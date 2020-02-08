CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lucky Johnson Sr., 38, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree domestic assault, class D felony abuse or neglect of a child — no sexual contact; warrant served; $20,000 bond; due in court Feb. 19.
Michael Darwin Guidi, born 1977, Morrisville; class D felony tampering with electronic monitoring equipment; warrant issued; $50,000 bond.
Danyalle Elaine Bailey, born 1993, Dunnegan; class E felony failure to appear; warrant issued; $10,000 bond.
John David Atkinson, born 1981, Springfield; class D felony stealing — $750 or more; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Aaron G. Miller, born 1988, St. Joseph; class C felony delivery of controlled substance, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $20,000 bond.
Victoria Hope Fuchs, born 1979, Springfield; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court March 9.
James Richard Fleeman, born 1975, Bolivar; class D felony failure to register as sex offender; warrant issued; $25,000 bond.
Matthew Dillon Henricks, born 1990, Humansville; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant issued; $15,000 bond plus conditions.
Justin David Allen, born 1985, Buffalo; class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle; summons issued; due in court March 4.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Eddie B. Sides; suit on account.
Douglas, Haun & Heidemann PC vs. Braydon T. Woods et al; breach of contract.
Country Home Elevators & Stair vs. Amy Powell et al; breach of contract.
Ken C. States vs. DBA A & B Auto; small claims over $100.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Carol R. Millard; suit on account.
American Express Bank FSB vs. Donald Hossli aka Donald B. Hossli; breach of contract.
Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital Company vs. Spencer Hout; suit on account.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Scott A. Borcherding; breach of contract.
Central Bank of the Ozarks vs. Elizabeth Curtis; breach of contract.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs Richard P. Garza; contract - other.
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Hayley S. Seymour and Lukas P. Seymour.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Jan. 27-Jan. 31 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs:
Sarah Elizabeth Godfrey, Bolivar; speeding; $150.
Bailey John Jones, Pittsburg; speeding; $180.
Jamison Jett Jones, Bolivar; no insurance; $150.
Davis W. Miller, Bolivar; violation of protection order; $230; driving while intoxicated; $260.
Lane Edward Neil, Aldrich; no seat belt; $10.
Anthony Rhet Proctor, Bolivar; amended disturbing the peace; $100; resisting arrest; $100.
Jessica Nicole Roberts, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $250.
Paige Makole Todd, Lebanon; defective equipment; $110.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
William Frank Arnold, Bolivar (2); Shannon R. Pettibone, Bolivar; Kenneth A. Prickette Jr., Springfield (2); Nicholas G. Scott, Willard (2); Brianna Wilson-Hardy, Bolivar.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Johnson, Michael J. and Johnson, Jessica M. to Applegate, Scott; STR 3-32-22 N/Se/Se FF Less North 50' Of 2 Acres Off East End.
Riedesel, Edward Lee Trust to Riedesel Farms LLC; LT 4 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 PB7/45 . Watkins, Charles W. Trust and Watkins, Dorothy A. Trust to Contreras, Ana G. and Contreras, Maria G.; LT 20 Sunny Slope Acres # 2 PB3/48.
L & S Homes Of Bolivar LLC to Mincks, Kenneth A. and Mincks, Martha Sue; LT C Aldrich Heights Bolivar PB9/45 SUR BK/PG: PB9/119.
Mincks, Kenneth and Mincks, Sue to Katzer, Russell and Katzer, Dawn; LT 1 Oakdale Subdivision 6-33-23 PB3/15 LT 2 Oakdale Subdivision 6-33-23 PB3/15 FF West ½.
Katzer, Russell J. and Katzer, Dawn D. to Voet, Ronald and Voet, Robin; LT 7 The Meadows 4-33-22 PB8/133.
Case, Gerald L. Trustee and Case, Alberta A Trustee and Case Investments Three LLC to Burrus, Richard A. and Burrus, Sherry A.; LT 4 Fawngate 33-34-24 PB8/157 FF W/Interest In Road Easement.
Cochran, Aaron and Watson, Price and Watson, Whitney to Polk County Properties LLC; LT 7 STR 1-34-22 //Nw SUR BK/PG: CS9/163 FF Beg 346.5' North Of Sw Corner.
Vest Farms & Investments Co. LLC to Polk County Properties LLC; LT 7 STR 2-34-22 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS 15/52 FF Tract D1 Beg At Ne Corner LT 8 STR 2-34-22 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS 15/52 FF Tract D1 Beg At Ne Corner.
Sandgren, Peggy J. By Poa and Sandgren, Eric to Costello, Bryan and Costello, Baby J.; STR 4-35-24 /Sw/Sw STR 4-35-24 /Se/Sw FF North 20 Acres Less Described.
