CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Danya R. Schafer, born 1990, Springfield; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree; summons issued; due in court April 28.
Kevin Lyle Foster, born 1997, Bolivar; class D felony stealing leased or rented property; summons issued; due in court April 28.
Ryan Michael Copeland, born 1989, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree, class D felony stealing — all other property, class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court April 28.
Terri Leigh Harjo, born 1980, Flemington; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 21.
Amy Diane Shackelford, born 1976, Bolivar; class D felony receiving stolen property; summons issued; due in court April 28.
Frank T. Teed, born 1984, Ankeny, Iowa; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court April 21.
Charlotte R. Hartley, born 1965, Bolivar; class D felony burglary — second degree; summons issued; due in court April 28.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Medel Needham; contract — other.
Crimson Properties LLC vs. Cody G. Vanloozen et al; rent and possession.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Schultz, Dan L. to Myers Webb, Jacob L. and Webb, Jacob L. Myers and Julien, Sydney Leigh; LT 25 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Eigsti, Joseph and Eigsti, Lydia to Eigsti, Roger D. and Eigsti, Courtney; STR 14-33-21 S/Ne/Ne STR 14-33-21 N/Se/Ne.
Gerber, John E. and Gerber, B. Colleen and Burns, Bonnie and Burns, Gary and Chambers, Bonnie to Gerber, Steve; STR 8-32-21 /Sw/Ne FF Lying Southeasterly Of Hwy H Less Described.
DD Properties & Investments LLC to Lipe, Jonathon; STR 2-33-23 /Ne/Sw FF North 112' Of Described Beg 15' South Of Ne Corner.
Brown, Anna and Brown, Richard and Mincks, Willard Wayne Jr. and Mincks, Larry and Scurlock, Marcella to Mincks, Willard Jr.; LT 1 BL 10 Fair Play Original SUR BK/PG: CS9/60 FF Tract B-Beg 50' North + 64' East Of Sw Corner.
Fox Field LC to L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC; LT 6 Springcrest 14-33-23 PB9/103.
Jump, Timothy R. Trust and Jump, Denise R. Trust to Sharp E. Construction LLC; LT 51 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 SUR BK/PG: CS14/395 LT 52 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 SUR BK/PG: CS14/395.
Vision Property & Management LLC to Sharp E. Construction LLC; LT 1 Springview Estates 14-33-23 PB8/101.
Mackey, Judith to Presley, Connie; LT 6 BL 39 Original Bolivar.
Mackey, Judith C. to Bucklebury Properties LLC; LT 5 BL 1 Clarks Addition PB2/5.
Norton, Josh and Norton, Lacey to Lusk, Donald W. and Lusk, Deborah I.; STR 30-32-21 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS16/6 AC 4 FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Riley, Destiny to Howard, Ronnie Gene Sr.; STR 29-32-23 N/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/215 AC 9 FF Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner STR 29-32-23 N/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/215 AC 7.3 FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner.
Koch, Max Trust and Koch, Mary K. Trust to Koch, Douglas E. and Koch, Jodi L.; STR 21-32-23 /Ne/Sw AC 16.33 FF Beg At Se Corner Nesw STR 21-32-23 /Se/Nw AC 16.33 FF Beg At Se Corner Nesw.
Williams, Bobbie Jean and Hogg, William Cullen III to Thomson, Brett; STR 9-35-22 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner Subject To Easement.
Kennedy, Michael Alan to Hazel, Melissa and Hazel, Shawn; LT 19 Bybee Estates 15-32-22 PB8/173.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and McDowell, Johnny L. to Meadors, Catulpa and McDowell, Catulpa L.; LT 6 BL 7 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF South ½.
Case, Kyle and Case, Ericka and Packer, Ericka to Packer, Lucas and Packer, Kayla; LT 8 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 30' Off East Side Lt 9 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 30' Off East Side LT 10 BL 10 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 30' Off East Side.
Dickensheet, Milton C. Trust and Dickensheet, Deborah R. Trust to Sunny Rock LLC; LT 1 Lucky 13 Subdivision 10-33-23 PB7/59 SUR BK/PG: PB8/151 FF Tract 1-Less East 179.35' LT 2 Lucky 13 Subdivision 10-33-23 PB7/59 SUR BK/PG: PB8/151 FF Tract 1 LT 3 Lucky 13 Subdivision 10-33-23 PB7/59 SUR BK/PG: PG8/151 FF Tract 1 LT 1 Lucky 13 Subdivision 10-33-23 PB7/59 SUR BK/PG: PB8/151 FF Tract 2-East 179.35' LT 4 Lucky 13 Subdivision 10-33-23 PB7/59 SUR BK/PG: PB8/151 FF Tract 2 LT 5 Lucky 13 Subdivision 10-33-23 PB7/59 SUR BK/PG: PB8/151 FF Tract 2.
