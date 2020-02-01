CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
David Gene Newman, born 1955, Willard; class E felony DWI — physical injury; arraignment set March 4.
Leslia A. Overstreet, 18, Springfield; class A felony first-degree robbery, armed criminal action; grand jury indictment; warrant served; $125,000 bond plus conditions; due in court Feb. 3.
Lendell Ray Barrett, born 1963, Bolivar; class D felony failure to register as a sex offender; summons issued; due in court March 11.
Michael Rendell Watkins, born 1979, Springfield; class E felony driving while revoked or suspended; summons issued; due in court Feb. 26.
John Thomas Edington, born 1978, Hermitage; class D felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest, class E felony driving while revoked or suspended; warrant served; $35,000 bond; due in court Jan. 29.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Texas County Technical Institute, Columbia, vs. Kimberlee Stagner, Bolivar; reg. foreign judgment; judgment entered, other final disposition.
Mariner Finance LLC, Springfield, vs. Shawn S. Wade, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Wade for $1,481 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. James M. Pendergraph; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lucinda V. Walding; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kimberly Carver; contract - other.
Lester E. Cox Medical Center vs. Jared L. Hartley; breach of contract.
Blucurrent Credit Union vs. Gareth D. Behr; contract - other.
In re L. Mauzey - contract - other.
DNF Associates LLC vs. Justin Woodmansee; breach of contract.
Personal Finance Company vs. Elizabeth A. Simmons; breach of contract.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Tracy Agee; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brandi L. Kolody; contact - other.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tina M. Payne and Joe D. Payne.
Elizabeth A. Propst and Eric A. Propst.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
WH & F LLC to Graves, Larry E. and Graves, Charlene M.; LT PP Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 100' North Of Se Corner 210' X 77.5'.
Bays, Clarence Larry By POA and Bays, Matthew POA to Rash, William C. and Rash, Nicole R.; STR 12-33-23 /Sw/Ne FF Beg 622' South Of Nw Corner 76.5' X 276'.
Manuel, Floretta Trust and Arnold, Chasity Dawn Trustee to Arnold, Chasity D.; STR 7-31-23 /E/Ne STR 6-31-23 /S/Se SUR BK/PG: CS7/49 FF West 466.7' Of North 466.7' STR 6-31-23 E/Ne/Sw FF S1/2 Of E1/2 Nesw Less Beg At Sw Corner+ Less East 236.22'.
Shelenhamer Construction LLC to Johnson, Glen Allen and Johnson, Ashleigh Kate; LT 12A Stonebridge Estates Phase 3 12-33-23 PB9/44 SUR BK/PG: PB9/177 FF West 136' Of Lot 12.
Arnold, Chasity D. and Arnold, Chasity D. to Arnold, Colin M. and Arnold, Colin M.; STR 7-31-23 /E/Ne STR 6-31-23 /S/Se SUR BK/PG: CS7/49 FF West 466.7' Of North 466.7' STR 6-31-23 E/Ne/Sw FF S 1/2 Of E1/2 Nesw Less Beg At Sw Corner+ Less East 236.22'.
Baker, Denna and Baker, Billy and Hoover, Jennifer and Hoover, James and Lejeune, Christy and Lejeune, Keith to B & D Heritage Farms LLC; LT 8 Aldrich Original LT 9 Aldrich Original.
Tucker, Walter J. to Tucker, Walter J. and Hagan, Marsha D.; LT 38 Southtown 13-33-23 PB6/56.
McClay, Christopher J. and McClay, Linda L. to Heddings, David P. and Heddings, Donna A.; LT 5 White Oak Drive 4-33-23 PB6/54.
Mills, Joan Trust to Janes, Lynn and Janes, Elsie; LT 1 BL 1 Hunters Subdivision Bolivar FF Less The East 5'.
Riddle, James and Riddle, Alicia to Manning, Alex S.; STR 10-34-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 13 Rods X 12 Rods.
Meredith, Michael John and Meredith, Rebecca Marlene to Snodgrass, Doran;LT 1 Pleasant Acres Estates 5-33-23 PB6/16 LT 2 Pleasant Acres Estates 5-33-23 PB6/16 LT 3 Pleasant Acres Estates 5-33-23 PB6/16 FF West ½.
Hood, Michael V. Trustee and Hood, Beverly Trust to Weeks, Denise; STR 6-32-22 /Nw/Nw AC 30 FF Beg 296.2' West Of Ne Corner.
Reed, Jack C. and Reed, Sharon K. and Reed, Randall L. and Reed, Julia A. to Reed, Randall L. and Reed, Julia A.; LT 1 The Meadows 4-33-22 PB8/133 FF West 30' Of South 366'.
