Friday, Aug. 30
Bolivar softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times
Marion C. Early softball at home tournament, Morrisville, various times
Halfway softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times
Bolivar tennis at Clinton, Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Bolivar football vs Eldon, Bolivar, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope football at Marionville, Marionville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Bolivar softball at Lady Bison Invitational, various times
Marion C. Early softball at home tournament, Morrisville, various times
Halfway softball at Lady Bison Invitational, Buffalo, various times
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Bolivar softball vs Smith Cotton, Bolivar, 5 p.m.
Bolivar volleyball at Osceola, Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Fair Play softball at Macks Creek, Macks Creek, 5 p.m.
Bolivar golf at Springfield Catholic Invitational, Springfield, 9 a.m.
Halfway softball at Hartville, Hartville, 5 p.m.
Marion C. Early softball vs Hermitage, Morrisville, 4:30 p.m.
Pleasant Hope volleyball at Everton, Everton, 6 p.m.
Bolivar tennis vs Reeds Spring, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.
Information from mshsaa.org
