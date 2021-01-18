CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following felony charge has been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Walter Richard Bisher Jr., born 1977, Bolivar; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant served; $10,000 bond posted; due in court Feb. 24.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Shirley J. Allen; suit on account.
CKS Prime Investments LLC vs. Matthew Graham; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Ashley Bennett; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Kenda Meredith; breach of contract.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. William Glenn; breach of contract.
Brenda Gunnels vs. Alex Morgan et al; rent and possession.
American Express National Bank vs. Brandon Jones; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Aaron Clark; suit on account.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Benjamin J. Janes and Stephanie D. Janes.
Twanna Bowen-Hamilton and Garry Bowen.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Leblanc, Leo Trust and Leblanc, Glee Ann Trust and Glass, Lorraine Trustee to Huchteman, Kris A. and Huchteman, Sarah; STR 36-34-23 //Sw FF Beg 330' N + W Of Ne Corner W/Easement.
Thompson, James L. and Thompson, Shirley M. to Stokes, Michael and Stokes, Kristen; LT 19 Stone Ridge 26-32-23 PB9/73 LT 9 Deer Run Subdivision Phase 1 26-32-23 PB8/136.
Bilby, Anita Kay to Craven, William A.; LT 10 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67 LT 11 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67 LT 12 Robinson 2nd 15+16-35-24 PB1/67.
Circuit Court Of Polk County and Maloney, Roslee V. to Maloney, Jon B.; LT 26 Colony Estates 15-33-23 PB5/52.
J & L Holdings LLC to Sillett, Darren and Sillett, Samantha; STR 17-33-23 /W/Nw FF Less 10 Acres Off South End + Less East 660' Of South 600' Of North 1460' W/Ea.
Chambers, D. Lesia L. Trust to Sillett, Darren S. and Sillett, Samantha S.; STR 17-33-23 /W/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS10/155 FF East 660' Of South 660' Of North 1460' W/Easement.
Elmansy, Raed Moustafa and Elmansy, Christa Lynn to Blain, Michael and Blain, Christa; LT II Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg 5' South + 122' West Of Ne Corner 50' X 114'.
Booth, William M. to Smith, Andrew and Smith, April; LT 5 BL 7 Fair Play Original FF East1/2 LT 6 BL 7 Fair Play Original FF East 1/2 BL 6 Fair Play Original FF East 75' BL 6 Fair Play Original FF Beg At Se Corner.
Cox, Joseph C. and Cox, Donna L. to Lee, Kyle and Lee, Amy; STR 11-33-23 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS2/90 FF Tract A-Beg At Intersection Of North Line+ West Line LILLI STR 11-33-23 /Se/Ne SUR BK/PG: RS2/90 FF Tract B-Beg On West Line Lillian Street.
Painter, Jesse Leon and Painter, Julie and Artz, Andrea Suzanne to Happel, Gary B. and Monsees, Cynthia L.; LT 4 Autumn Woods East 24+25-32-23 PB8/186.
Rice, Gene and Rice, Linda to Henegar Properties LLC; LT 1 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich LT 2 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich LT 3 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich LT 4 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich LT 5 BL 1 Mitchell & Holmans Addition Aldrich LT 10 BL 2 Aldrich Original LT 11 BL 2 Aldrich Original LT 12 BL 2 Aldrich Original LT 13 BL 2 Aldrich Original LT 14 BL 2 Aldrich Original LT 15 BL 2 Aldrich Original LT 16 BL 2 Aldrich Original LT 17 BL 2 Aldrich Original.
Vandyke, Virginia Dee to Dickinson, Jacob C.; STR 28-32-22 /Se/Ne AC 1 FF 1 Sqaure Acre In Se Corner Of West 885' Of South 965' Less Described.
Snyder, Howard to Snyder, Howard and Stinley, Casey; LT 7 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 8 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 9 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 10 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 11 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville LT 12 BL 4 Sunnyview Addition Humansville.
Vaughn, Marsha Lee and Seiner, Marsha Lee to Hughes, Christina L.; LT 24 Humansville Original FF Beg 255' East Of Se Corner 55' X 46' LT 2 Humansville Original FF 45' Off West 55' X 46' LT 3 Humansville Original FF Beg 48' West Of Sw Corner 55' X 46'.
Jones, Cheri and Jones, Wayne to Redd, Judy; STR 26-34-21 /Nw/Sw STR 26-32-23 N/Sw/Sw.
Blair, Mary to Dietrich, Joseph and Dietrich, Kaleigh; LT A Piper Creek Estates 31-34-22 PB6/30 SUR BK/PG: CS15/65 FF Less 2017l/571.
Elliott, Stephanie and Blazer, Stephanie to Vankirk, William Joseph; LT 12B BL 5 Clarks Addition PB2/5 SUR BK/PG: PB6/7 FF East 1/2 Of Lot 12.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Jail Capacity: 48
Domestic assault was reported on East Elm Street in Morrisville.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Jail Capacity: 35
Alice E. Fuller, 34, homeless, was booked into jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Trespassing was reported on South 150th Road in Bolivar.
Domestic assault was reported on South 198th Road in Halfway.
Friday, Jan. 8
Jail Capacity: 38
Clifford Paul Clarkson, 49, of Linn Creek was booked into jail on a warrant for burglary.
Christopher Darren Taylor, 44, of Flemington was booked into jail on warrants for possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Burglary was reported on East 443rd Road in Halfway.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Jail Capacity: 34
Jasper Hershall Bryant, 29, of Springfield was booked into jail on a warrant for probation/parole violation.
Sunday, Jan. 10
Jail Capacity: 36
Brittany Ann Lavers, 34, of Rogersville was booked into jail on a warrant for resisting arrest.
Johnny Carl Davis, 32, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Domestic assault was reported on East Bertha Street in Humansville.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission discussed the 2021 holiday schedule.
Crites updated the commission on the condition of county roads and bridges.
The commission met with Paula Shepard regarding applications received for distribution of the CARES Act funds. The following applications have been reviewed for accuracy and revisions if necessary. Funds will be disbursed as soon as the notice of decision has been approved and original is presented to the commission.
Citizens Memorial Healthcare Foundation applied for $210,134.53. Legan moved to approve $210,134.53. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Citizens Memorial Hospital District applied for $394,810.81. Hancock moved to approve the amount of $394,810.81. Legan seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Citizens Memorial Hospital District applied for $1,195,000. Legan moved to accept. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips visited with the commission in general discussion.
Joanne Christian and Susan Sparks met with the commission regarding the CERT program.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Hunter Noble James Bennett, 18, Wheatland, and Kelsey Jewel Gadwell, 22, Lincoln Park, Michigan.
Steven Russell Haynes, 35, Bolivar, and Ashley Marie Brim, 30, Bolivar.
Garrett Wayne Roberts, 24, Morrisville, and Kathrine Elizabeth Altis, 26, Morrisville.
