CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Discover Bank vs. Clifford L. Norsworthy; contract — other.
Colton Kessler vs. Kenneth W. Floyd et al; rent and possession.
Colton Kessler vs. Kevin C. Howe et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Rachel N. LeJeune and William F. LeJeune.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Lucas Emery Lynch, Humansville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Javier Mahmood, Staten Island, New York; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Taylor Renee Marshall, Rogersville; speeding; $101.
Erica L. Martinez, Omaha, Nebraska; driving without a valid license; $61; speeding; $156.
Jaden Maxey, Louisville, Nebraska; speeding; $71.
Abby Elizabeth McCain, Wildwood; failure to display plates; $51.
Karrie Anne McCoy, Louisburg; failure to drive within right lane of highway; $61.
Abigail Linsey McKee, Republic; defective equipment; $78.
Nicholas Andrew McKenzie, Crescent, Iowa; speeding; $101.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Taylor Land Investments LLC to Zartman, Ron and Zartman, Susan; LT 6 Walden Place 3-33-23 PB9/183.
Young, William Day and Young, Linda Sue to Young, William Day and Young, Linda Sue; LT 3 Oak Shadows 3-34-21 PB6/82.
Bolivar R-1 School District Of Polk County to Bolivar Special Road District; STR 1-33-23 //Ne Ac 1.6 Ff Beg At Ne Corner.
Mullings, James D. and Mullings, Edith C. to Mullings Construction & Excavation LLC; LT 55 Pleasant Hope Original FF Beg At Se Corner 82' X 182' W/ Easement For Road.
Mullings, Edith C. Trust to Hidden Acres Farms Inc.; STR 9-31-21 /E/Se Ac 63 FF Lying North Of PH FG Road Less Beg 18 Chains 50 Links West Of Ne Corner.
Mullings, James D Trust to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; STR 5-31-21 /Nw/Nw Sur BK/PG: CS12/200 FF Tract 1-Lying East Of Hwy H STR 5-31-21 N/Sw/Nw SUR BK/PG: CS12/200 FF Tract 1-Beg At Ne Corner STR 6-31-21 /Ne/Ne SUR BK/PG: CS12/200 FF Tract 3-Lying East Of Erow Hwy H.
Mullings, James D. and Mullings, Edith C. and Mullings, Doug to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; LT 14 Valley View Estates 32-32-21 PB6/78 FF Less CS9/176 West 384.85' Of East 709.42'.
Mullings, James D. and Mullings, Edith C. andMullings, Doug to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; STR 31-32-21 /Se/Se FF Lying East Of Hwy+ South Of AH 1st STR 32-32-21 /Sw/Sw FF Less CS7/218 Lt 22 Anchor Haven 1st 31+32-32-21 PB3/70.
Mullings, Edith C. Trust to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; LT 52 Pleasant Hope Original LT 53 Pleasant Hope Original.
Mullings, Edith C. Trust to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; LT 4 Mullings 2nd Addition 31-32-21 PB7/74.
Mullings, Edith C. Trust to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; STR 31-32-21 /Ne/Se FF Beg On West Row Hwy H (Sh) 577.5' South Of North Line 385' X 298'.
Mullings, Edith C. Trust to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; LT 14 Valley View Estates 32-32-21 PB6/78 FF Less CS9/176 West 384.85' Of East 709.42'.
Mullings, Edith C. Trust to Mullings Commercial Rentals LLC; LT A Anchor Haven #2 Amended PB7/41 LT B Anchor Haven #2 Amended PB7/41.
Butler, Charley B. Trust and Butler, Charles Brent Trustee and Vieth, Jana Trustee and Huff, Jana Lea Trustee to Coffey, Kenneth E. and Coffey, Sharon; LT 33A Lakewood Hills 1st 11-33-23 PB3/29 SUR BK/PG: PB5/83 FF Lot 33 + East 10' Of 480/628.
Cahill, Tom Trust and Douglas, Kerry D. Trustee to DCBC LLC; LT 28 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Gannaway, Margery Trust and Gannaway, Donald G. Trustee to Underwood, Andrew and Underwood, Rhonda; STR 20-34-24 /W/Nw.
Holtsclaw, Rick D. and Holtsclaw, Sylvia to Underwood, Crystal and Underwood, Michael; LT 7 Southknoll II 19/33/22 PB8/97.
Scantlin, Marcia to Lessenden, Michael Hayden and Lessenden, Cynthia Ann; STR 4-33-23 /W/Ne FF Beg At Intersection Of Erow Hwy 13 + East Line.
