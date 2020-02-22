CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Travis Allen Herbert, born 1990, Springfield; class B felony trafficking in stolen identities, class D felony receiving stolen property (3); summons issued; due in court March 4.
Michael Lee Triplett, born 1983, Springfield; class B felony trafficking in stolen identities, class D felony receiving stolen property (3); summons issued; due in court March 4.
Brandon Lynn Wilson, born 1987, Bolivar; class D felony second-degree arson; summons issued; due in court March 11.
David Wayne Redfearn, born 1961, Bolivar; class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense; warrant served; $25,000 bond plus conditions; due in court March 4.
Raymond F. Tubbs, born 1982, Montreal; class E felony passing bad check; summons issued; due in court March 11.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in the Polk County Circuit Court:
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. vs. James Watson; other tort.
B & B Sales & Service LLC vs. KCR International Trucks; breach of contract.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Mat Bloom; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Preston Dugger; suit on account.
Greg D. Bass vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil - other.
C & R Enterprises SW LLC vs. Jessica Dukes; rent and possession.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darril Alsup; contract - other.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jayme D. Stark; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Harper; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Marcia L. Griffin; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Phillip Looney; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kenneth Feind; suit on account.
Brandi D. Mitchell vs. State of Missouri; Motn Rules.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Emilie Ferrell and Charles B. Ferrell.
Charles M. McAlpine and Michelle L. McAlpine.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds.
Noot, Jacob James and Noot, Dana Marie to Crawford, Luke and Crawford, Savannah; STR 33-33-22 E/Se/Se.
Keller, Linda L. By POA and Gwinn, David POA to Keller, Dalton; LT 1 BL 1 East Addition Humansville LT 2 BL 1 East Addition Humansville.
Mitchell, Keith to Freeze, Trenton; STR 20-32-24 /Sw/Ne FF South 1065' Of West 315'.
Quinn, John L. to Long, Mary and Long, James; STR 5-34-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg 330' North Of Sw Corner 610' X 330'.
Case Retirement Plan and Case, Gerald L Trustee to Gordon, William M. Jr.; LT E2 Kelly Acres 15-32-21 PB6/34.
Letterman, Ryan C. and Letterman, Amber S. to Turner, John D. and Turner, Chelsea M.; STR 12-32-23 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/396 FF Tract 1-Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement STR 12-32-23 //Sw SUR BK/PG: RS4/396 FF Tract 2-Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement STR 13-32-23 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/396 FF Tract 3-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement STR 13-32-23 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/396 FF Tract 4-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement STR 13-32-23 //Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/396 FF Tract 6-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement STR 13-32-23 S/Nw/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS4/396 FF Tract 7-Beg At Sw Corner W/Easement.
Letterman, Ryan and Letterman, Amber and McMillen, Amber to Letterman, Fredrick and Letterman, Carol; STR 23-32-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS 12/20 FF South 480' Of East 310'.
Letterman, Fredrick and Letterman, Carol to Letterman, Ryan and Letterman, Amber; STR 23-32-23 //Ne SUR BK/PG: CS 12/20 FF South 480' Of East 310'.
Letterman, Fredrick and Letterman, Carol to Letterman, Ryan and Letterman, Amber; STR 23-32-23 /Se/Ne FF Less CS12/20 South 480' Of East 310'.
Helton, Helyn By POA and Lawson, Gina R. POA to Routh, Nathan and Gudde, Lyndsy; LT 56 Albany Heights 1-33-23 PB8/170.
Underhill, Stanley L. and Underhill, Melinda to Foreman, Matthew; STR 4-31-22 /Nw/Se FF Beg At Se Corner 340' X 640' W/Easement.
Lean, Darrell and Lean, Kristeen M. to Clark, Kyle M. and Clark, Amy L.; LT 9 Remington Ranch 33-33-22 PB7/88.
Clark, Kyle M. and Clark, Amy L. to Sweeton, Issac Dean; LT 9 Remington Ranch 33-33-22 PB7/88.
Franklin, John R. to Maull, Arthur Phillip and Franklin Maull, Jessica; LT 3 BLl 2 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF Beg At Ne Corner 105' X 75'.
