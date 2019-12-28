CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Springfield, Springfield, vs. Darla Reynolds, Brighton, and Antar Abbidi, Brighton; promissory note; consent judgment against the defendants for $2,550 and 54.3% annual interest plus court costs.
World Acceptance Corp. of Missouri, Bolivar, vs. Ashley M. Hoemann, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Hoemann for $656 plus court costs.
Carl Summer/Superior Products and Welding Supply, Bolivar, vs. Travis Huff, Pleasant Hope; miscellaneous civil-other; default judgment against Huff for $2,196 plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Dylon Franklin Michael Meadows, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Meadows for $1,760 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Joann Mitchell, Bolivar; contract; default judgment against Mitchell for $11,520 plus court costs.
Opportunity Financial LLC, St. Louis, vs. Steve Eugene Weeks, Halfway; breach of contract; default judgment against Weeks for $1,912 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Kristopher Michael Wilson, Bolivar; child protection act; judgment against Wilson for full order of protection.
Steven E. Nelson et al vs. Ford Motor Co. et al; wrongful death; dismissed by parties.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. John D. Tiller; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Phillip W. Looney; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Annie M. Hazleton; breach of contract.
Jason Fuller vs. Kelsey Simcox et al; other administrative review.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cinnamon H. Carruthers and Thomas M. Carruthers.
Ashley Nichole Cooper and Christopher Cooper.
Carrie Miranda Schenk and Paul M. Schenk.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Karlin Land & Cattle LLC to Kelchen, Phillip G. and Kelchen, Jean M.; STR 35-33-23 /N/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS15/43 FF Subject To Easement.
Fink, Richard and Fink, Geraldine to McCabe, Harry; LT 14 Karlin Acres 1st Amended PB8/166.
Kennedy, Amanda Bernice to Kennedy, Michael Alan; LT 19 Bybee Estates 15-32-22 PB8/173.
Adams, Jay Curtis and Adams, Melody to Adams, Jay Curtis; LT 23 Karlin Acres 6th Replat Lots 23+24 PB9/117.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci and Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Harp, Julie; LT 5 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar FF Easterly 62'.
Gilbert, Roseanne to Gilbert, James Kelly and Gilbert, Catherine Lorraine; STR 32-33-22 /Nw/Sw AC 13.72 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Gilbert, James Kelly and Gilbert, Catherine Lorraine to Gilbert, Roseanne; STR 32-33-22 /Nw/Sw AC 13.72 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Gross, Robert D. and Gross, Jennifer D. to Ernies Properties LLC; STR 24-35-21 /Nw/Se STR 24-35-21 /E/Se FF North 50' Of South 1502'.
Weaver, Austin and Weaver, Niki Sunderland and Sunderland Weaver, Niki to Campbell, Jeanne A.; LT 2 Humansville Original FF Beg 24' West Of Sw Corner 24' X 74' 9".
Bolling, Gene Trust and Bolling, Bonnie M. Trust and Bolling, Michael G. Trustee and Price, Marlene M. Trustee to Bolling, Michael G. Jr.; LT 1 STR 7-33-22 /S/Nw FF Beg On North Line Less CS10/219+ CS12/158.
Cunningham, Matthew Trust and Cunningham, Tiffany Trust to Horizon Homes LLC; LT 12 College Hills 12-33-23 PB3/75.
Byrne, William B. and Byrne, Jennifer L. to Hurd, Garrett and Hurd, Samantha; LT 66 Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29.
Link, Roger D. and Link, Divina N. to David D. Cribbs Family Limited Partnership; LT 3 Deer Trail Estates 4+9-33-22 PB9/33.
Winder, Ella L. to Bates, Michael A. and Bates, Michelle R.; STR 30-33-22 /S/Nw FF Beg At Intersection Of East Row Hwy 13 + N 1/2 S 1/2 Nw.
McKnight, James D. Trust and McKnight, Lisa Trust to McKnight, James D. and McKnight, Lisa; LT 10 Valley View Estates 32-32-21 PB6/78.
Tranbarger, James Trustee and Tranbarger, Phillip Glenn Trustee and Tranbarger, John Ray Trust to Tranbarger, Mark; STR 11-31-23 /Sw/Se FF Beg 341.6' West Of Se Corner 662' X 394.7'.
Branson, Justin Trust and Branson, Vickie Lee Trust to Newman, Rick; STR 6-35-24 /E/Se FF Lying West Of RR Row Beg At Nw Corner Of 766/1368 Less 668/1647.
