11A Polk County Scoreboard.jpg

SBU’s Kyleigh Vaught keeps the ball out of reach of an opponent during the Lady Bearcats’ win Monday, Feb. 6.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/SBU MEDIA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 11

Fair Play 58  MCE 56

Halfway 45  Lighthouse 72

Pl. Hope 59  Ash Grove 52

Feb. 13

Fair Play 82  Macks Creek 83 OT

Halfway 67  Hermitage 62

MCE 55  Wheatland 53

Pl. Hope 55  Niangua 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 11

Fair Play 38  MCE 58

Halfway 55  Lighthouse 27

Feb. 13

Fair Play 28 Macks Creek 48

Halfway 40  Hermitage 18

MCE 48  Wheatland 67

Pl. Hope 31  Niangua 37

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.