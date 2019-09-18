CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 19

MCE, Fair Play at Willard, 2 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 19

Halfway at Fair Play, 5 p.m.

Humansville vs Leeton, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20

Bolivar at Branson tourney, various times

MCE at Weaubleau tourney, various times

 

TENNIS

Sept. 18

Bolivar at Monett tourney, various times

Sept. 19

Bolivar at Nixa, 4 p.m.

 

SOCCER

Sept. 19

Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 19

Bolivar at Mt. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

PH at Chadwick, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21

Bolivar at Buffalo tourney, various times

PH at TJ tourney, various times

 

FOOTBALL

Sept. 20

Bolivar at Marshall, 7 p.m.

PH at Sarcoxie, 7 p.m.

 

GOLF

Sept. 19

Bolivar at Ozark tourney, 9 a.m.

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