Hicks, Randy L. and Hicks, Bobbie L. and Hicks, Freda M. to Hicks, Randy L. and Chitwood, Kelly R.; STR 4-32-23 /Ne/Sw FF Beg 735' South + 616' West Of Ne Corner Of South 5 Acres.
Stonehinge Of Missouri Inc. to Cloyd, Ian and Cloyd, Heather; LT 5 Stonehenge Estate 21-34-23 PB8/63.
Fisk, Ashley to Immekus, Lisa and Immekus, Michael; STR 11-34-23 S/Se/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/16 FF Tract B-S1/2 Sese Less Tract A.
Green, Hugh D. and Green, Joann to Green, Marcus Adams; Lt 13 Inlet Village B Subdivision PB3/20 LT 14 Inlet Village B Subdivision PB3/20.
Goodman, Daniel and Goodman, Kerri to Coffman, Robert L. and Coffman, Lindsey; STR 3-33-22 /Se/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Horizon Homes LLC to Davis, Vinson; STR 2-33-23 /Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS14/394 FF Tract B-Beg 394' East Of Sw Corner 200' X 200' Less West.
Magnetti, Ann E. to Brown, Jesse D. and Brown, Samantha; STR 15-32-23 /W/Nw FF Less Beg At Sw Corner + Less Lying North Of East 514th Road.
Sellmeyer, John M. to Grego, Janet C.; STR 28-33-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner.
McFarland, Fred B. Trust and McFarland, Dorothy F. Trust and Needham, Melinda Trustee to Admire, Stephanie; STR 6-32-22 /S/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS5/25 AC 59.1 FF Lying West Of BO MV Road.
Needham, Melinda Trustee and McFarland, Fred B. Trust and McFarland, Dorothy F. Trust to Needham, Jared; STR 5-32-22 /Nw/Nw Ac 5 FF 5 Acres In Sw Corner Lying West Of BO + Spfd Road Str 6-32-22 /N/Ne FF Less Lying East Of BO Spfd Road + Less Lying West Of MV Road STR 6-32-22 /Sw/Ne STR 6-32-22 /Se/Nw FF Lying East Of BO+ MV Road STR 6-32-22 /Ne/Nw FF Lying East Of MV Road.
Floyd, Roberta F. to Miller, Marvin Keith and Miller, Sherida Lei; LT 9 Silo Ridge Subdivision 16-33-22 PB7/61.
Bays Rentals LLC to Wilson & Vega Investments LLC: LT 6 BL B Knox Continued Addition 11-33-23 PB2/7 FF Less beg at SW corner.
Lipsey, Kristy M. and Day, Kristy M. and Day, Charles to Viser, John Winston; LT 1 BL 3 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF Less North 75” w/east l/2 double garage.
Lusk, Carolyn Estate and Pangborn, Sharon Personal Representative and Circuit Court of Polk County to Pangborn, Sharon and Heaton, Darrell and Heaton, Barbara J.; LT 25 Colony Estates 15-33-23 PB5/52.
Pangborn, Sharon R. and Pangborn, Edward to Heaton, Darell and Heaton, Barbara J.; LT 25 Colony Estates 15-33-23 PB5/52.
Craig, John F. Trust and Craig, John F. Jr. Trustee to Baty, Kristopher; STR 11-31-23 S/Se/Se FF Of The East 990'.
Myrick, Elizabeth A. and Myrick, Stephen to Myrick, Elizabeth A. and Myrick, Stephen; STR 2-32-21 /S/Sw/ SUR BK/PG: CS13/82 FF Beg at Sw corner.
Tummons, Ralph Dennis and Tummons, William H. and Tummons, Barbara K. to Tummons, Ralph Dennis; STR 3-31-22 N/Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS15/55 AC 32.9 FF Tract A; STR 4-31-22 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/55 FF Tract A Beg at Sw Corner N1/2 Swsw.
Tummons, Ralph Dennis and Tummons, William H. and Tummons, Barbara K. to Tummons, William H. and Tummons, Barbara K.; STR 3-31-22 S/Sw/Sw SUR BK/PG CS15/55 AC 32.9 FF Tract B; STR 4-31-22 //Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/55 FF Tract B-Beg at Sw corner Sl/2 Swsw.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa and Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Winckler, Gerald H.; LT 4 Dumars Subdivision Bolivar.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Dec. 19
• Jail Bookings and Reports
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 59
• A 41-year-old Versailles man was arrested on suspicion of DWI, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Timothy Mundy, 36, of Windsor was arrested on a warrant for deceptive business practice and exploiting the elderly/disabled.