Kendall, Robert E. and Kendall, Carla E. to Kendall, Robert E. and Kendall, Carla E.; STR 1-32-23 /Ne/Nw FF Beg In Center Of Road Near Sw Corner W/Easement.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa and Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Sater, Charles Victor and Sater, Tabitha Jean; LT 5 BL 3 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF South1/2 Of Lot Less East 17' LT 6 BL 3 Freemans Subdivision Bolivar FF South1/2.
Bowden, Paul and Bowden, Carol to Stone 4U LLC; STr 22-32-24 W/Sw/Ne.
WH & F LLC to Underhill, Jessica and Murray, Dylan; STR 36-32-21 E/Sw/Nw FF W1/2 E1/2 Swnw.
DCBC LLC to Dinwiddie, David L. and Dinwiddie, Tiffany M.; LT 29 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Taylor, Niklis and Taylor, Chase to Moore, William and Moore, Karla; LT 7 Prairie Homes 11-32-23 PB9/7.
Pitts, Michael and Pitts, Teresa M. to Brown, J. Michael and Brown, Traci; LT 4 Templeton Addition PB2/26.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci; LT 1 BL 14 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 8 BL 14 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci; LT1 BL 7 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF South 85'.
Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa to Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci; Lt 3 BL 1 F W Adams Addition Bolivar FF Less 80' Of South Side + Less Beg 80' North Of Se Corner Lot LT 4 BL 1 F W Adams Addition Bolivar FFLess 80' Of South Side + Less Beg 80' North Of Se Corner Lot.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 9 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 Lt 10 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 Lt 11 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 LT 12 BL 6 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT K BL 15 Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF North 50'.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 8 BL 11 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 8 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 66' Off West End LT 9 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 66' Off West End LT 10 BL 5 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 FF Less 66' Off West End.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 1 BL 1 Buckners Subdivision Bolivar Original.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT17 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF South 110'.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 2 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF West 1/2 LT 3 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF Less North 1/2 Of West 1/2 LT 4 BL C Elmwood Park Bolivar FF East 1/2 .
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 7 BL 12 Burros Addition Bolivar.
Brown, J. Michael and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Michael Joe and Pitts, Teresa Mae; BL F Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF South 60' BL F Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 FF Strip Lying West Of The South 60' BK F.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 3 BL 1 F W Adams Addition Bolivar FFLess 80' Of South Side + Less Beg 80' North Of Se Corner Lot LT 4 BL 1 F W Adams Addition Bolivar FF Less 80' Of South Side + Less Beg 80' North Of Se Corner Lot.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Pitts, Mike and Pitts, Teresa; LT 5 BL 4 Burros Addition Bolivar LT 6 BL 4 Burros Addition Bolivar FF East 21'.
DCBC LLC to S2F Construction LLC; LT 66 Simon Square 1st Plat 14-33-23 PB9/81+82+83+84.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Madsen, Kari; LT 33 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 PB9/17.
Scroggins, Iva Dolores to Adams, Dale J. and Adams, Krystal L.; STR 8-32-22 /Ne/Nw FF 5 Acres Off South Side of 10 Acres Off North Side STR 8-32-22 /Ne/Nw FF Part Of North 5 Acres Lying West Of Hwy 13 STR 8-32-22 N/Ne/Nw FF South 1/2 Of North 1/2 Nenw Lying West Of Hwy 13.
McClellan, Monika to McClellan, Markus; STR 17-33-22 /Sw/Ne FF Less East 330' + Less West 330'.
Cauthon, James D. and Cauthon, Debra A. to Winger, Georgetta Jean; BL 5 Strattons Addition Humansville FF West 82' Less South 96.64' LT 5 Strattons Addition Humansville FF West 82' Less South 96.64'.
C De Baca, Joseph Jerome and C De Baca, Pricilla Dale to Perkins, Mark A. and Perkins, Karla J.; STR 32-34-22 SUR BK/PG: CS7/152 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Ross, Danny and Ross, Vickie to Nachtigal, Jon W. and Nachtigal, Janet E.; LT 5 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12 LT 27 Meadowland Addition 1-33-23 PB6/12.
Baker, Brandon and Baker, Shay to Nachtigal, Jon W. and Nachtigal, Janet E.; LT4 Meadowlane Estates 10-33-23 PB4/62.
Webb, Ira E. and Webb, Lindal L. to Webb, Katelin and Hood, Bryan; LT 3 BL 9 Flemington Original LT 4 BL 9 Flemington Original.
Smith, Dewey J. and Smith, Doris W. Trust Trust to Lorton, William D. and Lorton, Lisa G.; LT 6 Ravenwood Estates 25+26+35+36-35-24 PB8/180.
