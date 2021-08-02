FOOD INSPECTIONS
The following food service establishments were inspected by the Polk County Health Center on the dates shown, and the following violations were noted (critical violations involve handling of food; non-critical violations primarily involve housekeeping issues):
Tuesday, June 8
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy 13, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; wiping cloth sanitizer too weak, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; dirty floors under equipment and under shelving in storeroom.
C-Store Bolivar, 1342 Hwy U, Bolivar; follow-up; 1 critical; pizza oven dirty, repeat violation; 0 non-critical.
Friday, June 11
Basil & Bourbon, 113 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; sanitizer too strong, corrected on site; 3 non-critical; 1. In-use serving utensil improperly stored. 2. Food containers not properly labeled. 3. Women’s restroom missing covered trash can.
C-Store, 1342 Hwy U, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; violation from June 8 was corrected.
Taco Bell, 1875 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; floor in walk-in cooler and freezer dirty.
Monday, June 14
Smith’s Restaurant, 1340 Hwy U, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Food items not held at proper temp in hot hold, corrected on site. 2. Food items in walk-in cooler uncovered, corrected on site. 3. Walk-in cooler ceiling leaking water; 3 non-critical; Food containers not properly labeled. 2. Microwave dirty. 3. Floor in walk-in cooler and in hard to reach areas dirty.
Curly Que BBQ, 507 E. Maupin, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; refrigerator running warm, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
The Feedstore, 121 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site; 1 non-critical; in-use serving utensil improperly stored, corrected on site.
Tuesday, June 15
Case’s Corner, 1559 E. Hwy 215, Brighton; routine; 1 critical; food items in hot hold at improper temperature, corrected on site; 4 non-critical; 1. Women’s restroom missing covered trash receptacle. 2. Food container not properly labeled, corrected on site. 3. Kitchen oven dirty. 4. No soap provided at hand wash sink in kitchen or men’s restroom, corrected on site.
Gardener’s Orchard, 4455 W. FR 2, Brighton; routine; 0 critical; 2 non-critical; 1. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. In-use serving utensil improperly stored, corrected on site.
Thursday, June 17
Springfield Avenue Cafe, 921 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Food from an unapproved source and improperly labeled, corrected on site. 2. Sanitizer too strong, corrected on site. 3. Food stored uncovered, corrected on site. 4. Food stored on floor and adulterated, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. In-use serving utensil improperly stored, corrected on site.
Kathy’s Pasta, 329 S. Main, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 3 non-critical; 1. Oven dirty and floors dirty in hard to reach areas. 2. Food containers not properly labeled. 3. Food items uncovered in refrigerator, corrected on site.
Barista GO Coffee Co., 2131 E. 530, Pleasant Hope; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Monday, June 21
The Pitchfork, 4894 S. 138, Bolivar; routine; 2 critical; 1. Food in hot hold not held at proper temperature, corrected on site. 2. Hand soap stored above food on shelf, repeat violation, corrected on site; 0 non-critical.
KIKO Hibachi & Sushi Express, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; routine; 14 critical; 1. Vent hood dirty, dripping on food contact surface. 2. Chemicals stored above food and food contact surfaces throughout facility. 3. Unlabeled spray bottles. 4. Personnel drinks stored on prep counter, corrected on site. 5. Food contact surfaces dirty throughout facility. 6. Mop sink and 3 vat sink leaking. 7. Air gap not provided on 3 vat sink. 8. Shellfish not held at proper temperature and stock tag records not provided. 9. Raw meat and eggs stored above ready to eat foods in cooler, corrected on site. 10. Uncovered food items throughout facility. 11. Food stored on floor, corrected on site. 12. Food items not held at proper temperature, corrected on site. 13. Food items stored in non-food grade container, corrected on site. 14. Back door propped open allowing flies into kitchen, corrected on site; 19 non-critical; 1. Food container not properly labeled. 2. Food items stored on floor in restroom, corrected on site. 3. In-use utensils not properly stored. 4. Dumpster lids left open, attracting flies. 5. Chest freezer missing lid. 6. Lights not properly shielded. 7. Walls, floors, ceiling, counters and shelving dirty throughout facility. 8. Cardboard placed on floor in front of grill. 9. Restroom door not self closing. 10. 3 vat sink improperly set up to wash, rinse and sanitize. 11. Employees not wearing hair restraints. 12. Window screens missing on trailer unit. 13. Hand washing sink inaccessible, corrected on site. 14. No soap at hand washing sinks, corrected on site. 15. Hand drying towels not provided at hand washing sinks, corrected on site. 16. Improper pest control devices in kitchen. 17. Hole in outside wall by back door. 18. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, corrected on site. 19. Sanitizer strips not provided to check sanitizer strength.
