfway fell 74-61 in the contest to Chadwick after trailing most of the night. The Cardinals face Chadwick again Thursday, Dec. 12, after opening their season at the 86th Annual Humansville Boys Invitational on Monday through Saturday, Dec. 2-7.
McCarthy graduated earlier this year after raking in all-conference and all-district selections, while Toombs took a job as the head basketball coach at Conway High School.
Rising to the challenge are three returning playmakers and former Conway assistant coach Jeremy Cook, who was hired to lead the Cardinals after five seasons with the Bears.
“Some of our challenges this year will be everyone stepping into a new role and understanding what is needed from them for us to win with the loss of Hayden,” Cook said.
Sibling junior guards Trey and Trenton McCarthy and Nehemiah Porter will look to lead the team, Cook said.
Trenton McCarthy is “a kid who can absolutely make things happen on the offensive end of the floor,” Cook said. “He can be the guy who gets us tough buckets when we need one.”
His brother, Trey, helped pace the team’s offense last year, and Cook said the Cardinals will need that skill and more to contend for another district title.
“Trey is an excellent shooter and passer who has some ability to create shots for himself and others off the bounce,” Cook said. “We will need him to step up in a big way to reach our offensive potential.”
Porter, the coach added, is a capable athlete who can build the team’s offense and defense on every possession.
“He will give teams trouble matching up with him,” he said
The Cardinals will hope to leverage that experience to grind out more possessions on both ends of the floor.
“They are used to being able to outscore most teams, and we are going to struggle to do that at times this year, so our emphasis has been on defense and taking care of the ball,” Cook said.
But, through an up-and-down offseason, Cook said the Cardinals have worked hard and should be able to utilize new strengths, too.
“Some of our strengths this year will be having some bigger bodies on the floor than they have had in the past, and our ability to create offense through multiple spots on the floor,” he said.
Humansville
Humansville will look to reverse last year’s tough trend after finishing the 2018-19 season 3-20. The Tigers earned wins over Niangua, Hermitage and Northeast Vernon County before falling in the postseason to St. Elizabeth.
Humansville coach Gerald Knight did not return requests comment from the BH-FP.
The Tigers open their season at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Niangua.
Marion C. Early
Marion C. Early basketball coach Jonathan Winslow said he watched last season as his young team steadily improved.
“We got a lot more competitive after Christmas, and I felt like we made a lot of strides in the right direction,” he said.
The Panthers ended their season 9-17 after starting two freshmen and two sophomores, he said.
“I feel like we have grown up a lot and that all the youth that played a lot of minutes the last two years is going to translate into success this year and going forward,” he said.
Among those now-experienced playmakers is junior guard Dylan Blehm, a skilled outside shooter who has started on the team since his freshman year and made eight treys in a game last year.
“He has developed into a leader and should provide more defense and rebounding to go along with his scoring this year,” Winslow said.
Sophomore point guard Josh McMillen returns after starting every game as a freshman.
“I expect him to improve his scoring and consistency this year with a year of varsity basketball under his belt,” Winslow said of McMillen. “He passes the ball and sees the floor well.”
Guard Garret Trantham shoots and defends well and can work as the team’s secondary ball handler. Winslow said he’s also looking to see the junior develop into a team leader.
Sophomore forward Hadan Madewell should have a chance to show off his athleticism this year, providing rebounding and scoring for the Panthers.
Winslow said he’ll also look to Victor and Gavin Duchscherer, Sam Maas, Waylon Mitchell, Ian Vance and John Presley for returning experience.
“We have focused on getting stronger and mentally tougher over the course of the off season. We have gotten a lot stronger and grown physically from last year,” he said.
Looking ahead, Winslow said he’s hoping the team’s past struggles will pay off. The Panthers open their season at the Fordland Invitational Monday through Saturday, Dec. 2-7.
“I expect us to be very competitive and continue to improve over the year,” he said. “Our mantra for this year is that we will have great effort, great attitude and be great teammates every day.”
Pleasant Hope
Depth is a strength for this year’s Pleasant Hope basketball program.
The Pirates return four starters after playing relatively young last year, including all-district and all-conference junior guard Colton Highfill.
“Last year was a great step forward for our program,” coach Eric Derossett said. “We return four starters this year, and we hope to continue to grow.”
That growth is important both physically and mentally, the coach said, as the team will look to overcome a lack of size in conference and district play.
“We are out-sized in most of those games and consequently, sometimes rebounding and physical play becomes an obstacle for us,” Derossett said.
Highfill averaged 15 points per game last year and was a leader on the team, Derossett said.
“He’s the glue of our team,” he said.
Joining Highfill is 6-foot-3-inch sophomore Marcus Price, who averaged 12 points per game last year as a freshman
“He is long and athletic,” Derossett said. “We feel he could be one of the top players around as he continues to mature.”
Brendle McDaniel and Tanner Hillenberg return to complete the program, while senior Jeff Tanner will see playing time after missing his junior year with an ACL injury.
“He will be a major contributor to our team,” Derossett said.
Morrgan Burt and Noah and Adrian Sherrer will also provide depth for the team, Derossett said.
Pleasant Hope opens its season Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 5-7, at the Dennis Cornish Classic.