Davis, Rick and Davis, Tamyra to Davis, Cassandra and Thompson, Joe; STR 23-32-22 //Sw FF Beg At Sw Quarter 261' X 496.8'.
Lauer, Brandon and Lauer, Kyle to Mettler, Ashley; LT 5 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12 LT 6 BL 2 MW Easleys Addition PB2/12.
Heights Church Inc. The to Koolbrook Enterprises LLC; STR 17-33-22 //Sw SUR BKk/PG: RS4/204 FF Tract A-Beg At Ne Corner STR 17-33-22 //Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Preston, Craig D. and Preston, Mary R. to Norton, Brian Scott and Norton, Joy Viviana; Lt 2 STR 3-33-22 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/70 FF Tract B-Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement LT 1 STR 3-33-22 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/70 FF Tract C-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Atkinson, Allan and Atkinson, Christine to Perry Butler, Amy Nicole and Butler, Amy Nicole Perry; LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Sw Corner 75' X 75'.
Reed Enterprises LLC to Reed Houses LLC; STR 26-32-23 /Ne/Ne SUR BKk/PG: CS12/82 Beg On East Line Of Elm Street 541.41' South Of Nw Corner STR 26-32-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: RS3/202 FF Beg On South Line.
Bryan, Jeremy and Bryan, Amanda to Cunningham, Seth A. and Cunningham, Julie R.; STR 6-32-23 /Sw/Se FF Lying West Of 75th + North Of 505th Road STR 6-32-23 /Se/Sw FF Lying West Of 75th + North Of 505th Road STR 7-32-23 /E/Nw FF Lying West Of 75th + North Of 505th Road STR 7-32-23 /W/Ne FF Lying West Of 75th + North Of 505th Road.
Hopkins, Mike B. and Hopkins, Juana Vae and Hopkins, Scott and Hopkins, Jeni to Freeze, Brian and Freeze, Brandi; LT 9 Hopkins Addition 4+5-33-24 PB 7/158 LT 10 Hopkins Addition 4+5-33-24 Pb 7/158 LT 11 Hopkins Addition 4+5-33-24 PB 7/158.
Marsolf, Dyllon B. and Marsolf, Jamie L. to Pomeroy Investments LLC; STR 16-33-22 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS12/206 FF South 439.05' Of North 1099.05' Less West 330' STR 16-33-22 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS12/269 FF Beg 1099.08' South Of Ne Corner STR 16-33-22 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Se Corner.
Gallivan, Kathy to Gallivan, Scott; STR 36-34-23 //Se FF Less Part E1/2 Se + Less White Oak Estates + Less Beg 310.13' North Of Se Corner.
Karlin Land & Cattle LLC to Pogue, Kenneth L. and Pogue, Alison Cristy; Lt 5 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Kirchhoff, Scott to Wallace, Jason and Wallace, Stephanie; LT 4 BL 2 Dunnegans Addition 2-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less North 110'.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, April 1
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Anthony Stubbs, 30, was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, larceny, shoplifting, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Lonnie Lawson, 29, of Republic was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Eric Jones, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Friday, April 2
Travis Good, 52, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Zachery Day, 36, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for detain for federal authority, failure to wear a seat belt and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Destiny Steele, 22, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to yield and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Terrance Dotson, 47, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.
A 20-year-old Louisburg man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Jamie Shay, 49, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Saturday, April 3
Victory Baker, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to yield.
Archie Lingard, 46, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for misusing 911.
Sunday, April 4
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 43
Shane Logan, 48, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
Terry Fausett, 19, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for minor in possession and stealing.
Harley Zornes II, 28, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid license and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Monday, April 5
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 39
Jasmine Smith, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for hindering prosecution of felony.
Scott Tatum, 49, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Lynn Vich, 56, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Feb. 19
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
A bid for vehicles to be used at the Sheriff’s Office was received from Bill Grant Ford for Bolivar $35,991. Robertson moved to accept the bid. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads.
Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Monday, Feb. 22
Hancock, Robertson and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department were received. Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $2.1539 and Naegler Oil of Springfield bid $2.435.
Robertson moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads. Crites, Legan and Hancock viewed East 435th and East 400th roads.