• Brandon Morrison, 36, of Halfway was arrested on suspicion for child molestation.
• Keylen Madge, 23, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked.
• Truman Young, 39, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for forgery.
• Edward Millard, 54, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Jennifer Mitchell, 37, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
• Joey Bergthold, 45, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and violating an order of protection.
• A 40-year-old Brighton man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
• A 37-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Deputies responded to the 5000th block of 244 Road for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to the 3000th block of South 40 Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to North Hartford Avenue for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 5000th block of Mo. 13 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 4000th block of South 122 Road for an animal call.
Friday, Dec. 20
• Terry Fausett, 17, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing and minor visibly intoxicated.
• Branden Conner, 48, of Battlefield was arrested on a warrant for expired plates, no insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.
Saturday, Dec. 21
• Kimberly Goodman, 38, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• Naomi Osborn, 23, of Durango, CO, was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
• Cris Gerdes, 32, of Lebanon was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and speeding.
Sunday, Dec. 22
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 61
• Shelby Lawson, 22, of El Dorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and stealing.
• Joedy Hill, 42, of Osceola was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates.
• Charles Pouncy, 30, of Dallas, TX, was arrested on a warrant for theft/stealing credit card.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 156th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D/E and 365th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 325 Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Troost Street for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. J for an animal call.
Monday, Dec. 23
• Jeremy Giffin, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and disturbing the peace.
• William Williams, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• A 34-year-old Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of delivering controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• Bobbi Fryman, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• A 29-year-old Springfield man was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of controlled substance.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• April Cox, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Edward Hargrave, 36, was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Joshua McCracken, 30, of Republic was arrested on a warrant for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, disobeying signal, failure to wear a seat belt, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle with no insurance, violating parole, tampering with a motor vehicle and trespassing.
• Kenneth Osburne, 31, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for burglary and stealing.
• A 25-year-old Fair Play man was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mo. 13 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mo. 215 for a well being check.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 410 Road for domestic physical.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Dec. 2
• Hancock and Legan present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 50th, South 40th, East 395th, East 400th and East 422nd roads.
• The November circuit clerk disbursement listing detail report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips.
• The November statement of collection report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• The November fee report was received from county clerk Melinda Robertson.
Jerry Lightfoot of Flemington visited with the commission regarding East 340th road.
• Chief juvenile officer Debbie Giberson met with the commission regarding the 2020 budget for the juvenile office.
• The November 2019 recorder of deeds deposits and disbursement report was received from recorder of deeds Carol Poindexter.
• The November 2019 report of civil/criminal fees collected was received from sheriff Danny Morrison.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 130th and East 559th roads.
• Payroll was presented for approval and direct deposit submittal. Legan moved to approve payroll and submit it for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Rick Means of Morrisville visited with the commission regarding East 559 Road.
• Angie Snyder and Amanda Murad with Ozark Headwaters Recycling visited with the commission regarding the recycling grant.
• Maintenance supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Friday, Dec. 6
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 136th, East 398th, East 400th, East 390th, South 155th and East 380th roads.
• The November 2019 fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon.
• A wire transfer of $151,718.44 was received for the law enforcement sales tax fund.
• A wire transfer of $151,718.52 was received for the capital improvement sales
tax fund.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Commissioner Legan moved to enter into closed session for phone conversation with Edgar Law Firm per 610.021(1). Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Legan moved to go back into open session. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
• Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The commission received a recommendation from Michelle Morris, Health Center
Director, for the appointment of a trustee for the Polk County Health Center Board,
filling an open position. Legan moved to appoint Todd Earl to the open position. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The November 2019 prosecuting attorney fees/collection report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 525th and South 218th roads.
• Circuit judge Michael Hendrickson met with the commission regarding the 2020 budgets for court reporter and judge of the 30th Circuit Court.
Friday, Dec. 13
• The November 2019 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
• Hancock attended the CLEO Meeting in Springfield Wednesday.
• The November 2019 public administrator fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt on Thursday, Dec. 12.
• The appointments of Justin Brumble, John Castrodale and Donald VanBlack as deputy sheriffs were received from sheriff Danny Morrison and approved by 30th circuit judge Michael Hendrickson.
• David Talley with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Economic development director Gail Noggle visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the Commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, Dec. 19
Ozark Mountain Coffee, 1110 Dixie Lane, Morrisville; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Domino’s Pizza, 623 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non critical.
Basil and Bourbon, 113 S. Main, Bolivar; follow up; 1 critical; food items not properly date marked; violation corrected on site during inspection; 0 non-critical.
Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn, 4196 S. 105, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.