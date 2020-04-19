CIRCUIT COURT ACTIONS
The following actions were taken last week in Polk County Circuit Court. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter:
Bobby Gene Ballinger, Bolivar, born 1963; class E felony sex offender physically present within 500 feet of park with playground/pool/museum — first offense; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Curtis Harland Carroll, Bolivar, born 1979; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended six-year prison sentence. Carroll was originally placed on probation in January 2018 for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
Sherry Lea Cox, Dunnegan, born 1980; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
John Michael Gooley, Bolivar, born 1964; class D felony possession of controlled substance; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Alan Dean Gray, Bolivar, born 1979; class D felony driving while intoxicated — aggravated; five years prison, suspended, following shock incarceration, five years supervised probation.
Cody Lee Powell, Bolivar, born 1984; class D felony possession of controlled substance; seven years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Kersten Lee Reed, Reeds Spring, born 1996; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence. Reed was originally placed on probation in May 2016 for class C felony possession of controlled substance.
Shawn Eugene Trent, Brighton, born 1992; two counts class D felony stealing; five years prison on each count, suspended, five years supervised probation; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation; misdemeanor second-degree tampering with utility meter; $100.
Levi Wade Wright, Willard, born 1995; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; four years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Joshua Shawn Saffeels, Brookline Station, born 1984; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended four-year prison sentence with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
Cases heard by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs:
Shawn Eugene Trent, Brighton, born 1992; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Lucas E. Lynch, Bolivar, born 1980; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Melinda Gail Mitchell-Davis, Bolivar, born 1986; class D felony second-degree burglary; six years prison with possibility of probation pending successful completion of institutional treatment program.
John James Small III, Kingsville, born 1979; class D felony possession of controlled substance; six years prison, suspended, five years supervised probation.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson:
Keith Allen Jennings, Warsaw, born 1971; class B felony first-degree burglary; seven years prison; class D felony second-degree burglary, seven years prison, to run concurrently with other sentences.
William Leo Brassfield, Springfield, born 1988; probation violation; probation revoked and ordered to serve previously suspended seven-year prison sentence. Brassfield was originally placed on probation in September for class D felony possession of controlled substance.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Ford Motor Credit LLC vs. Brook August; breach of contract.
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Kristopher J. Jordan; suit on account.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Preston, Charles W. and Preston, Vernetia E. to Redd, Darren L. and Redd, Charlotte A.; LT GG Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Tatum, Todd A. to Tatum, Kimberly R.; LT 1 BL 7 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 8 BL 7 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Buckner, David and Buckner, Naomi to Hinde, Russell Eugene and Hinde, Glenna Jeanne; STR 32-34-24 /Sw/Ne FF Less 2 Tracts Beg At Ne Corner + Less East 20 Acres STR 32-34-24 E/Se/Nw.
Allen, Keith D. and Allen, Melissa L. to Ortega, Victor A. and Ortega, Shana; LT 59 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
River Bluff Ranch LLC to Sherman, Jesse D.; STR 9-31-23 /Se/Se FF Less East 150'.
Miller Land & Investments LLC 3 L Investments LLC; STR 1-33-23 S/Sw/Nw FF Beg 215' East Of Nw Corner 191' X 57 1/2' STR 1-33-23 S/Sw/Nw FF Beg 115' East Of Nw Corner 100' X 129'.
Swanson, Melanie R. and Swanson, John C. to Horn, Bradley; STR 21-35-21 /Ne/Sw FF Less 5 Acres In Ne Corner.
Cook, Kevin and Cook, Sheila to Cook, Kevin Shawn and Cook, Lauren; LT 1 STR 5-31-22 S/W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS15/67 FF South 285.3' Of East 458' W/ Easement.
Rice, Patrick and Rice, Donna to Schnagl, Corey L. and Schnagl, Marcia L.; LT 6 The Cliffs 25-34-23 PB8/120.
Sharp E. Construction LLC to Rice, Patrick and Rice, Donna; LT 11 Red Oak Estates 22-33-22 PB8/172.
BOK Properties LLC to Lamoreaux, Gary and Lamoreaux, Debra; Lt 6 BL 11 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville.
