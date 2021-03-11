Polk County teams ready to hit the diamond

Polk County’s baseball and softball programs are just a few days away from hitting the diamond for their first spring seasons in nearly two years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri State High School Activities Association canceled sporting events last spring, though several teams played during the summer.
Despite those irregularities, Bolivar coach Brad Roweton said he’s hoping this season is business as usual. The Liberators open play Friday through Saturday, March 19-20, at the Bolivar Tournament.
“The only thing we can do is keep moving forward,” he said. “We had a steep learning curve this summer but got through that and expect our guys to be ready to go. Our guys have been working hard in the off-season, and we expect them to be where they should be, developmentally, like any other year.”
That’s taken patience and dedication from members of the team, Roweton said.
Bolivar’s roster features eight seniors.
Bo Banner started as quarterback for the Liberators’ football team and will see time both on the pitcher’s mound and in the outfield with Hall, an offensive speedster capable of “covering a lot of ground from gap to gap,” Roweton said.
Ryan Hadank excels at infielder, catcher and pitcher and can also hit well to move runners, Roweton said.
Parker Erickson finished his sophomore year batting .362 and garnering all-conference all-district nods.
“This year, he will also be seeing some time on the mound,” Roweton said. “He also has an above average arm and very good hands at first base.”
Luke Meents will compete for a spot in the outfield and can also have some spot relief appearances on the mound, Roweton said.
“Defensively and offensively he has improved since last season and will be looking for a role as a regular and at the plate,” he said.
Heath Robertson will compete for time on the infield and on hitting, the coach said.
“He has a high baseball IQ and can be a dangerous hitter,” Roweton said. “He hits with power to all fields.”
With his above average speed and good range and the ability to make consistent plays, Jacob Anderson will compete for time on the infield, the coach said. The senior can also hit well, Roweton said.
Right-handed pitcher Isaac Jenkins throws a curveball well, Roweton said.
“Consistency and accuracy will be key for him finding time on the mound this year,” he said. “He has shown the ability to be effective on the mound.”
Bolivar’s Landon Rauch will be competing for time in the outfield, the coach said.
The senior also has good speed and is a skilled base runner.
“We want our guys to show up to get better every day,” Roweton said. “Our approach has not changed. That's how we try to achieve any goal we have.”
Fair Play
First year Fair Play baseball coach Cuyler Marty said he has high hopes for the 2021 season.
“We have a really good group of kids who love to work hard and compete,” he said. “We are hoping to be able to play a full season and everyone stays healthy.”
Because of the pandemic’s impact on last season, Marty said the program feels a sense of urgency.
“We can't take any of our practices or games for granted,” he said.
The Hornets will feature seniors Cory Cantrell, Adam Bass, Adrian Hartshorn, Kolin Thomas, Mason Hopkins, Sebastian Nelson Brian Schwartz and Lane Neil.
Fair Play opens its season on Saturday, March 20, against Lighthouse Senior High in Fair Play.
“I think we have a good shot of achieving our goals if we can consistently throw strikes and make the routine plays on defense,” Marty said. “That's something we struggled with a lot this summer, but I think we will make some adjustments and look like a whole new team this spring. Offensively putting the ball in play more consistently, playing some small ball and working hard to get quality at-bats will be critical to our success.”
Halfway
Halfway High School baseball coach Eric Ingram did not return a request for comment. The Cardinals will feature seniors Trenton and Trey McCarthy and Kendall Morris.
The team finished 2019 10-6. Halfway opens its season against New Covenant Academy and Willow Springs on Saturday, March 20.
Humansville
Two years ago, Humansville baseball finished near the bottom of its conference. The Tigers, though, weren’t done. Humansville surprised Hermitage with a 9-5 win in the opening round of the district tournament but fell to Weaubleau in the second round.
“For the most part, we continued to get better as the year went along. We were able to show that, come district time,” coach Phillip Davolt said.
From that program, the Tigers retain several seniors, including Dodge Hogan, Clarence Foley and Michael Youngblood.
The team finished the 2019 season 4-14.
“I’m really excited for this spring,” Davolt said. “I had a lot of fun coaching this group in the fall, and I can honestly say that we improved in every facet of the game. Each guy made improvements from the start of the fall to the finish, and we will need everyone on our roster to make contributions throughout the spring in order to compete for a conference and district championship.”
Tiger baseball opens its season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March. 16 at the Humansville Jamboree.
Marion C. Early
The Panthers enter this spring having won the inaugural Heart of the Ozarks summer league last year. That’s part of what has coach Johnathan Grose forming high expectations for his program.
“We are a talented group in all three phases of the game,” he said.
The coach said his team played in the fall and used that season to get back into the swing of things after missing games last spring.
The Panthers will feature seniors Cameron Pyle, Dylan Blehm, Garret Trantham, Ty Haynes, John Presley and Johnathan Burr.
MCE opens its season Tuesday, March. 16 at the Humansville Jamboree.
“Our main goal as a team and individuals is to be a better version of ourselves each day,” he said. “We have to strive to get better each day, whether that be at practice or a game.”
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope coach Page Jones said his team was hoping 2020 was going to be its year.
The Pirates were close to “becoming a team to be recognized and have a great competitive season.”
Instead, he said Pleasant Hope lost a pair of talented seniors to graduation. Now, the program is ready for its next shot.
“We have a great deal of returning talent and incoming players to fill the void,” he said. “This spring, we are approaching it like you never know when something can happen and take our season away, so we try to focus on getting better every day. We have a lot of seniors, and they know it goes by fast and they want to make the most of it.”
The team features seniors Grant Dohle, Colton Highfill, Brendle McDaniel, Colton Coffey, Clinton Spracklin, Cody Mitchell and Bolivar transfers Raif and Reed Fullerton.
Pleasant Hope opens its season Friday through Saturday, March 19-27, at the Pleasant Hope Baseball Invitational.
“We feel like we can achieve a lot this year if we grind it out everyday and try to improve to where we are playing our best once districts start,” he said.
Pleasant Hope softball
For the first time in several years, Pleasant Hope softball coach Kevin McVey said he isn’t quite sure how good his team will be.
In 2019, the Lady Pirates played their first season of spring ball after previously competing in the fall, culminating in a Class 1 District 8 title and pair of sectional games.
McVey said his team has competed for a district championship almost every season for the last 17 years.
This year, Pleasant Hope will open its season at 5 p.m. Friday, March 19, against Purdy in Pleasant Hope.
“Our conference is very competitive and even though we won our conference in 2019, there were many close games,” McVey said. “I expect that each team will have improved, but my hope is that we can repeat as conference champions.”
This year, McVey said, the Pirates will be in one of two classes for spring softball.
The team has had limited playing time, he said, leaving them somewhat green, but very hungry, he said.
“We are all excited to get back on the field,” he said. “When we switched from fall to spring ball, we had a similar layoff, but we didn’t lose so many players. It was a little easier to work through.”
The program will feature seniors Bailey Stokes, Alyssa Bell and Keighlyn Johnson.