Tuesday, June 22
Oseyo, 712 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 5 critical; 1. Foods not held hot at proper temperature, corrected on site. 2. Food items uncovered in kitchen and refrigerator, corrected on site. 3. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 4. Sanitizer too strong, corrected on site. 5. Facility not utilizing time/temperature control policy; 7 non-critical; 1. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. In use utensils not stored properly, corrected on site. 3. Dumpster lids left open. 4. Damaged floor tiles in kitchen. 5. Sanitizer test strips unavailable, corrected on site. 6. Employee medicine stored improperly, corrected on site. 7. Hot hold equipment not properly utilized, corrected on site.
Thursday, June 24
KIKO Hibachi & Sushi Express, 2115 S. Springfield, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; all violations from June 21 were corrected.
Friday, June 25
Oseyo, 712 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical; all violations from June 22 were corrected.
Back Porch Bakery, 1922 E. Hwy 64, Goodson; routine; 0 critical; 1 non-critical; food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site.
Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; routine; 3 critical; 1. Evidence of pests, corrected on site. 2. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 3. Pie case not holding proper temperature; 6 non-critical; 1. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site. 2. In-use utensils not stored properly, corrected on site. 3. Floors dirty in kitchen and hard to reach area. 4. Food items in freezer uncovered, corrected on site. 5. Thermometers not present in coolers. 6. Mop sink inaccessible, corrected on site.
Monday, June 28
Hawg Wild, 2114 S. Village Lane, Bolivar; pre-opening; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Mom’s Deli, 1913 W. Broadway, Bolivar; follow-up; 0 critical; 0 non-critical, all violations from June 25 corrected.
Thursday, July 1
Sonny’s, 824 E. Division, Bolivar; routine; 0 critical; 0 non-critical.
Boones BBQ Mobile, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 1 critical; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 0 non-critical.
Boones BBQ, 5260 Scenic Ave., Bolivar; routine; 4 critical; 1. Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. 2. Ice machine and soda nozzles moldy. 3. Food items not held hot at proper temperature, corrected on site. 4. Food items not held cold at proper temperature, corrected on site; 2 non-critical; 1. In-use utensils not properly stored, corrected on site. 2. Food containers not properly labeled, corrected on site.
Friday, July 2
Wild West Cowboy Cafe Mobile, 111 W. Adams, Pleasant Hope; pre-opening; 1 critical; need hot water, soap and paper towels at hand wash sink; 1 non-critical; Seal hole/openings to the outside of unit.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Darion Darell Williams, 30, Bolivar, and Beatrice Denisa Turtoi, 26, Bolivar.
Ashton Blaine Leith, 20, Walnut Grove, and Sora Skye Boley, 20, Springfield.
Marcus Alan Tripp, 27, Bolivar, and Jeanette Ann Howell, 28, Bolivar.
Mark Wayne Liggett, 22, New Haven, and Abigail Claire Johnson, 21, Bolivar.
Jeffrey Todd Kirby, 48, Olathe, Kansas, and Christie Dawn Evans, 45, Bolivar.
Matthew Brandon Yockey, 34, Urbana, and Brittany Carrol Weeks, 33, Urbana.
Loren Lee Long Jr., 61, Bolivar, and Wanna Smith, 63, Joplin.
Aaron Christopher Harden, Strafford, 38, and Cynthia Daun Hood, 43, Strafford.
