Precautionary tale

In the wake of news that a coronavirus case has been reported within 150 miles of Polk County, local organizations, governments and agencies are working together to make sure that they’re ready.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced her state’s first COVID-19 case is being treated at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
KU Hospital officials did not identify the female patient and would not reveal specifics about her case, the Kansas City Star reported.
The newspaper reported that the hospital isolated the woman to a negative pressure room.
Also on Saturday, March 7, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the state’s first presumptive positive coronavirus case.
According to a news release from Parson’s office, the individual, a female in her 20s from St. Louis County, had recently traveled to Italy.
As of press time, no cases have been reported in Polk County and no Polk Countians have been tested, Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris said.
Local health department officials are “identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain spread,” the release stated.
"I am confident in the work of the Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County Public Health Department and know that they will do what they can to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities,” Parson said in the release.
As of Saturday, the release stated that DHSS has tested 26 individuals for COVID-19, including Saturday’s presumptive positive case. Three additional tests remain in progress, the release added.
Nationally, the CDC stated that there are 647 confirmed cases in the U.S. across 36 states, including Washington D.C., as of Tuesday, March 10. There have been 25 deaths.
Think local
At the local level, precautions are also in place, Citizens Memorial Hospital said in a news release.
“In addition to practicing our normal protocols for infectious diseases, we are following CDC guidelines as it relates to COVID-19,” the release stated.
That means, according to the hospital, that all CMH patients and long-term care residents are being screened for symptoms and recent travel history.
Individuals with symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including fever, coughing or body aches are asked not to visit patients and residents at CMH facilities, including the hospital, clinics and long-term care facilities.
“In order to protect our employees and keep them healthy, CMH medical staff will use proper personal protection equipment when coming in close contact with confirmed or possible patients/residents with COVID-19,” the release stated.
CMH employees also aren’t permitted to work with a fever, the release added.
Bolivar R-1 Schools has also made sure to touch base with parents regarding the virus, spokesperson Sammy Jacobson told the BH-FP.
“Our custodial staff is taking extra precautions sanitizing frequently and doing more deep cleaning with specialized products to fight the flu and similar illness,” a letter to parents reads. “We appreciate their hard work and dedication to our students’ health.”
Jacobson said the district is working with its local partners, including the Polk County Health Center, to stay informed and share resources.
Southwest Baptist University spokesperson Charlotte Marsch said the university is also working jointly.
“We are working closely with the Polk County Health Center to monitor and address the situation,” she said. “We are encouraging students, faculty and staff to follow CDC guidelines for prevention and travel.”
Members of the Polk County Health Coalition, which include the health center staff, area hospital representatives, school officials, home healthcare company representatives and city and county emergency planners, will meet Friday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the health center to share information. The meeting is open to the public.
The university also shared information with students Monday, March 9, via its student portal, detailing preventative steps to take. A university website, sbuniv.edu/coronavirus, posts up-to-date information, symptoms and travel information.
“The immediate health risk to the American public is considered low at this time, but it is important that we as a university community remain vigilant,” the site states.
According to the site, as of press time Tuesday, March 10, all spring break trips through the university’s Center for Global Connections are still on.
Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins said the department also has special precautionary tactics in place to keep first responders safe when dealing with victims who may have communicable diseases.
Be proactive
Anyone with concerns they may be infected should call ahead before visiting the doctor’s office, CMH’s release stated.
“This will help your healthcare provider’s office to take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed,” it added.
That’s an important step, Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris said.
“Let your healthcare provider know that you're not feeling well,” she said. “They will advise you what you need to do. If you need to come in and see them, they’ll determine what needs to happen.”
Coronavirus test kits are available locally, both from the state medical lab or two Missouri-based private labs, she said. However, testing can only be done under a physician’s orders, she added.
That stopgap ensures that not just anyone can get their hands on a kit so that the important resource isn’t over-tapped, she said. Other conditions, including seasonal allergies, may bring about symptoms that the average person could misinterpret as COVID-19.
“We’re also coming up on allergy season, so (allergy symptoms) are things to consider, too,” she said. “Those are things your provider will talk with you about.”
The virus has many people rightfully concerned, she said, but local agencies and organizations are on the case.
“I think this is like any other thing that’s new,” she said. “People become alert to it. They become aware of it. Sometimes, it may be frightening to them. But, at the same time, this is the type of thing that we plan for.”