Kimball, Cynthia and Williamson, Cole; LT 1 Templeton Addition PB2/26 SUR BK/PG: PB5/39 FF Westerly 100'.
Urich, Karen M. Trust and Urich, Randy R. Trust to Urich, Karen M.; STR 26-32-23 /Se/Sw FF 25 Acres Off East Side Less 651/1704.
Wrinkle, Randall D. and Wrinkle, Barbara J. to Wrinkle, Justin A.; STR 29-34-23 /Ne/Ne FF Lying West Of Pomme De River STR 29-34-22 /Nw/Ne STR 20-34-22 /Sw/Se FF Lying South Of Southerly Row Of Road In Sw Corner.
Hogan, Johnathan L.Trust and Hogan, Linda Trust to Hogan, Johnathan L. and Hogan, Linda R.; LT 2 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 PB7/45 LT 3 Mockingbird Point 20-35-22 PB7/45.
Royal Investment Properties Group LLC to Viets, Richard Jr. and Viets, Cassandre; STR 23-35-21 /Ne/Ne FF W/Easement Over South 20' Swne + West 20' Of Sene STR 23-35-21 /Se/Ne.
Eaves, Rene Michelle to Eaves, Rene Michelle and Shipley, Matt Calvin III; STR 34-33-24 //Se Ff Beg 15' South Of Ne Corner.
Pleasant Valley Acres LLC and LMBH Properties LLC to Reed Enterprises LLC; LT 9 Pleasant Valley Acres31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 10 Pleasant Valley Acres31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 25 Pleasant Valley Acres31-32-21 PB9/15 Lt 35 Pleasant Valley Acres31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 36 Pleasant Valley Acres31-32-21 PB9/15 LT 38 Pleasant Valley Acres31-32-21 PB9/15.
DD Properties & Investments LLC to LAHR Rentals LLC; LT 2 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 LT 3 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 LT 5 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147 LT 16 Burlington Heights 11-33-23 PB7/147.
Robertson, Dorothia to Robertson, Bill; STR 26-34-21 /Nw/Sw STR 26-34-21 N/Sw/Sw.
Ethridge, Wayne E. to DuBose, Nathan Paul and DuBose, Claudette Kaelynn; STR 22-34-23 W/Sw/Sw FF Subject To Easement 365/240.
Stutenkemper, Devon W. and Stutenkemper, Courtney and Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha to Jackson, Vicki; LT 4 BL 3 Dunnegans Addition2-33-23 PB2/9 FF South 147.5' Lt 5 BL 3 Dunnegans Addition2-33-23 Pb2/9 FF South 147.5’.
D & R Choate Farms LLC to W H & F LLC; STR 33-32-22 W/Se/Se FF Lying East Of Hwy13 (F) STR 33-32-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg 7 Chains 50 Links East Of Sw Corner8.25 Rods X 8 Chains 32 Links STR 33-32-22 /Ne/Se FF Beg 60 Rods + 7' South Of North Line + 7 Chains 9 Links East Of West Line STR 33-32-22 Nw/Se/Se FF Lying East Of BO Spfd Road LT 9 Brighton Original Ac1 FF 1 Acre Off South Side Beg At Se Corner.
Royal Investment Properties Group LLC to Phillips, Charles A.; STR 27-35-21 E/Sw/Se FF W1/2 E1/2 Swse.
Jennys Properties LLC to Finch, Jonathon and Finch, Laurel; LT1 Bl 4 Original Bolivar FF East 67' 3" Of South 36' Subject To 262/169.
Kuhn, Vickie Estate and Rafferty, Jennifer L. Personal Representative to Rafferty, Jennifer L.; STR 15-34-24 /Se/Nw AC 5 FF South 330' Of North 710' Of West 660'.
Rhea, William A. and Rhea, Evangeline J. to Lipe, Jonathon and Lipe, Emily; STR 5-34-24 W/Sw/Se FF Lying West Of Spring Creek Not Included In Dunnegan Springs Plat.
Crews, Richard and Crews, Barbara to Crews, Levi; STR 21-35-24 /Ne/Se FF Triangular Tract In Se Corner Beg At Se Corner.
Hoelscher, Thomas F. to Crews, Levi; STR 21-35-24 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: CS15/118 FF Beg At Se Corner.
