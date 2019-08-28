Lexi Berry

Bolivar junior Lexi Berry returns a ball during tennis practice Wednesday, Aug. 21. The Lady Liberators face Clinton at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Clinton. 

 STAFF PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY

Friday, Aug. 30

Bolivar softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times

Marion C. Early softball at home tournament, Morrisville, various times

Halfway softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times

Bolivar tennis at Clinton, Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Bolivar football vs Eldon, Bolivar, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hope football at Marionville, Marionville, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 31

Bolivar softball at Lady Bison Invitational, various times

Marion C. Early softball at home tournament, Morrisville, various times

Halfway softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times

 

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Bolivar softball vs Smith Cotton, Bolivar, 5 p.m.

Bolivar volleyball at Osceola, Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Fair Play softball at Macks Creek, Macks Creek, 5 p.m.

Bolivar golf at Springfield Catholic Invitational, Springfield, 9 a.m.

Halfway softball at Hartville, Hartville, 5 p.m.

Marion C. Early softball vs Hermitage, Morrisville, 4:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hope volleyball at Everton, Everton, 6 p.m.

Bolivar tennis vs Reeds Spring, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.

 

Information from mshsaa.org

