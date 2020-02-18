BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 11
Fair Play 58 MCE 56
Halfway 45 Lighthouse 72
Pl. Hope 59 Ash Grove 52
Feb. 13
Fair Play 82 Macks Creek 83 OT
Halfway 67 Hermitage 62
MCE 55 Wheatland 53
Pl. Hope 55 Niangua 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 11
Fair Play 38 MCE 58
Halfway 55 Lighthouse 27
Feb. 13
Fair Play 28 Macks Creek 48
Halfway 40 Hermitage 18
MCE 48 Wheatland 67
Pl. Hope 31 Niangua 37