Maples, Barbara J. and Maples, Aubrey C. to Bradshaw, Adam; LT5 BL 7 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18 LT 6 Bl 7 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18 LT 7 Bl 7 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18 LT 8 BL 7 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18 BL 8 Frenchs Addition Cliquot PB2/18 STR 8-34-23 /Sw/Nw AC 8.25 FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Stephens, Tony and Stephens, Lydia to Stephens, Lydia; STR 13-34-24 /Ne/Se FFf Beg At Se Corner 990' X 660'.
Nelsen, Phillip Keith and Nelsen, Cristen to Reiss, Fred H. and Reiss, Katelyn M.; LT 24 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129.
Grigsby, Boneva Mae Estate and Grigsby, James A. Jr. and Circuit Court Of Polk County to Grigsby, James A. Jr. and Grigsby, Jeremy A. and Geisler, Jennifer A.; LT 2 STR 19-35-23 /S/Sw AC 30.
Jones, Cheri L. and Jones, Wayne N. and Robertson, Bill Estate to Redd, Emmett and Redd, Judy L.; STR 26-34-21 /Nw/Sw STR 26-34-21 N/Sw/Sw.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Monday, Jan. 11
Jail Capacity: 39
Hunter James Riley, 24, of Springfield was booked into jail on warrants for speeding and no valid license.
A 58-year-old Springfield man was booked into jail on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
A 43-year-old Bolivar man was booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
A 58-year-old Humansville woman was booked into jail on a book and release for possession of a controlled substance.
Stealing was reported on East 485th Road, Bolivar.
Fraud was reported on South Springfield Avenue in Bolivar.
Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on Rt. H, Pleasant Hope.
Domestic assault was reported on East 512th Road, Morrisville.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on East 535th Road and 226th Road, Pleasant Hope.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Jail Capacity: 37
Robert Lloyd Doehring, 33, of Conway was booked into jail on a warrant for passing bad checks.
Property damage was reported on East 464th Road, Bolivar.
Property damage was reported on East 464th Road, Bolivar.
Property damage was reported on East 485th Road, Halfway.
Property damage was reported on East 565th Road, Walnut Grove.
A 55-year-old Bolivar man walked into the sheriff's office to report fraudulent use of a credit card.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Jail Capacity: 31
Theft was reported on Rt. PP, Bolivar.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Friday, Nov. 13
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Ken Stephens with Employee Benefit Design met with the commission regarding bids for health insurance renewal rates.
Public works supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges.
Michael and Rhonda Ross met with the commission in general discussion regarding property in the Francka Bridge area.
Invoices were submitted for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve and pay invoices as submitted. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
The commission met with Paula Shepard regarding an application received for the CARES Act fund. The following application has been reviewed for accuracy and revisions if necessary. Funds will be disbursed as soon as the notice of decision has been approved and original copy is presented to the commission.
The City of Bolivar (Freedom Proposal) applied for $4,787.45. Legan moved to approve $4,787.45. Hancock seconded. Motion passed with Austin absent.
Monday, Nov. 16
Hancock and Legan present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Emergency management director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
Crites updated the Commission on county roads and bridges.
Senior citizens' services board members Alvin Meyer and Gene Rice visited with the commission in general discussion.
FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Thursday, Jan. 7
Wild West Cowboy Cafe, 111 West Adams St., Pleasant Hope; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
32 Whistle Stop, 2135 Hwy. 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Halfway School, 2150 Hwy. 32, Halfway; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Wednesday, Jan 13
Gardener’s Orchard, 4455 Farm Road 2, Brighton; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy. 13, Brighton; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; some food items on shelf not properly sealed/stored, corrected on site.
Friday, Jan. 15
Next Stop, 103 W. Hwy. 215, Pleasant Hope; follow up; 3 critical; 1. Restroom door needs repaired. 2. Tile in restroom needs repaired. 3. Store room floor needs repaired; 0 non-critical.
Case’s Corner, 1559 Hwy. 215, Brighton; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; cabinets under drink station in disrepair.
Donut Palace, 207 N. Missouri, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Andrew Michael Millner, 28, Palo Cedro, California, and Samantha Leigh Callahan, 27, Bolivar.
Robert Ray Denny, 19, Brighton, and Mya Jane Martin, 19, Pleasant Hope.
Charles Ronald High, 48, Fair Play, and Jaydra Simone Smith, 28, Fair Play.
Mitchell Sterling Brockman, 48, Bolivar, and Julie Ann Darnell, 50, Bolivar.