Reed, Jack C. and Reed, Sharon K. and Reed, Randall L. and Reed, Julia A. to Reed, Jack C. and Reed, Sharon K.; LT 1 The Meadows 4-33-22 PB8/133 FF South 366' Less West 30'.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 60
• Christopher Downey, 43, of Eldridge was arrested on a warrant for forgery and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Jacob Collins, 23, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.
• Rhiannon Rymer, 29, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle with no insurance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tonee Morris, 27, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for forgery and possession of controlled substance.
• Thomas Sutton, 47, of Republic was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Deputies responded to Highway D/E 405th Rd for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 83 for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 222nd Road for a dispute not in progress.
• Deputies responded to South 7th Road/Rt. N for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 435th Road for a well-being check.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 60
• Rayshanda Ballard, 25, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for speeding.
• A 31-year-old Polk man was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Jedadiah Watson, 39, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for child molestation, domestic assault, driving while intoxicated and furnishing porn/attempt to minor.
• Austin Bettencourt, 25, of Fair Play was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Joshua Saffeels, 35, of Battlefield was arrested on a warrant for possession of a firearm.
• Steven Peterson II, 31, was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Brandon Duncan, 36, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to wear a seat belt, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, speeding and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and assault.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 77th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 133rd Road for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 430th Road for a domestic physical.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. KK for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 450th Road for an animal call.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 60
• Matthew Wells, 28, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and trespassing.
• Timothy Brake, 44, was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of West Maple Street for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of East Olive Street for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Mary Street for a suspicious person.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 565th Road for a careless and imprudent driver.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Jan. 3
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The December 2019 report of civil/criminal fees was received from sheriff Danny Morrison on Thursday, Jan. 2.
• Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission of the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 140 Road and Buffalo Road.
• The December 2019 add-on and abatement court orders were received from collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis.
• The December 2019 treasurer’s balance report was received from treasurer Shirley Allison.
• The July 2019-December 2019 (6 Month) treasurer’s balance Report was received from Allison.
• The January 2019-December 2019 (12 Month) treasurer’s balance report was received Allison.
Monday. Jan. 6
• Hancock and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Anne Baumgardner of Dunnegan visited with the commission regarding South 379th Road.
• David Sandgren of the Humansville Special Road District visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission of the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 147th, South 142nd and East 559th roads.
• The December 2019 fee report was received from assessor Rita Lemon.
• The December 2019 deposit and disbursement report was received from recorder Carol Poindexter.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Bids were received as follows for diesel fuel to be used at the road and bridge department.Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $2.2212. Legan moved to accept the bid. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• The pre-budget hearing was held at 10 a.m. in the small courtroom.
• The commission met with extension representatives Velynda Cameron, Al Skalicky and Jerry Hamby regarding the 2020 budget requests for the extension office.
• Emily Heisman, Donna and Mike Jacobs and Nick Peatree visited with the commission regarding a timeline for repairing East 380 Road.
• Child support attorney John Parks and Debra Wood met with the commission regarding the 2020 child support budget.
• Crites updated the commission of the condition of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 559th, South 140th and South 142nd roads.
• Jim May of Aldrich visited with the commission regarding the roads in the Aldrich area.
• Hancock and Legan worked on the commission and road and bridge budgets for 2020.
Friday, Jan. 10
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• The commission met with recorder Carol Poindexter regarding the 2020 budgets for the
recorder’s office.
• Commissioners worked on the budgets for road and bridge, buildings/grounds and
general revenue.
• The commission met with surveyor Mike Shuler regarding the 2020 budget for the
surveyor’s office.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Friday, Jan. 24
Taco Bell, 1875 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Roosters BBQ, 525 W Broadway, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; Violation noted on 1-9-2020 inspection was corrected.
McDonalds, 903 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; Violations noted on 1-17-2020 inspection were corrected.
Donut Palace, 207 N. Missouri, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Medication stored over food product. 2. Employee not properly washing hands; 2 non-critical; 1. Hand washing sink access blocked by equipment. 2. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution (All violations corrected on site).
Main Street Mediterranean, 115 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Dirty pot in hand wash sink (corrected on site). 2. Inside of microwave dirty. 3. Dishwasher faucet leaking.
Oseyo, 712 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Raw meat stored over ready to eat food in walk-in cooler. 2. Food item stored at improper temperature. 3. Food stored in moldy box in walk-in cooler. 4. Improper dish washing; 2 non-critical; 1. Dish machine not properly sanitizing. 2. Soda dispensing nozzles moldy (all violations corrected on site).
China King, 2270 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; Prepping food in dining room area (corrected on site); 2 non-critical; 1. Food items stored unprotected, uncovered (corrected on site). 2. Vent hood dirty.
