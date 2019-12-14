The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Thomas David Norton, born 1993, Bolivar; class E felony damage to jail/jail property; warrant issued; $5,000 bond.
Megan Lilly Ann Vance, born 1997, Walnut Grove; class E felony escape or attempted escape from confinement; warrant issued; $15,000 bond.
Michael J. Ybarra, born 1992, Bolivar; class E felony escape or attempted escape from confinement by striking person, class D felony third-degree assault; warrant served; $25,000 bond.
Michael J. Ybarra, born 1992, Bolivar; class C felony delivery of controlled substance (2); warrant served; $25,000 bond.
Yolanda Marie Fantozzi, born 1986, Halfway; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, class D felony possession of controlled substance, class D felony unlawful possession of firearm; warrant served; $35,000 bond with conditions.
Yolanda Marie Fantozzi, born 1986, Halfway; class D felony stealing (2), class D felony stealing — firearm; warrant served; $25,000 bond.
Garrett Ray Yoakum, born 1992, Bolivar; class D felony stealing — all property, class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Audrey Ciccarelli et al vs. Greg Watkins et al; unlawful detainer.
John R. Box vs. Robert E. Brasher et al; partition.
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Martin A. Hosiner; contract — other.
Jodie Powell vs. Allstate Fire and Casualty In; breach of contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Tammy Rogers; suit on account.
Gary L. Stewart vs. Gary Hare et al; rent and possession.
Cavalry SPV I LLC. Jeremy R. Bass; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jennifer L. Pulley and Donal J. Pulley.
Christopher Nelson and Aryn Nelson.
Raymond L. Frye and Cynthia J. Frye.
April Presley and Rick Presley.
Rose M. Choate and John Choate.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Dec. 2-Dec. 6 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Hannah Dawn Barnes, Bolivar; failure to stop at intersection; $130.
Rodger Campbell, Stockton; parking in no parking zone; $15.
Brandon Joseph Chamblin, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; resisting arrest; $30 and 2 days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia; $71.
Evelyn Jean Cline, Humansville; no insurance; $90.
Ricky Dale Cooper Jr., Greenfield; driving while revoked or suspended; $120.
Timothy Calib Garroutte, Tunas; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Breanna Nicole Hicks, Piedmont; following too closely; $170.
Stephan Bradford Hosterman Jr., Clever; amended defective equipment; $220.
C’Tara Christine Mattox, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Seth Andrew Peacock, Harrisonville; no seat belt; $10.
Steve Allen Ralston, Hermitage; speeding; $180.
Paul William Ross Bolivar; driving while revoked or suspended; 7 days jail; receiving stolen property; 7 days jail.
Simon Christopher Simmons, Nixa; amended defective equipment; $150.
Misty Evon Smith, Bolivar; failure to obey traffic control device; $100.
Karen Lee Steinle, Bolivar; failure to yield right of way; $100.
Daniel Roy Stucky, Kansas City; speeding in a school zone; $150 and driving school.
Tonya Whitney Taylor, Bolivar; following to closely; $170.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants;
Amber Larue, Bolivar; Danny M. Morris, Bolivar; Sierra Peebles, Morrisville (2); Jonathan D. Piper, St. Louis (2); Yolanda M. Rodriguez, Bolivar; Amanda Slavens, Clever; Shane M. Strong, Ozark; Daniel Lee Townsend, Springfield (2); Grace Leigh West, Flemington; Joshua Ray Williams, Independence; Brandi Yonts, Bolivar (2).
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 52
• Jeffrey Hughes, 45, of Fair Grove was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Brian Davis, 43, of Collins was arrested on suspicion of violating parole.
• John Boothe, 36, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt.
• Kaven Mahon, 19, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for armed criminal action and robbery.
• A 35-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Deputies responded to Rt. U/East 508th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/East Buffalo Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to East 435th Road/South 139th Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of Rt. T for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of East 380th Road for an alarm.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 54
• Ricky Fox, 56, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for no vehicle/trailer registration, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Corina Combs, 27, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for defective equipment and driving while revoked/suspended.
• David Lockhart, 31, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for obstructing police and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derik Moffett, 31, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Karlin Lane for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 477th Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of East 400th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to Rt. VV/Mo. 123 for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Elm Street for a stolen vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 6
• Yolanda Fantozzi, 33, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, stealing, tampering with motor vehicle, stealing of any firearm, theft of credit card, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Michael Keithley, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Heather Herbert, 47, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Shelley Davis, 56, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, stalking and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessie Tucker, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 55
• Christopher West, 21, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 540th Road for a well-being check.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 412th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000th block of East 528th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Rt. D for missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of East 420th Road for a domestic verbal.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Nov. 18
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 154th and South 244th roads.
• Rodger Wood of Bolivar visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Brayden Kempker and Tyler Frank with Capital Quarry visited with the commission.
• Stephen Driscoll of Springfield visited with the commission regarding a culvert.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed the following county South 115th and East 420th roads.
• James Batten of Morrisville visited with the commission in general discussion.
• The October 2019 add-on and abatement report was received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
Friday, Nov. 22
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Bridget Young with Victor L. Phillips visited with the commission regarding a boom mower and tractor.
• Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
• The Salary Commission reconvened at 10 a.m.
• Legan made a motion to purchase a used 2005 3500 Chevrolet from Bill Roberts Chevrolet for $15,000. Austin seconded, Motion passed unanimously.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Dairy Queen, 1040 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 1 critical; Soda nozzles dirty. Repeat violation; 0 non-critical; Other violations noted during inspection on 11-22-19 were corrected.
Friday, Dec. 6,
Springfield Ave Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; complaint; 2 critical; 1. Thawing fish in standing water (corrected on site). 2. Facility needs to clean in hard to reach areas. Repeat Violation. 0 non-critical; Some violations corrected during inspection.
Dairy Queen, 1040 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; Violations noted during inspection on 12-3-19 were corrected.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Camden Paul Burns, 22, Bolivar, and Madison Marie Stephens, 20, Bolivar.
Kyle Jordan Skopec, 22, Bolivar, and Ashton Carter Miller, 22, Bolivar.
Zayne Mitchell Aldrich, 23, Neosho, and Carlee Joanna Buckner, 24, Walnut Grove.
Michael William Durbin, 28, Bolivar, and Jordan Brooke Woods, 27, Bolivar.