Brandt, Patricia Lynzie to Robrahn, Clayton and Robrahn, Elizabeth; LT 3 Hughes Resubdivision 12-33-23 PB4/28 SUR BK/PG: PB9/142 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 3 + LT 1 BL 11 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/142 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 3 + 15' LT 2 BL 11 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/142 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 3 + 15' LT 5 BL 11 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/142 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 3 + 15' LT 6 BL 11 Hendricks Addition Bolivar SUR BK/PG: PB9/142 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner Of Lot 3 + 15'.
Cozad, Terry and Deppe, Shane and Deppe, Jenny D. to Deppe, Norman S. and Cozad, Terry; STR 31-32-21 FF Beg At Ne Corner Of Section.
Deppe, Jenny D. to Deppe, Norman S.; STR 6-31-21 E/Ne/Se FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Painter, Wendell and Painter, Elizabeth to Reed Enterprises LLC; LT 14 Rocky Top 23-32-23 PB8/164.
Moody, Brian M. and Niya, Bita Sayad Nabi to Moody, Brian M. and Niya, Bita Sayad Nabi; LT 3 The Grove 17-32-21 PB6/62 FF W/Interest In Well.
Pitts, Michael J. and Pitts, Teresa M. to Humansville School District; BL 4 East Addition Humansville FF East 1/2 Of Described Beg At Sw Corner Blk 4.
JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative and Blair, Justin Estate to Nachtigal, Jon and Nachtigal, Janet; LT6 BL 14 Burros Addition Bolivar.
SD Property Investments LLC to McClellan, Monika; LT 9 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Tennis, Casey to Tennis, Ashlee; STR 25-32-21 Sw/Ne/Nw FF W1/2 Swnenw.
Coulter, Dennis W. Trust to Coulter Trust Agreement and Coulter, Dennis W Trustee and Coulter, Terrie A. Trustee; STR 1-32-24 /Nw/Se SUR BK/PG: RS3/105 FF Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Brown, J Michael and Brown, Traci to Winckler, Gerald H.; LT 4 Templeton Addition PB2/26. Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Winckler, Gerald H.; LT 1 BL 7 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF South 85'.
Brown, Mike and Brown, Traci to Winckler, Gerald H.; LT 2 BL 7 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF East 50' Of South 85'.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Saturday, Jan. 25
● Shoplifting was reported near the 3300 block of West Broadway Street.
● Officers responded for a suicidal person in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. A woman was transported for medical evaluation.
● Domestic assault was reported in the 1800 block of South Lillian Avenue. A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Sunday, Jan. 26
● Theft was reported in the 1800 block of West Broadway Street.
● Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue. A 23-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
● A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault on South Lillian Avenue.
● A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on West Broadway Street.
Monday, Jan. 27
● Theft was reported on West Pine Street.
● Theft was reported in the 1200 block of West Freeman Street.
● Officers responded to the 1300 block of West Northwood Street for a non-suspicious death. They later conducted a death investigation on scene.
● A disturbance was reported near the 200 block of North Boston Avenue.
● John Edington, 41, was arrested near Clark and Madison on suspicion of distribution of controlled substance, driving while suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and several warrants.
● Michael Keith was arrested near Clark and Madison on a warrant.
● Officers responded to the area of South and Springfield Avenue for a suicidal person. A man was transported for a medical evaluation.
● Kelton K. Barbee, 32, was arrested on a warrant on West South Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
● A past burglary was reported in the 1300 block of East Hughes Street.
● An ex-parte violation was reported in the 800 block of South Pike Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
● Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West South Street.
● A threat was reported in the 200 block of West South Street.
● Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Wildwood Place.
● Assault with a firearm was reported in the area of the 500 block of North Pike Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 30
● Theft was reported in the 800 block of West Hughes Street.
● Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of West Hughes Street.
● Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of West Pearl Street.
● Property damage was reported on South Killingsworth Avenue.
● Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Vivian Street.
● Officers responded to East Jefferson Street for a suicidal person.