Daniel Scott Fisher, 43, Bolivar, and Laura Rachelle Harp, 49, Bolivar.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
The Well 4:14 LLC vs. Classy Raggs Consignments LLC; unlawful detainer.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Pam Maggard; suit on account.
World Acceptance Corp. vs. Timothy Sheets; breach of contract.
Samantha Piper vs. Christopher Dickens et al; personal injury — vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Calob A. Cotner and Amanda Cotner.
Chance J. Fonville and Katelin J. Fonville.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Melinda Robertson and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 21
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Legan viewed South 160th Road.
Health Department Administrator Michelle Morris presented LEPC paperwork for signature.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to April Smith dba The Country Corner Store of Fair Play.
Tuesday, June 22
Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
A Retail Liquor by Drink Exempt and a Sunday by Drink Liquor License was issued to American Legion 138 dba Howard S Keeling, Post 138 of Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License, a Sunday Original Package Liquor License and an Original Package Tasting Liquor License was issued to Kum & Go, LC dba Kum & Go No. 433 of Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License, a Sunday Original Package Liquor License and an Original Package Tasting Liquor License was issued to Kum & Go, LC dba Kum & Go No. 432 of Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Hannah Enterprises Inc dba Hannah’s General Store #5 of Morrisville.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Hannah Enterprises Inc dba Hannah’s Enterprises of Fair Play.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Aldi Inc (Kansas) dba Aldi No. 80 of Bolivar.
A Retail Liquor by Drink Exempt and a Sunday by Drink Liquor License was issued to Fraternal Order of the Bears 30 dba Fraternal Order of the Bears 30 of Humansville.
Friday, June 25
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Don’s Bail Shop, LLC dba Don’s Bait Shop of Fair Play, on Wednesday, June 23.
A Retail Liquor by Drink Resort and a Sunday by Drink Liquor License was issued to Vineyard Hospitality LLC dba Best Western Plus Bolivar Hotel & Suites of Bolivar, on Thursday, June 24.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Next Stop C-Stores LLC dba Next Stop C-Stores of Pleasant Hope, on Thursday, June 24.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to T3 Baitmasters LLC dba T3 Baitmasters of Aldrich.
An Original Package Liquor License was issued to Dolgen Corp, LLC dba Dollar General Store No. 19947 of Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Dolgen Corp, LLC dba Dollar General Store No. 18178 of Fair Play.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Dolgen Corp, LLC dba Dollar General Store No. 22056 of Morrisville.
An Original Package Liquor License was issued to Dolgen Corp, LLC dba Dollar General Store No. 15776 of Pleasant Hope.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Walgreen Company dba Walgreen No. 11666 of Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to AMA Group of Companies LLC dba May’s Station of Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Shirley J. Lakey dba Lakey Bait Shop & Fuel of Aldrich.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Fast n Friendly Bolivar No. 32 Inc dba Fast N Friendly of Bolivar.
Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges.
Monday, June 28
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The commission reviewed the current bank agreement with Oak Star Bank. There are provisions to extend the agreement an additional two years. Treasurer Shirley Allison submitted a letter recommending the commission take advantage of the two-year extension offered by Oak Star Bank in the original bid agreement in 2017. Robertson moved to continue the bank depository agreement with Oak Star Bank for an additional two years starting July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2023, due to guaranteed interest rates. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Maintenance Supervisor James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Tuesday, June 29
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Hancock seconded. Hancock and Robertson voted yes. Legan was absent at time of vote.
Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Hancock viewed South 122th Road.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to C-Store Bolivar LLC dba C-Store of Bolivar.
A Retail Liquor by Drink-Resort Liquor License and a Sunday by Drink Liquor License was issued to Silo Ridge Country Club dba Silo Ridge Country Club of Bolivar.
An Original Package Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to Retail Grocer Dynamins Corp dba Laney’s of Pleasant Hope.
Friday, July 2
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
Hancock, Legan and Robertson attended an internet expansion meeting held by the Bolivar Chamber on Wednesday, June 30.
