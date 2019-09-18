CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 19
MCE, Fair Play at Willard, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sept. 19
Halfway at Fair Play, 5 p.m.
Humansville vs Leeton, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20
Bolivar at Branson tourney, various times
MCE at Weaubleau tourney, various times
TENNIS
Sept. 18
Bolivar at Monett tourney, various times
Sept. 19
Bolivar at Nixa, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
Sept. 19
Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 19
Bolivar at Mt. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
PH at Chadwick, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21
Bolivar at Buffalo tourney, various times
PH at TJ tourney, various times
FOOTBALL
Sept. 20
Bolivar at Marshall, 7 p.m.
PH at Sarcoxie, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Sept. 19
Bolivar at Ozark tourney, 9 a.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
