CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Cynthia Floyd; suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Josh Billington; suit on account.
Darrel Moore vs. James Gillano; landlord complaint.
Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. vs. Brian Devries; suit on account.
Christopher McKinney vs. Brittni Gladen et al; small claims over $100.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Tracy R. Agee and Gregory A. Daniels.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Bahman Tahrani Enterprises Inc. to Blue Cedar Re LLC; LT 1 BL 7 Original Bolivar FF North 1/2 LT 2 BL 7 Original Bolivar FF North 1/2 Less West 28.6'.
Chainey, Brian D. Trust and Chainey, Connie J. Trust to Chainey, Brian D. and Chainey, Connie J.; STR 28-32-24 /E/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner W/Easement.
Taylor, Kathryn L. Trust to Taylor, Kathryn L.; STR 20-33-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg 342' East Of Nw Corner 660' X 330' STR 20-33-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg 672' East Of Nw Corner 153' X 660'.
Stanek, Christopher Ronald to Sukovaty, Matthew and Sukovaty, Lacy; STR 21-33-23 /Sw/Sw FF Less CS15/66 STR 21-33-23 /Se/Sw FF Less 10 Acres Off South Side STR 21-33-23 /Sw/Se FF Less 10 Acres Off South Side STR 21-33-23 /Nw/Se FF Less Grave Yard Near Sw Corner.
Clark, Debra S. Trust to Clark, Debra S.; LT 3 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF South 48'less 30' Off West End LT 4 BL 2 Knox Addition Bolivar FF Less 30' Off West End.
Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership and DCBC LLC to Four Little Ducks LLC; LT DD Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Rush, Ricky Lee Trust to Summers, Carl W. and Summers, Joann; LT 14 Oak Spring Estates 33-34-23 PB7/172.
Knaus, Janet L. to Jack, Eric and Jack, Kelly; LT 4 BL 35 Original Bolivar.
DCBC LLC and Cribbs David D. Family Limited Partnership to Guerra, Chad and Guerra, Michelle; STR 10-34-23 /Nw/Ne FF Tract B-Beg At Nw Corner STR 10-34-23 /Ne/Nw FF Tract C-Beg At Nw Corner.
Ballard Land & Cattle LLC to Watson, Wyatt and Watson, Whitney; LT 6 STR 6-34-22 /W/Nw FF West 1/2 Of Described LT7 STR 6-34-22 /W/Nw FF West 1/2 Of Described LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /W/Nw FF West1/2 Of Described LT 6 STR 6-34-22 /E/Nw FF West 1/2 Of Described 40 Acres Off West Side LT 7 STR 6-34-22 /E/Nw FF West 1/2 Of Described 40 Acres Off West Side LT 8 STR 6-34-22 /E/Nw FF West1/2 Of Described 40 Acres Off West Side.
Adkins, Daniel Wayne and Adkins, Sarah to Cahoj, Andrew C. and Cahoj, Yvette E.; STR 27-34-22 E/Ne/Se Ff Beg At Nw Corner.
DCBC LLC and David D. Cribbs Family Limited Partnership to Watson, Wyatt P. and Watson, Whitney; STR 10-34-23 /Nw/Nw FF Tract E-Beg At Se Corner.
DCBC LLC and David D. Cribbs Family Limited Partnership to Walters, Dave D.; STR 10-34-23 /Nw/Nw FF Tract D-Beg At Se Corner.
Wheeler, Billye N. Trust and Wheeler, Clarence C. Trust and Wheeler, Larry James Trustee to Wheeler, Larry J. and Wheeler, Barbara Kay; LT 1 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62 LT 2 Lakewood Hills 11-33-23 PB1/62.
Jenkins, John C. Trust to Conrad, Austin and Conrad, Micayla; LT 4 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
Greer, Judy to Franklin, John R.; LT 1 West Catalpa Estates 10-33-23 PB5/37.
Allen, Brett L. and Allen, Alexandria Marie to Thompson, Brian L. and Thompson, Amy L.; Lt 4 BL 2 Carson Subdivision Bolivar.
Big Spring Property Holdings LLC to Big Spring Property Holdings LLC and JRO Capital Big Spring LLC and Jo Big Spring LLC and BL Big Spring LLC; STR 16-35-24 /Ne/Se SUR BK/PG: CS9/32 FF Beg At Se Corner STR 15-35-24 /Nw/Sw SUR BK/PG: CS9/32 FF Beg At Se Corner Nese 16-35-24 BL 13 Fisher & Beatys Addition Humansville SUR BK/PG: CS9/32 FF Beg At Se Corner Nese 16-35-24.
Pere, David and Tyler, Martin to Wilbanks, Brett D.; LT 13 Southwest Estates 1st PB3/31.
Secrest, Cody J. and Secrest, Codie N. to Wiseman, Chris David and Wiseman, Tina Marie; LT 5 STR 3-34-23 /E/Nw SUR BK/PG: RS3/269 FF Tract A- Beg At Sw Corner.
Pool, Casey and Pool, Linnzey to Hummel, Mattie; LT 2 Rolling Meadows 11-34-23 PB7/104 SUR BK/PG: CS11/156 FF Tract 1-Beg At Sw Corner LT 4 Rolling Meadows 11-34-23 PB7/104 SUR BK/PG: CS11/156 FF Tract 2-Beg At Nw Corner.
Nolting, Katherine A. to McKinney, Lance and McKinney, Alexis and McKinney, Larry; LT 7 Cedar Crest Addition 12-33-23 PB1/37 LT 18 Cedar Crest Addition 12-33-23 PB1/37 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Hogan, Fred W. Trust and Hogan, John F. Trustee and Hogan, Richard A. Trustee to Jones, Eric and Igou, Tiffney Ann; BL 11 Gages Addition Humansville FF Beg At Sw Corner.
Ince, Sherry R. Estate and Ince, Randall D. Personal Representative to Ince, Randall D. and Larimore, Lisa Y.; STR 7-31-21 S/Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner STR 7-31-21 //Ne FF Beg 240' South + 603.3' East Of Nw Corner S1/2 Nene.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Tuesday, July 13
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 44
Donte Allen Keigan Edington, 23, of Hermitage was arrested on a warrant for burglary — 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance, resisting/ interfering with arrest for a felony, robbery — 2nd degree.
Thomas Phillip Millirons, 29, of Milo was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to appear and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing.
Wednesday, July 14
Jail capacity: 36
Inmates incarcerated: 42
April Fonteneau, 29, of Flemington was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Kelli Hardesty, 48, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for failure to register vehicle and operating vehicle without financial responsibility.