A Retail Liquor by Drink-Resort Liquor License and a Sunday by Drink Liquor License was issued to Boone’s Barbecue Barn LLC dba Boone’s Barbecue Barn of Bolivar, on Wednesday, June 30.
A Retail Liquor by Drink-Resort Liquor License and a Sunday by Drink Liquor License was issued to Smith’s Restaurant LLC dba Smith’s Restaurant of Bolivar, on Wednesday, June 30.
A Liquor Wholesale Solicitor Liquor License, a Retail Liquor by Drink Liquor License and a Liquor Manufacturer Solicitor Liquor License was issued to McCracken Ancestral Spirits Distillery dba McCracken Ancestral Spirits Distillery of Fair Play on Wednesday, June 30.
Robertson attended a county commissioner’s quarterly meeting in Rogersville on Thursday, July 1.
Danny Crites and Legan met with Darrin Beason and Rusty Wilson and viewed South 124th, East 430th, South 133th, South 132th and Buffalo Road, which are to be paved/hot mixed, on Thursday, July 1.
The June County Clerk Fee Report was received from interim county clerk Paula Shepard on Thursday, July 1.
The June Sheriff’s Civil/Criminal Fee Report was received from sheriff Danny Morrison on Thursday, July 1.
The June Assessor Fee Report was received from assessor Rita Lemmon on Thursday, July 1.
The June Circuit Court Disbursement Listing Detail Report was received from circuit clerk Tiffany Phillips on Thursday, July 1.
The June Collector’s Fee Report was received from collector Debbi McGinnis on Thursday, July 1.
The June Personal Add-on and Abatement Court Orders were received from McGinnis.
Brittany Gilbert, new reporter with the Bolivar Herald Free Press, visited with the commission in general discussion.
Morrison visited with the commission in general discussion.
Economic Development Director Gail Noggle updated the commission on economic development in the county.
Bids were received for a large format color printer, scanner, copier for the recorder's office as follows: Springfield BluePrint of Springfield bid $ 11,995.00. Legan moved to accept the bid from Springfield Blue Print. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
The June Recorder of Deeds Deposits and Disbursement Report was received from recorder of deeds Carol Poindexter.
Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the Road and Bridge Department were received as follows: Rex Smith Oil of Springfield bid $2.4029; Naegler Oil of Springfield did not bid. Legan moved to accept the bid from Rex Smith Oil. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
An Original Package Tasting Liquor License and a Sunday Original Package Liquor License was issued to First Business Ventures LLC dba Tilden Food Mart of Humansville.
Tuesday, July 6
Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes of last session approved.
The June Collector’s Turnover was received from Debbi McGinnis.
Danny Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges.
The Seconded Reading of the Petition to Open County Road East 390th between Highway 13 and South 75th Road, Dunnegan, was read per 228.020 RSMo. Legan moved to open said road per petition so school busses have access to pick up students. Robertson seconded. Legan and Robertson voted yes. Hancock was absent at time of vote.
Bid opening for resurfacing county roads in Polk County for the 2021 season were received as follows: APAC of Springfield bid for 1.035 tons at $84.00 for South 124th/East 318th roads, 516 tons at $83.00 for East 430th Road, 415 tons at $80.30 for Buffalo Road, 645 tons at $78.95 for South 132th Road, $81.75 for South 133th Road (racetrack); BLEVINS of Mt. Vernon bid for 935 tons at $87.30 for East 318th Road and 2,200 tons at 80.80 for all other roads. No motion was made of award at this time.
The June Public Administrator Fee Report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
The June Prosecuting Attorney Fee Report was received from prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
The June Add-on and Abatement Reports were received from McGinnis.
Friday, July 9
Legan present.
Minutes from last session approved.
A 5% Beer by Drink-Wine was issued to Historic Bolivar Speedway LLC dba Historic Bolivar Speedway of Bolivar.
Wire transfer in the amount of $193,446.38 was received for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax fund.
Wire transfer in the amount of $193,446.22 was received for the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund.
Emergency Management Director Rick Davis visited with the commission in general discussion.
The June Treasurer’s Balance was received from Shirley Allison.
