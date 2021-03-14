Four years ago, Bolivar High School’s Eliana Nunez, who is now a senior, wouldn’t have guessed that her cheerleading team would one day rank among the state’s best.
Two weeks ago, Lady Liberator cheer finished second in the small coed division at the state championship, its best placing in 20 years.
Class 5 Pattonville won the division.
“Thanks to our coaches and the school, we’ve grown not only as a team with skills, but as a family,” Nunez said. “I’m so proud of each and every one of us and am proud to say that I’m a Liberator.”
In the Class 3 timeout division, Bolivar’s routine earned 2nd place against all Class 3 schools.
Bolivar advanced to the state level after placing first in its division at the Missouri Cheer Coaches Association Kansas City Regional Competition last month.
Nunez said she was inspired by her former coach, Abby Trammel.
Coach Matthew Massey took over the team in 2019.
“(Trammel) turned a basketball player into a passionate cheerleader, and I have no shame saying that,” Nunez said. “I believe the team we have built up has inspired others to step out of their comfort zones to try something they enjoy doing. Having a state title not only shows our devotion to our sport but shows that anything is possible. I can’t wait to see the team grow in the next few years.”
Massey said he’s worked to improve the groundwork laid by Trammel and to establish a sense of consistency since taking over the program.
That was especially challenging this year, he said, because COVID-19 restrictions cost his team about three months of training.
“Early on, we decided that we had to make the most of our time, as things were ever changing,” he said. “We were lucky that we were able to keep some normalcy compared to several teams around the state and began working on our routine.”
Massey said the team was able to perform sections of its routine throughout the year to get it in front of a crowd and see how the cheerleaders performed under pressure.
“All of the opportunities we had compared to others, along with the hard work, were the reasons for our success,” he said.
Massey said the squad’s seniors played a major role in that success.
“Most of them started their freshman year with a goal to change the face of the program,” he said. “This year, they knew they could place well and worked to push the others to be their best. They work with each other outside of practice to ensure they could meet their goal. While we didn't get first place, second felt just as good.”
Senior Mia Payne said the top placing makes all of the hard work she and her teammates have done worth it.
“This moment is unbelievable,” she said. “I am proud of my team for their hard work and perseverance through this time in the world, and I am proud of my coach for pushing us every step of the way.”
Payne said senior teammate Gage Foster inspired her to work harder.
“He is always putting in the work, in the gym and outside of the gym. He is dedicated and is always pushing the team to do our very best,” she said. “He pushes me to never give up and to keep pushing, and eventually it will be worth it. But it's not just the one. Each individual on the team inspires me in their own way.”
Foster said he’s been working toward this goal since he was in seventh grade.
“The thing about cheer is that it takes everyone on the team to give their all 100% of the time,” he said. “One thing a coach of mine used to say to us is, ‘There is no Lebron in cheerleading.’”
Senior Taylor Northern said she feels Bolivar defied the odds to reach the state’s top ranks.
“My teammates and I have worked so hard for this,” she said. “We started with 13 cheerleaders my freshman year. Seeing the growth to two full squads has been world-changing and taught me that you can always get better. Counting down the places and getting in the top 5 was the realization that 2021 would be put on that banner in our school, and everything that our team had worked for was accomplished.”
And, it should have a lasting impact, Massey said.
“My hope is that this begins to be a consistent pattern with the cheer program,” he said. “My goal is to attend nationals each year to give the kids opportunities that can further their education. Currently, five out of the six seniors plan on cheering in college and are receiving scholarships to do so. I want Bolivar cheer to have a reputation across the state as being one of the best, and I think this year we proved just that.”
