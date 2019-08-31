CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Kyle Anton Watkins, 33, Independence; class A felony first-degree domestic assault --- serious physical injury; warrant served; $75,000 bond; due in court Sept. 4.
Kimberly Louise Boliver, 46, Bolivar; felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon (2); warrant served; $100,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Sept. 4.
Timothy Harris Fowler, born 1985, Buffalo; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Chaney, Robert D. Trust and Chaney, Denise A. Trust to Routh, Andrew and Butler, Cathy; Str 26-35-23 /W/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: RS3/273 FF Tract A-Lying East Of Road Less South 1144' Str 26-35-23 /E/Nw Sur Bk/Pg: RS3/273 FF Tract A-Lying East Of Road Less South 1144'.
Vestal, Karen L. to Arnold, Jesse Ray Hauck and Arnold, Allison Ruth; Str 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 413' North Of Nw Corner Of Lot 1 Blk 1 Of Burros 132' X 50' Str 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 334.5' North Of Nw Corner Of Lot 1 Blk 1 Of Burros 132.5. X 28.5' Str 2-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Beg 413' North Of Nw Corner Of Lot 1 Blk 1 Of Burros 7.51' X 132' Lt 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF 2 Tracts Beg 413' North Of Nw Corner 132' X 50' + 7.51' X 132' Lt 1 BL 1 Burros Addition Bolivar FF Beg 334.5' North Of Nw Corner Of Lot 1 Blk 1 Of Burros 132.5. X.
Rozier, Christopher J. to Martin, Mark Alan and Martin, Cindy Knapp; LT 9 BL 5 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Less North 119' Lt 10 BL 5 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF Less North 119'.
Thomas, Amanda K. and Sharp, Amanda K. and Sharp, Cody to Sharp, Amanda K. and Sharp, Cody; Str 12-31-24 /Nw/Sw FF Lying East Of Road Beg At Sw Of 681/1002. Jurgens, Ella and Jurgens, Phillip to Hutson, Thomas E. and Hutson, Melody L.; Str 10-35-21 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Petersen, Stephen T. to Petersen, Dawnmarie; Str 1-34-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner N+ E 506.21' Str 1-34-21 /Nw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner N+ E 172.45.'
Pleasant Hope City Of to Partin, Mark and Partin, Teresa; Lt 90 Pleasant Hope Original FF Lying East Of Hwy H + Beg At Ne Corner Less All Tracts Described.
Hofstetter, Larry G. Trust and Hofstetter, Patricia F. Trust and Hofstetter, John Eugene Trustee and Noteware, Jennifer Lynn Trustee to H & M Properties & Investments LLC; Lt 1 BL 10 Burros Addition Bolivar LT2 BL 10 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 3 BL 10 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 4 BL 10 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 1 BL 11 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 2 BL 11 Burros Addition Bolivar.
CJ Ranch Corp. to Shuler, Gary; Lt 2 Scenic Hill 6-32-24 PB6/36 LT 3 Scenic Hill 6-32-24 PB6/36 LT 4 Scenic Hill 6-32-24 PB6/36 LT 5 Scenic Hill 6-32-24 PB6/36 Str 6-32-24 E/Nw/Sw FF Lying North Of Road Less Scenic Hill Subject To 306/471.
Hancock, Prentice and Hancock, Rebecca to Rhoten, Glenn and Rhoten, Angela; LT 4 BL 6 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF North ½.
Stockton, Shawn to Halley, Samantha; Str 26-32-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg 300' South Of Nw Corner 270' X 100' Str 26-32-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg 400' South Of Nw Corner 270' X 100' Less South 60'.
Sikes, Twyla and Sikes, Lester to 3L Investments LLC; Lt 42 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 LT 43 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
West, Danny E. and West, Lauren to Steenstra, Robert and Steenstra, Shawna; Str 17-33-24 N/Ne/Nw Str 17-33-24 Ne/Nw/Nw Str 8-33-24 E/Se/Sw FF Less East 361.50' Of South 361.50'.
Gallion, Benjamin and Gallion, Jerrica to Rich, Corey and Rich, Lora; Lt 4 Cheney Estates Amended 22-34-23 PB7/159.
Locke, Nicholas to Patke, Joshua Raymond and Patke, Stormy Randal; Lt 56 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Ayers, Stephen and Ayers, Patricia to Applegate, Adam: Lt 3 Eudora Heights 1st 26-32-24 PB1/70 LT 4 Eudora Heights 1st 26-32-24 PB1/70.
Stewart, Lindsy and Stewart, Martin and Archer, Linsy to Rummelt, Robert III and Rummelt, Caitlin; LT 6 BL 34 Original Bolivar.
Allen, Blane E. By POA and Allen, Ione POA to Knox, David S. and Knox, Linda J.; LT H1 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Wallace, Robert L. to Isley, Michael and Isley, Linda; Str 34-34-24 /Se/Sw Sur BK/PG: CS11/123 FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
DK & L Properties LLC to Howes, David E. and Howes, Sarah M.; Lt 50 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Roker, Peter J. and Roker, Mary Nell to Milam, Candy; LT 1 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF East 1/2 Of Lot LT 2 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF East1/2 Of Lot Lt 3 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF East 1/2 Of Lot LTt 4 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF East 1/2 Of Lot.