The 6 Month (January-June) Treasurer’s Balance was received from Allison.
James Hamby visited with the commission in general discussion.
Monday, July 12
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes from last session approved.
The commission met with representatives from CPI regarding an upgrade to the current phone system.
Representative from Missouri Department of Conversation Paul Burns visited with the commission regarding a need for intergovernmental agreement for maintenance of county roads.
Danny Crites updated the commission on conditions of county roads and bridges. He and Robertson viewed East 490th and South 132th roads.
Robertson moved to appoint Suzanne Donnell as trustee on the Polk County Library Board. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Tuesday, July 13
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes from last session approved.
Payroll was presented for approval and payment. Legan moved to approve payroll and submit for direct deposit. Robertson seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Invoices were presented for approval and payment. Robertson moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Hancock, Legan and Robertson viewed South 55th, South 120th and South 111th county roads.
Friday, July 16
Hancock, Legan and Robertson present.
Minutes from last session approved.
Associate Circuit Judge John Porter administered the oath of office to Rachel Lightfoot. Governor Parson appointed Lightfoot to fill the vacancy of county clerk, her appointment date being Friday, July 16.
Richard Fink visited with the commission in general discussion.
Budget amendment was needed for the following funds: Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement Fund, Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund, ARPA Fund and General Revenue Fund (Circuit Judge budget). Robertson moved to amend the budget as presented. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
Emergency Management Director Rick Davis met with the commission in general discussion.
Robertson moved to reinstate Paula Shepard to resume contract labor agreement dated July 10, 2020, for the Cares Act Fund Grant. Legan seconded. Vote was unanimous.
John and Liz Schmidt of Bolivar visited with the commission regarding the Delta variant and how it affects the county.
Danny Crites updated the commission of conditions of county roads and bridges. He, Robertson, Hancock and Legan met with Philip Cooper regarding South 132th Road (Sandy Lane).
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Albert Dale Glover Jr., Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Stephanie Brigett Gonzalez Flores, Springfield, speeding; $156.
Benjamin Charles Hall, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jessica L. Halvorsen, Addison, Illinois; speeding; $156.
Jennifer Lorayne Hamilton, Morrisville; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61.
Kimberly Brook Hardwick, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $61; speeding; $205.
Larry Richard Harness, Collins; no seat belt; $10.
Joseph Allen Harris, Springfield; defective equipment; $78.
Konner Phillip Hatfield, Hollister; speeding; $71.
Kristina Marie Hemberger, Peculiar; following too closely; $61.
Jonathan Taylor Hernandez, Bolivar; speeding; $51.
Jeffrey Laverne Hickey, Dadeville; no seat belt; $10.
Randolph Scott Hilburn, Springfield; failure to register carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight; $41.
Ricardo Hoffman, Houston, Texas; possession of marijuana; $100; driving without a valid license; $61; speeding; $390.
Holly Nicole Hoover, Harrisonville; no seat belt; $10.
Jeffrey Jon Hoover, Harrisonville; no seat belt; $10.
Dillon Huffman, Springfield; shooting unauthorized weapon; $100.
Scott Wayne Ivey, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Jamie A. James, Republic; fishing without a permit; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Alex Frampton Jarman, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Shennie Michelle Johnson Hill, Springfield; permitting a person to drive a vehicle without legal rights; $61.
Brooke D. Jones, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
David Eugene Jones, St. Louis; speeding; $156.
Mickey Joe Jones, Collins; stealing; $50; no seat belt; $10.
David Kiguta Kihara, Lee’s Summit; defective equipment; $163.
Soula Teforakawa Koubirma, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Regina Lynn Krahenbuhl, Weaubleau; failure to display plates; $51.
Ethan Xavier Kroutil, Walnut Grove; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100; speeding; $156.
Hannah Iva Mae Kruckenberg, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Sarah Marie Lake, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
James Aaron Lemaster, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $61; speeding; $101; no seat belt; $10.
Alexandria Michelle Libbey, Olive Branch, Mississippi; speeding; $156.
Loren Lee Long Jr., Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