● Leaving the scene of an accident, motor vehicle versus pedestrian, was reported near the intersection of Mo. 13 and East 490th Road.
● Assault was reported on Rt. D.
● Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Park Place.
● Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of West Aldrich Road.
● Mail theft was reported in the 400 block of North Winfred Avenue. Officers arrested a person on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
● Steven Lee Peterson, 31, was arrested on a warrant on South Main Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 31
● A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault near North Pike Avenue and West Chestnut Street.
● A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana in the area of Pike and Colgate.
● A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance in the area of Pike and Colgate.
● Shoplifting was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
● An ex-parte violation was reported in the 2200 block of West Drake Street. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
● Theft was reported near the 400 block of West Olive Street.
● A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft near Springfield Avenue and Olive Street.
● Theft from mailboxes was reported in the 1000 block of East Maupin Street.
Saturday, Feb. 1
● A stolen license plate was reported in the 1000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
● Shoplifting was reported near the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
● An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
● A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of physical assault in the 1400 block of Rt. D.
● An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 59
• Christopher Wilson, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for manufacturing marijuana, tampering with motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony Zornes, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault and speeding.
• Amanda Twedt, 36, of Branson was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Jerry Goddard, 46, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, violating parole and resisting arrest.
• Anna Purduski, 23, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting and trespassing.
• Joshua Reavis, 28, of Galena was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Deputies responded to the 600 block of East 497th Road for a suicidal subject.
• Deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 21st Road for a domestic verbal.
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Main Street for a physical assault.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 32/Mo. 123 for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 390th Road for suspicious activity.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 62
• Jeremy Bartlett, 38, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
• William Wires, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for assault, disarming a peace officer and resisting arrest.
• Kyle Smith, 31, of Lincoln was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
• Sara Koeller, 37, of Elsberry was arrested on a warrant for burglary, moving traffic violation, open container, stealing and trespassing.
• Tara Simmons, 42, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and no insurance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 526th Road for a dispute.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 83/East 353rd Road for a motor vehicle accident.
• Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Mill Street for a disturbance.
• Deputies responded to East 380th Road/South 160th Road for a juvenile complaint.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 500th Road for an abandoned vehicle.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 65
• Drew Carpenter, 23, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
• Theodore Trowbridge, 36, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for failure to register.
• James Fleeman, 45, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tosha Younger, 32, of Cassville was arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks.
• Randall Spencer, 38, of Republic was arrested on a warrant for delivering controlled substance, stealing and traffic offense.
• Heather Reedy, 40, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for financial exploitation of elderly.
• Beau Dutra, 35, of Blue Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, driving in a careless and imprudent manner and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 475th Road for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 132nd Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 64/Rt. D for an animal call.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 480th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 123/South 55th Road for a road hazard.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Payroll was presented for approval and submittal for direct deposit. Legan made a motion to approve payroll and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
• Austin and assistant supervisor Bryan Griffin met with Ben Crelar and Roger Ankrom of the NRCS and Eric Rahm and Ben Parnell with the Missouri Department of Conservation regarding the erosion and replacement of a low water bridge on South 95th Road.
• Austin and Griffin viewed South 140th and South 127th roads.
• Certifications of election was received from Bolivar R-1 School, Fair Play R-2 School, Halfway R-3 School, Humansville R-4 School, Morrisville R-5 School, Pleasant Hope R-6 School, Hickory County R-1 School, Walnut Grove R-5 School, City of Bolivar, City of Fair Play, City of Pleasant Hope, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar Special Road District, Flemington Special Road District and Southwest Special Road District.
• Certifications of non-election were received from Dade County R-2, Dallas County R-1, Fair Grove R-10, City of Morrisville, Village of Aldrich, Village of Halfway, Prairie Heights Sewer District, E-911, Polk County Health Department, Central Polk County Fire Protection District, Fair Grove Fire Protection District, Morrisville Fire Protection District, Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District, Walnut Grove Fire Protection District, Blue Mound Special Road District and Humansville Special Road District.
Friday, Jan. 31
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Public works supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Hancock and Legan attended the ribbon cutting and open house for Liberty Utilities.