Taylor, James R. and Taylor, Debra J. to Ries, Walter and Ries, Rita; LT 4 BL 4 Clarks Addition PB2/5 FF West 80' +East 7 1/2' Of Alley Adjacent.
David D. Cribbs Family Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Preferred Properties Of Bolivar LLC; LT 18 Deer Trail Estates Amended 4+9-33-22 PB9/71.
Burch, Monte G. Trust and Burch, Joan A. Trust to Mitchem, Charley B. and Mitchem, Angella Rae; STR 16-35-24 /W/Sw FF Lying South Of Hwy N+ Brush Creek W/Easement For Water STR 16-35-24 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner-Easement STR 16-35-24 //Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner-Easement.
Wallace, Larry G. to Wallace, Cecelia; STR 31-33-22 //Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
Sebade, Mary to W H & F LLC; LT 4 BL 1 Cribbs Subdivision 12-33-23 PB1/31.
T Payne Enterprise Inc. to Payne, Mark and Payne, Janelle; STR 1-33-23 /Sw/Se SUR BK/PG: PB9/105 FF Tract A-Beg At Ne Corner Less East 20'.
River Point Ranch LLC to Pomme De Ridge Horse Camp & Campgrounds LLC; STR 21-35-22 //N SUR BKk/PG: CS14/368 FF North 98 Acres Of Described Lying East Of Road Less Describe STR 21-35-22 /Ne/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS14/368 FF Remnant Tract-Beg At Nw Corner.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, Dec. 14
Past theft was reported in the 400 block of West Locust Street.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue for a suicidal person, who was transported for an evaluation.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on East College Street.
Amanda June Cox, 33, was arrested at the intersection of Locust and Rechow.
Sunday, Dec. 15
A stolen vehicle was reported in the 800 block of West San Martin Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 1700 block of South Wommack Avenue.
Domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of West Broadway Street. A 49-year-old Bolivar man and 50-year-old Bolivar woman were arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, intimidation only.
Officers responded to the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue for a suicidal person, who was transported for evaluation.
Monday, Dec. 16
Domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of West Locust Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Park Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Kidnapping was reported in the 900 block of East Buffalo Street.
Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Officers responded to the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue for a well-being check.
Friday, Dec. 20
ID theft on West Northwood Street was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Burglary on South Pike Avenue was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
Terry Eugene Fausett, 17, was arrested on a warrant on West Morgan Street.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Cris Aaron Gerdes, 32, was arrested on a warrant on South Pike Avenue.
Shelby Mae Lawson, 22, was arrested on a warrant on South Main Street, El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Dec. 23
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Broadway Street and seized contraband.
Past theft was reported in the 600 block of South Boston Place.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked on South Springfield Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Bobbi Jo Fryman, 23, was arrested on a warrant on East Division Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of West Broadway Street.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of resisting or interfering with arrest on West Broadway Street.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Harassment on North Williams Avenue was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of South Wommack Avenue for a suicidal person.
Friday, Dec. 27
No reports provided.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• A 43-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.
• Christopher Pratt, 34, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• A 38-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, domestic assault and attempting to escape.
• Deputies responded to East 546th Road for property damage.
• Deputies responded to East 433rd Road for a domestic assault.
• Deputies responded to Rt. D for theft of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 60
• Harlan Harrison II, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and shoplifting.
• Taylor Smith, 19, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 568th Road for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to the Mo. 13/South 42nd Road for a slide off.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 135th Road for trespassing.
• Deputies responded to South Chestnut Street for harassment.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 58
• Jeffery Stevens, 45, of Kissee Mills was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a license.
• Adrian Rodriguez, 23, of Humansville was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Terri Sanderford, 49, of Nixa was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Angela Hontz, 48, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Zachary Meyer, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Airport Drive for a traffic stop.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mo. 13 for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 60th Road for theft.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. Y for a stolen vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Main Street for a well-being check.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Monday, Jan. 27
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy. 13, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; food items on salad bar not held at proper temperature, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
Case’s Corner, 1559 E. Hwy. 215, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer not provided for wiping cloths, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; ice machine drip pan dirty, corrected on site.
Gardener’s Orchard, 4455 W. FR 2, Brighton; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
El Rodeo, 306 E. Jackson, Bolivar; follow up; 2 critical; 1.Food items held at improper temperature. 2. Dumpster missing lid. Repeat violation.; 0 non-critical.
Friday, Jan. 31
32 Whistle Stop, 2135 Hwy. 32, Halfway; routine; 1 critical; small fridge in kitchen not maintaining proper temperature, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; test strips not available to check sanitizer.
Halfway School, 2150 Hwy. 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Rt. 32 Cafe, 2131 Hwy. 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