DCBC LLC to RCR6A LLC; Lt 10 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84. Bays, Earshel Trust and Douglas, K. Patrick Trustee to Conner, John and Conner, Lena; LT 24 Templeton Addition PB2/26 FF Subject To 283/449.
Bays, Earshel Trust and Douglas, K. Patrick Trustee to Conner, John and Conner, Lena; LT B Templeton Addition PB2/26 FF Subject To 283/449.
Millsap & Singer PC and Davis, Shelley R. to WJ Group LLC; Lt 7 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Less 60' Off South LT 8 BL 5 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF Less 60' Off South.
Baker, Joshua and Baker, Tiffany to Raymond, Anthony; Lt 13 Gene Hutcheson 2nd 1-33-23 PB3/6 LT 4 Hutchwood Resubdivision Lots 2, 3 & 4 PB3/65 FF South 13.8'. Skinner, Matthew and Skinner, Samantha Renee and Skinner, Lonnie to Smith, Bradley D. and Smith, Betty R.; Str 16-35-21 /Nw/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Bishop, Danny R. Trust and Bishop, Neva Jane Trust to Ash, Jason E. and Ash, Megan N.; Str 35-34-23 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner 160.5' X 271.4'.
DBD DGRP 17 LLC to Agree Limited Partnership; Lt 8 BL 5 J B Easleys Addition Fairplay FF Lying North Of Hwy 32 LT 9 B: 5 J B Easleys Addition Fairplay FF Lying North Of Hwy 32 LT 10 BL 5 J B Easleys Addition Fairplay FF Lying North Of Hwy 32 Lt 11 BL 5 J B Easleys Addition Fairplay FF Lying North Of Hwy 32.
CIVIL PETITIONS:
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Pamela D. Rice; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lori McCabe; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tammy J. Walker; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer D. Buck; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa C. Baker; suit on account.
Nancy Hillenburg vs. John T. Boothe; rent and possession.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert Taylor; suit on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Daniel R. Woodmansee; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. John Burns; suit on account
Discover Bank vs. Iris R. Gott; contract — other.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Tyler Ray Clardy, 28, Bolivar, and Alyssa Janee Beck, 28, Bolivar.
Jody Allen Fisher, 28, Bolivar, and Hannah Le Anne Johnson, 24, Ava.
David Michael Beavers, 75, Aldrich, and Stacy Rima Turnage, 69, Bolivar.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 48
• A 33-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
• A 62-year-old Wheatland woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Angela Wright, 52, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for distributing/delivering manufacturing controlled substance.
• Brittany Marler, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a vehicle, failure to show proof of insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, disturbing the peace, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, seat belt violation and stealing/receiving stolen property.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 418th Road for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 122nd Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of Mo. 32 for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of North Leonard Place for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street for a domestic physical.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• Whitney Dahlberg, 28, of Morrisville was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance and speeding.
• A 38-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• Brandon Rummel, 34, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for careless and imprudent driving, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended, violating parole and property damage.
• Tracy Schulz, 50, of Nixa was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• A 26-year-old Halfway man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of North Poplar Street for noise disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. KK for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Rt. F for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of West Tilden Street for harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 550th Road for a burglary not in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 12
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Regional child support prosecuting attorney John Parks visited with the commission regarding the recent sale of the building housing the regional child support office.
• Twelve-month auctioneer licenses were issued to Judd Grafe, Paul McCartan and John Schultz, all doing business as Grafe Auction Co.
• Appointment of Devin Clark, deputy sheriff, was received from Sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
• The July 2019 add-on and abatement reports were received from Collector Debbi McGinnis.
• Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 455th Road.
Tuesday, Aug, 13
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Payroll was presented for approval and payment of direct deposit. Austin made a motion to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Legan seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Legan made a motion to approve and pay invoices as presented. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Bids for restoration and waterproofing the Polk County Sheriff’s office were received. Legan made a motion to accept the bid from T&J’s Restoration & Waterproofing for $11,500. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Propane bids were received. Legan made a motion to accept the bid from Doke Propane for $0.94 per gallon. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 60th, East 443rd, South 50th, East 365th and East 420th roads.
Friday, Aug. 16
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges
• The commission met with District O recycling and COM at 10 a.m. at the COM building.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Pleasant Hope High School, 303 N. Main, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. HVAC system not working. 2. Coolers struggling to hold food at proper temp.
• Pleasant Hope Elementary School, 311 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; Sanitizer not mixed to proper concentration; 0 non-critical; corrected on site.
• Elks Lodge #2828, 1999 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; Violations noted during inspection on 8-6-19 have been corrected.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• Pleasant Hope Middle School, 515 W. McCurry, Pleasant Hope; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
• The Red Door Diner, 111 W. Adams, Pleasant Hope; routine; 1 critical; Food items on counter not held at proper temperature, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; Hood over grill dirty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.